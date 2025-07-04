Save 25% on all Big Fig mattresses with our exclusive code

Big Fig is celebrating the Fourth of July in style by giving shoppers 25% off all mattress models, including the Big Fig Classic and the new Big Fig Firm and Big Fig Luxe options. More details on those deals below. Just enter code: FIREWORKS at checkout and the discount will be automatically applied.

That's not all. If you have a mattress in your cart, then Big Fig will give you 25% off anything else that you put in your cart. This includes the Big Fig adjustable base, platform bed, foundation, and bedding – like Premium Cooling Sheets and Adjustable Pillows.

This sale runs through July 15, but don't worry if you missed out on this offer. Head over to our dedicated Big Fig codes hub for other ways to save money at Big Fig.

Fourth of July Sale at Big Fig

Save 25% on all mattresses Use code: FIREWORKS to save on all types of mattresses, including the Big Fig Classic and the new Big Fig Firm and Big Fig Luxe. Get an additional 25% off sitewide When you add a mattress to your cart, you’ll also get 25% off sitewide, including the adjustable base, platform bed, foundation, and bedding. Sale runs up to July 15

Our top picks from Big Fig

Big Fig Firm Mattress Built with a focus on foundational support, this 12-inch model provides the firmest, most resilient feel in the Big Fig collection, ensuring sleepers stay perfectly aligned. $1,319 (was $1,649)

Big Fig Classic Mattress Take care of it with the first and only mattress specifically designed to meet the needs of plus-size sleepers. $1,519 (was $1,899)

Big Fig Platform Bed A stylish all-in-one support system for your mattress that combines 100% hardwood with Japanese simplicity. $1,280 (was $1,599)

Why we love Big Fig!

Big Fig mattresses are crafted from the ground up for bigger bodies. With an increased weight capacity of up to 1,100lbs, these are some of the best mattresses for heavy people. They're also designed to support every inch of your body and therefore deliver extra comfort.

The Big Fig range includes memory foam & mattress-in-a-box models, along with mattress toppers, pillows, sheets and more. If you need it, then it's very likely that Big Fig have it.

We also love that Big Fig shipping is absolutely free to the contiguous US, and it'll only take between 5 and 10 working days to arrive. If you'd prefer white glove delivery, then Big Fig can deliver your mattress to any room of your choice and set it up for you. That service will cost $199. If you'd also like the white glove team to take an old bed or mattress away for you, then that'll be an additional $50.