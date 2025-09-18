The Saatva Classic is our number one rated mattress and we think this luxury hybrid is ideal for almost every sleeper — shop with our semi-exclusive link and save $300 on the Classic mattress at Saatva before prices go up.

There's a good reason the Saatva Classic dominates our guide to the best mattresses we've tested — it's luxuriously supportive, and with its customizable build, it suits almost everyone. Right now, a queen is $1,839 after discount, down from $2,139.

Saatva is promising prices will rise this weekend, and although we can't guarantee the Saatva Classic is included, we have seen the MSRP increase several times this year already due to mattress tariffs and the cost of goods.

That makes now a prime time to buy, especially as we don't expect a better mattress sale at Saatva before Black Friday — and with a couple of months until November, that's plenty of time for MSRP increases.

Saatva mattress sale analysis

We track the Saatva mattress sales throughout the year, so we know if you're after the Saatva Classic, it's often best to wait for its $400 off promo.

But this saving is reserved for major events — we saw $400 off during Labor Day and Memorial Day 2025 — and it's unlikely to return before Black Friday. Between now and then, we could see several price hikes on the Saatva Classic.

That means even though the saving might be bigger on Black Friday, the overall price could still be higher — and we can't guarantee what discount you'll see in November.

Alternatively, Saatva is running a bundle sale on the Classic, with 15% off when you buy the mattress plus foundation, frame, and mattress pad. That reduces a queen to $2,395, a total saving of $423. (The full cost is $2,818; discount is reflected in-cart.)

That's a great deal if you're looking to upgrade your sleep setup, and it's rare to see bundle sales at Saatva. However, if all you need is a mattress, you'll get the biggest saving by following our links.

Looking for something cheaper? Try this...