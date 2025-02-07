Massive Amazon weekend sale is live from $6 — 29 deals I'd buy on apparel, smart home tech, OLED TVs and more
Amazon's best discounts for the weekend
We're a couple of days out from Presidents Day sales, but if you just can't wait, there are a ton of great discounts at Amazon this weekend.
Super Bowl TV deals are in full swing, but you'll need to check your delivery dates to see if your TV will arrive in time! Even if you're not bothered about watching the game on a new set, there are some amazing discounts worth taking advantage of, like this LG C4 OLED TV sale from $896 at Amazon.
In addition, Amazon is taking up to 30% off a selection of Valentine's Day gifts. And I'm super excited to see the AirPods 4 on sale for $99 at Amazon ($30 off.)
There are plenty more deals up for grabs, so keep scrolling to see my favorites. Also check out our Amazon promo codes page and see the deals I'd get in Best Buy's weekend sale from $19.
Quick Links
- shop all Amazon deals
- Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra: free $200 gift card!
- Carhartt apparel sale: deals from $6
- Adidas sale: deals from $6
- Crocs: deals from $19
- Stanley Quencher H2.0 FlowState: was $25 now $20
- Metaphor Refantazio (PS5): was $69 now $49
- TV sale: deals from $79
- Apple AirPods 4: was $129 now $99
- Sonos Ace Headphones: was $449 now $349
- 11" iPad M2 (Wi-Fi/128GB): was $599 now $499
- Microsoft Surface Laptop 7: was $999 now $799
- LG C4 4K OLED TV sale: deals from $896
- Hisense 65" U8N 4K Mini-LED TV: was $1,499 now $897
Editor's Picks
Carhartt sale: deals from $6 @ Amazon
It's very rare to see Carhartt sales at Amazon, which is why this deal is noteworthy. Amazon has Carhartt apparel for men and women on sale from $6. The sale includes basic t-shirts, socks, jackets, sweatpants, thermal base units, and more.
At just $59, the best value Ring Video Doorbell got even better. The newest of Ring's doorbells has head-to-toe video and package detection. You can't replace its battery, so you'll have to remove the unit off the wall periodically to charge it, but it's a fantastic option at this price.
The ProtoArc EC100 is one of the best budget office chairs we've tested and is a good choice for users looking for an airy and comfortable desk chair. If you’re after a more vertical sitting position, this may not be the best choice for you, but it's a phenomenal option if you like to lean back while you work.
The Apple Watch 10 boasts a thinner/lighter design, faster charging and a new FDA-authorized sleep apnea detection feature. Other new key features include 30% more screen area, rounded corners and a first-ever wide angle OLED display. In our Apple Watch 10 review we said the optimized watchOS 11 experience and faster charging are worthwhile and make this the Apple Watch to get for most people.
The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra features a 6.9-inch QHD+ display w/ 120Hz refresh, Snapdragon 8 Elite CPU, 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. You also get a 200MP main (f/1.7), 50MP telephoto (5x, f/3.4), 10MP telephoto (3x, f/2.4) and 50MP ultra wide (f/1.9) lens. There's also a 12MP (f/2.2) front lens and 5,000 mAh battery, which is the largest battery of all the S25 phones. Buy it at Amazon and you'll get a free $200 gift card to spend on whatever you want at Amazon.
TVs
TV sale: deals from $79 @ Amazon
Amazon has smart TVs on sale for as low as $79. Keep in mind, the cheap TVs tend to be smaller, 1080p models (which are more suitable for a children's room or guest room). However, the sale also includes larger sets.
The popular Amazon Fire TV 4-Series just got even better. A new ultra-slim bezel puts your entertainment front and center, while support for vivid 4K Ultra HD, HDR10, HLG, and Dolby Digital Plus bring scenes to life. Plus, it operates on Amazon's Fire OS, which makes streaming your favorite apps easier than ever.
LG C4 4K OLED TV sale: deals from $896 @ Amazon
The C4 is LG's new flagship OLED TV. It's powered by LG's A9 processor and features a 120Hz panel, Dolby Vision/ HDR10/HLG support, built-in Amazon Alexa, four HDMI 2.1 ports and Apple AirPlay 2 support. It's also one of the few OLED TVs that can natively accept a 144Hz input from a PC. In our LG C4 OLED TV hands-on review, we said content looked colorful and dazzlingly bright on the new C4 series. It's the best version we've seen of the company's top-selling OLED TV range.
42" for $896
48" for $996
55" for $1,296
65" for $1,496
77" for $2,196
83" for $3,296
The Hisense U8N isn't just one of the most value-forward TVs of the year, it's one of the best TVs, period. Surprisingly, this excellent deal is still available. As you'll see in our Hisense U8N review, this set features a bright Mini-LED display with impressive backlight control, making it a versatile pick for both bright- and dark-room viewing. Thanks to an array of high-end features, the U8N is a great pick for casual and dedicated gamers, too.
Announced in November 2024, this is Amazon's first Mini-LED TV. It features a 144Hz refresh rate in tandem with AMD FreeSync Premium Pro support to give gamers ample juice for fast-paced games. The TV also has an Ambient Experience feature, so when it's powered off it displays dynamic artwork. This is also the first Amazon Fire TV to support Dolby Atmos audio.
Apparel
Adidas sale: deals from $6 @ Amazon
From t-shirts to sneakers, Amazon is offering a wide variety of Adidas deals on men's, women's and children's apparel. After discount, deals start as low as $6. Note that the Adidas Store is also offering a sale with up to 50% off.
Crocs sale: deals from $19 @ Amazon
Amazon is knocking up to 50% off select men's, women's, and children's Crocs as part of its latest sale. The sale is one of the biggest we've seen and includes all-terrain clogs, slip-resistant clogs, sandals and more.
Valentine's Day gifts
With the Stanley Quencher craze still going strong, it can be difficult to secure a discount on this incredibly popular tumbler. But right now you can save $5 on the 14 oz trendy beverage container.
The Lego Botanicals range means you can give the gift of flowers, but they'll neither wither nor wilt. Oh, and you can have a lot of fun building them. A wonderful gift for the crafty hobbyists out there, and if there was ever a time to get discounted red roses, it's now.
Nothing says "I love you" like a hot cup of coffee. The Ember Smart Mug 2 is the second generation app-controlled mug that keeps your drink at your preferred temperature (between 120°F - 145°F) for up to 80 minutes on a full charge. You can also keep it on the charging coaster for all-day heat.
Laptops and tablets
The iPad Air packs Apple's M2 processor, an 11-inch LED (2360 x 1640) display, 128GB of storage, a 12MP rear camera and a new landscape-oriented 12MP front camera. You also get faster WiFi 6E support. In our iPad Air M2 review, we said it brings impressive performance and power efficiency to a premium, sleek package.
The Microsoft Surface Laptop 7 is a stellar Copilot+ system — made even better with $200 off! That Snapdragon X Plus chip promises impressive performance and mind-blowing battery life.
If one display just isn't enough for you, then the Asus ZenBook Duo is the laptop you want. Our Asus ZenBook Duo review praised this device's beautiful pair of 14-inch OLED displays, sleek design, secure build and comfortable keyboard. This model comes with an Intel Core Ultra 9 185H CPU, 32GB RAM and a 1TB SSD, giving it plenty of power.
Headphones
The AirPods 4 boast a new design, which Apple has refined with "50 million data points" to create the most comfortable AirPods ever. They also feature Apple's H2 chip, which delivers clearer calls with Voice Isolation, and a new, hands-free way to interact with Siri. The AirPods 4 also have USB-C charging and include up to 30 hours of listening time. In our AirPods 4 review, we said the Editor's Choice earbuds bring Apple's wireless earbuds lineup into the modern day with Pro-level features for less.
The Sennheiser Accentum provide impressive sound quality, noise canceling and battery life for a low price. In our Sennheiser Accentum review, we noted that they last for up to 50 hours of playtime and a 10-minute quick charge nets you 5 hours of use. They're also solidly built and comfortable enough to wear for hours.
In our JBL Tour Pro 3 review, we said these are the best smart-case buds you can buy. With extremely satisfying sound, active noise canceling and up to 30 hours of battery life, these do the job perfectly for anyone who wants to control their music without pulling out their phone.
Sonos' first pair of headphones are a smash hit. Our Sonos Ace review said these are a very solid over-ear noise-canceling option, with some great features if you're already invested in the Sonos ecosystem. They offer up to 30 hours of battery life, aptX Adaptive and physical controls on each ear cup.
Gaming
One of the best-selling sports games around for very good reason, NBA 2K25 is packed with teams and modes. This version of the popular basketball sim has dropped in price, so now is the time to get on the court.
Sonic X Shadow Generations combines a remaster of 2011's Sonic Generations, a love letter to the Blue Blur that remains a fan-favorite to this day, with a new Shadow-focused campaign. It's a strong package, and it's perfectly timed ahead of the theatrical release of the Sonic the Hedgehog 3 movie.
Metaphor ReFantazio, an original fantasy adventure that combines social sim elements with stylish turn-based combat, comes from the creator of the acclaimed Persona series. Yes, it's basically Persona in a fantasy setting, but that's a recipe for success, and Metaphor easily gets its hooks into you. It's also meaty, with even a rushed playthrough taking several dozen hours.
Home Appliances
In our Instant Vortex Slim review, we praised it as a space-saving air fryer that doesn’t compromise on performance. It’s a great option for a smaller kitchen or if you're cooking for a small crowd. With its sleek design, it’s a practical and powerful choice.
This is an efficient handheld vacuum that's ideal for spot cleaning and pet hair. The brush design prevents hair tangles, and it comes with practical attachments for furniture and corners. At $99, it's a reasonable price for a reliable cleaner.
Just swap out the Roomba i5's interchangeable bin and this robot vacuum goes from an all-floor cleaner to a hard floor vacuum and mop instantly. This is a serious steal since the i5’s premium smarts like identifying your home's individual rooms and extensive smart assistant commands are usually reserved for Roomba models over $500. You can use an Alexa or Google device to tell the i5 to clean the whole house or simply just the kitchen. With an extensive runtime, its 4-stage cleaning system tackles the toughest of dirt, dust, and debris from carpets and hard floors. Should the i5 happen to run low on battery it will automatically return to its charger and pick up where it left off for a complete clean.
Although it’s pricey, the Dyson Purifier Hot + Cool HP07 offers top notch heating and state of the art design. Plus, come summer, it can cool you off. As it works, it also purifies the air. It comes with an electronic thermostat, remote control and app connectivity. To learn more, take a look at our Dyson Purifier Hot+Cool HP07 review.
Weber's most powerful line, a Genesis grill can set you back thousands of dollars, so this $300 discount is a welcome sight. It features a side burner, grill locker for storage, and high-performance burners for flare-free grilling.
