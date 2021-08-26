Verizon vs. Mint Mobile: Which carrier is better for you?

When it comes to choosing a new phone carrier for your wireless service, the number of choices can be overwhelming. Major carriers now compete with a host of MVNOs, all vying for your attention. If you've been doing your research, you've likely come across a comparison of Verizon vs. Mint Mobile.

Verizon looks like the obvious pick —it's the largest wireless carrier in the US, after all! Mint Mobile, on the other hand, is somewhat lesser-known, as a smaller carrier that operates on the T-Mobile cellular network.

T-Mobile MVNOs: Where Mint Mobile ranks

Here are the best unlimited data plans

When you compare both carriers and their best cell phone plans, it is clear that both offer very different experiences. Verizon is a premium service, packed full of features and perks... and a very premium price to match it.

In contrast, Mint Mobile offers a stripped-back service that focuses fully on affordable pricing and flexible contracts, offering some of the best cheap cell phone plans around.

So whether you're looking for family cell phone plans, something affordable or an unlimited data offer with all of the add-ons under the sun, which carrier is right for you? We've compared the two services across a number of key categories below.

Head straight to Mint Mobile or Verizon to see their deals

Verizon vs. Mint Mobile: How they compare

Mint Mobile Cheap pricing

Flexible contracts

Discounts for longer contracts Verizon Impressive 5G speeds

A priority network

Lots of variety in plans

Both Verizon and Mint Mobile are very different in terms of what they offer, and choosing between Verizon vs. Mint Mobile will depend on what kind of service you're looking for.

Mint Mobile, when stacked up against Verizon, is quite stripped back. It has standard features like unlimited calls and texts, hotspots and 5G, but don't expect bells and whistles like free subscriptions to streaming services, priority data or even family cell phone plans with discounts for added lines.

Instead, Mint Mobile simply offers some of the cheapest cell phone plans around. It has the cheapest unlimited data cell phone plan and some great pricing for 4GB, 10GB and 15GB data plans.

Verizon may be the more expensive option, but it's one with far more choice than Mint Mobile. It carriers a lot more deals which better cater to certain groups like businesses, seniors of families and with these plans you'll find a lot more features.

In other words, Verizon is very much the premium option, while Mint Mobile is for those who simply want some data at the lowest price they can find.

Verizon vs. Mint Mobile: Pricing and available deals

As we said above, Mint Mobile is all about affordability. It has the cheapest unlimited data plan on the market and some great pricing in its 4GB, 10GB and 15GB tiered data plans.

Mint only signs you up for 3 months at first; you'll then need to continue for another 12 months to continue paying the carrier's lowest rate. You can also opt for a 3- or 6-month plan instead, but you'll pay more than you would for a 12-month rate.

Verizon's plans cost more than what Mint Mobile charges, but it does provide far more choice. It covers unlimited data offers, family plans, prepaid cell phone plans, shared data deals and international plans.

Verizon also packs a lot more in with its deals, offering free subscriptions, priority data, security features and more. Consider Verizon the premium service — with a premium price to match.

While Verizon will cost more than Mint, you can get some really impressive discounts by signing up as a family. Using a four line plan, you can get Verizon's Play More unlimited data plan with plenty of added features for just $45 per line each month. Lone users pay $80 for one line of Play More.

Verizon vs. Mint Mobile: Best plans

Unlimited data - $30 a month

Mint Mobile currently offers the cheapest unlimited data plan in the US, costing you just $30 a month. This price comes when you sign up for 3 months but after that, you do have to sign up for an additional 12 months to keep the $30 a month rate. If you don't mind doing that, this is a fantastic price.



View Deal

Play More Unlimited - $80 a month (or $45 a month each for four lines)

Verizon offers a number of unlimited data plans, but its best is the Play More option. This plan comes with 50GB of priority data, an unlimited data hotspot with 15GB of 5G data and a free subscription to Hulu, Disney Plus and ESPN Plus. On top of that, you'll also get a year of Discovery Plus, Apple Arcade and Google Play pass. While it is quite expensive at $80 a month for a single line, if you sign up for a family plan with four lines, you'll only pay $45 a month each.

View Deal

Verizon vs. Mint Mobile: Network and coverage

When choosing a carrier, one of the main factors to consider is how strong its network is. Verizon ranks well in any such comparison, having one of the most extensive cellular networks in the US. Because it runs its own network, Verizon customers get priority over Verizon MVNOs that also use the carrier's network. (One exception: subscribers who opt for Verizon's $70 Start Unlimited plan can see their speeds slowed if Verizon's network gets congested.)

Verizon also boasts one of the world's fastest 5G networks, which will become more and more important as 5G develops. Verizon has invested very heavily in mmWave-based 5G, which is available in more than 70 cities and offers top 5G speeds.

But T-Mobile has the fastest 5G speeds overall, and Mint Mobile is a T-Mobile MVNO. That means Mint Mobile uses T-Mobile's network to provide wireless coverage, giving its customers the same speeds, coverage and reach as T-Mobile customers.

The main difference here comes in the priority we mentioned above. While Verizon plans can offer priority data, Mint Mobile customers can see slower traffic when T-Mobile's network is congested.

T-Mobile is our leading choice of networks though, standing out as the best phone carrier with excellent coverage, fast download speeds and capable 5G speeds, especially now that it has incorporated one-time rival Sprint into its network.

Verizon vs. Mint Mobile: Features and incentives

Verizon vs. Mint Mobile 5G? Mobile hotspot Security features Free subscriptions Priority data Unlimited calls/texts Mint Mobile Available on all plans Yes (with a speed cap) No No No Yes Verizon Available on most plans Yes Yes On select plans Yes Yes

As we've mentioned above, Mint Mobile focuses on its pricing and therefore, doesn't throw in many added incentives. However, it does include a few key ones that will be important for most.

All of Mint's plans include 5G, and you'll only see your speeds slowed with the carrier's unlimited plan (after 35GB is used, speeds drop). Mint also offers unlimited calls and texts and allows for hot spotting on all of its plans.

Verizon on the other hand has a longer list of incentives — mostly due to the large variety of cell phone plans available. Like Mint, most of its plans come with hotspots, 5G and unlimited calls and texts.

On top of that, select Verizon's unlimited plans also come with free subscriptions or trials to the likes of Disney Plus, Discovery Plus and Apple Music. In a nutshell, the more you spend with Verizon, the more you'll get.

For example, Verizon's Get More Unlimited plan features 50GB of priority data each month, free Hulu, Disney Plus and ESPN Plus, 600GB of Verizon cloud storage, 50% off unlimited connected device plans, a year of Google Play Pass, Apple Arcade and Discovery Plus and Apple Music.

While that's the optimal situation, requiring Verizon's largest investment, all of Verizon's plans include a pretty strong level of features and incentives, even on the cheaper prepaid options.