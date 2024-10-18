What is the Big Fig mattress for heavy people and should you buy one?

We've tested many excellent beds for this year's best mattress guide, but the truth is, few of them offer the enhanced comfort a bigger body needs. The Big Fig Mattress has been designed to meet this need, with a build that aims to support every inch of your body.

Like all the best mattresses for heavy people, the Big Fig has an increased weight capacity: up to 1,100lbs. But capacity isn't everything when choosing a bed. In this guide, we'll explore what the Big Fig Mattress actually feels like to sleep on, and what you can expect from this firmer mattress.

With the Black Friday mattress deals on the horizon, now is an excellent time to invest in a bed that meets your needs — right now, you can save $350 on the Big Fig Mattress at Big Fig, with a queen Big Fig mattress just $1,549 (was $1,899). Read on to discover how the Big Fig Mattress can offer supported sleep for bigger bodies, and if this is the right mattress for you.

Big Fig Mattress: overview

Pros Weight capacity of 1,100lbs

Third-party durability tested

Firm support for stomach and back sleepers Cons Too firm for side sleepers

Bulky and heavy

Every aspect of the Big Fig Mattress has been created to support sleepers with a bigger build. The result is a firm hybrid with multiple layers of support and one of the best weight capacities on the market: it can support up to 1,100lbs.

Heavy bodies need enhanced support, and Big Fig has created this through multiple layers of dense foams combined with 15 gauge springs. And Big Fig has used third-party durability testing to back-up its claims of longevity.

This extra sturdy build is great for back and stomach sleepers, but too hard for most side sleepers. Also, while we expect any mattress to be heavy, reviews indicate the Big Fig is particularly unwieldy — you'll need another pair of hands for set up. But once the mattress is in place, expect that firm, durable build to provide support from head-to-toe.

Big Fig Mattress: was from $1,499 now $1,149 at Big Fig

There's an evergreen $300 off mattress sale at Big Fig, and right now that's been increased to $350 off all sizes. A queen Big Fig mattress is just $1,549, down from $1,899. If you aren't in a rush to buy, we expect to see a bigger discount for Black Friday. But if you want a bed now, this is still a good sale from Big Fig.

Big Fig Mattress: Price & trial

(Image credit: Big Fig)

The Big Fig Mattress is a premium buy, and the queen size has an MSRP of $1,899. This isn't unusual for a mattress for heavy people (they're typically specialist buys) and Big Fig does promise increased durability to go alongside the price tag. Here's a total cost breakdown of the Big Fig Mattress:

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Here at Tom’s Guide our expert editors are committed to bringing you the best news, reviews and guides to help you stay informed and ahead of the curve! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Twin: $1,499 (normally sold at $1,199)

$1,499 (normally sold at $1,199) Twin XL: $1,599 (normally sold at $1,299)

$1,599 (normally sold at $1,299) Full: $1,699 (normally sold at $1,399)

$1,699 (normally sold at $1,399) Queen: $1,899 (normally sold at $1,599)

$1,899 (normally sold at $1,599) King: $2,099 (normally sold at $1,799)

$2,099 (normally sold at $1,799) Cal king: $2,099 (normally sold at $1,799)

$2,099 (normally sold at $1,799) Split king: $2,699 (normally sold at $2,399)

There's an evergreen $300 off sale at Big Fig, but we do see bigger discounts live throughout the year. The best saving is typically $500 off all sizes, but this is reserved for the big holidays: Black Friday, Memorial Day, and so on. However, we have spotted $350 off and $400 off sales pop up at unexpected times. These never last long, so snap us a saving when you can.

Big Fig offers a 120-night sleep trial and a 20-year warranty, both of which are above average from a mattress brand. Standard delivery is free, but you can upgrade to white glove delivery for $199. The Big Fig is a heavy mattress, so you might want to consider the upgrade if you have limited mobility.

Big Fig Mattress: Design & materials

A 13" tall hybrid with 3 layers of high density poly foam, plus latex foam

Contains individually wrapped 15 gauge wire coils for base support

80 ILD high density edge foam railings increase support at the sides

The Big Fig Mattress is the flagship — and only — mattress made by Big Fig, and it's been designed for plus size sleepers. The hybrid build has been third-party durability tested to accommodate up to 1,100lbs total weight, and endorsed by the American Chiropractic Association.

At the top of the mattress sits a layer of perforated gel-infused latex foam (latex foams are known for their durability). Below are three layers of dense polyurethane foam — one layer of 1.8lb foam, followed by two layers of 2.5lb density foam. High foam density again enhances durability, and the multiple layers contribute to the pressure relief of the Big Fig.

(Image credit: Big Fig)

Beneath the foam sits a layer of springs. These consist of 15 gauge wire coils that have been individually wrapped to limit motion transfer. Big Fig has lined the perimeter of the springs with even more high density foam, to enhance edge support.

Finally, a ThermoGel treated fabric cover is intended to improve temperature regulation. And because Big Fig aims to think of everything a bigger body might need, the cover has been tufted to prevent the layers from shifting (this can happen as you move around in bed).

Big Fig Mattress: Comfort & support

Big Fig rates it a 7-8/10 on the firmness scale, reviews suggest a firm feel

Best for stomach and back sleepers seeking extra support

A breathable build should result in a cooler sleep feel

Big Fig rates the mattress as a 7-8 out of 10 on the firmness scale (10 being rock hard and one marshmallow soft). This indicates a mattress that sits at the firmer end of medium-firm. Reviews seem to agree, with most describing the bed as firm.

Firmness is subjective, but based on customer reviews, we expect this to be a firmer mattress with little sink. It will best appeal to back and stomach sleepers looking for strong support at the hips and lower back. Reviews indicate this firmness extends across the mattress, so expect stable sides if you sit or sleep on the edge.

(Image credit: Big Fig)

Side sleepers, even those with a bigger build, might benefit from adding a mattress topper to enhance pressure relief. The Big Fig Mattress is a bed you lie on top of, not sink into, and a mattress topper can help soften the feel at the hips and shoulders.

Big Fig doesn't use any specific features to enhance lumbar support, but the overall firmer feel and supportive build should be good for heavy people with back pain. We also expect the Big Fig to have good temperature regulation, thanks to the open coils, ThermoGel cover and perforated foams.

Should you buy the Big Fig Mattress?

Buy the Big Fig Mattress if...

✅ You sleep on your stomach or back: The durable build of the Big Fig, combined with its firm feel, should prevent the lumbar region from sinking uncomfortably, so you can drift off on your front or back.

✅ You and your partner have a bigger build: At 1,100lbs, the Big Fig has one of the largest weight capacities for a mattress. That's good news if you and your partner are heavy and looking for a bed to accommodate you both.

✅ You sleep hot: The best cooling mattresses rarely have an enhanced weight capacity, but the Big Fig uses ThermoGel fabric, breathable latex foams, and open coils to keep you cool overnight (without sacrificing any support).

Don't buy the Big Fig Mattress if...

❌ You lie on your side: Side sleepers might find the firmer feel of the Big Fig a little too hard against the touch points. A memory foam mattress topper can help soften the overall feel.

❌ You have a lightweight build: The Big Fig Mattress has been engineered for sleepers with bigger bodies, and those with a smaller build are likely to find it too firm for comfort. Check out our best hybrid mattress guide for better alternatives.

❌ You don't have anyone to help with installation: All mattresses are heavy, but reviews indicate the Big Fig is a particularly bulky bed that requires at least two people to maneuver. You can upgrade to white glove delivery... but the Saatva HD mattress offers it for free.

The bottom line

Designed from the ground up for people with bigger builds, the Big Fig Mattress uses dense foams and strong coils to create support for the entire body. The firmer feel will best suit front and back sleepers (side sleepers will need to add a soft topper), and third-party durability testing is a reassuring indicator of quality. It's a premium buy, but the 1,100lbs weight capacity is one of the biggest on the market.