<a id="elk-d7cdc394-6dd3-4c85-8005-a2906d6805e6"></a><h2 id="snow-is-falling-in-the-midwest-2">Snow is falling in the midwest</h2><figure class="van-image-figure inline-layout" data-bordeaux-image-check id="cf3a1b03-5653-41be-a212-c925928e38b3"><div class="image-full-width-wrapper"><div class="image-widthsetter" style="max-width:2000px;"><p class="vanilla-image-block" style="padding-top:56.25%;"><img id="CUjNUuYeC3FoU9Kx4NLz7H" name="shutterstock_2705609075" alt="Man is removing snow after the snowfall. ; Shutterstock ID 2705609075" src="https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/CUjNUuYeC3FoU9Kx4NLz7H.jpg" mos="" align="middle" fullscreen="" width="2000" height="1125" attribution="" endorsement="" class="inline"></p></div></div><figcaption itemprop="caption description" class=" inline-layout"><span class="credit" itemprop="copyrightHolder">(Image credit: Shutterstock)</span></figcaption></figure><p id="6085dbbe-fe48-49bf-96a7-d9c6b556d3b8">The midwestern United States is already seeing substantial snowfall from the overnight storm, which is now making its way to the eastern part of the country. States like Oklahoma have as much as 7 inches of snow, while parts of Ohio have around 5 inches.</p><p>We'll continue tracking snowfall amounts across major U.S. cities as the storm pounds the country.</p><div id="mid-article-leaderboard" class="ad-unit sm:hidden block" style="height: 100px;"></div>