Massive Amazon weekend sale is live from $6 — 29 deals I'd buy on apparel, smart home tech, OLED TVs and more

We're a couple of days out from Presidents Day sales, but if you just can't wait, there are a ton of great discounts at Amazon this weekend.

Super Bowl TV deals are in full swing, but you'll need to check your delivery dates to see if your TV will arrive in time! Even if you're not bothered about watching the game on a new set, there are some amazing discounts worth taking advantage of, like this LG C4 OLED TV sale from $896 at Amazon.

In addition, Amazon is taking up to 30% off a selection of Valentine's Day gifts. And I'm super excited to see the AirPods 4 on sale for $99 at Amazon ($30 off.)

There are plenty more deals up for grabs, so keep scrolling to see my favorites. Also check out our Amazon promo codes page and see the deals I'd get in Best Buy's weekend sale from $19.

Editor's Picks

Carhartt sale: deals from $6 @ Amazon

It's very rare to see Carhartt sales at Amazon, which is why this deal is noteworthy. Amazon has Carhartt apparel for men and women on sale from $6. The sale includes basic t-shirts, socks, jackets, sweatpants, thermal base units, and more.

Ring Battery Video Doorbell: was $99 now $59 at Amazon At just $59, the best value Ring Video Doorbell got even better. The newest of Ring's doorbells has head-to-toe video and package detection. You can't replace its battery, so you'll have to remove the unit off the wall periodically to charge it, but it's a fantastic option at this price.

ProtoArc EC100: was $189 now $138 at Amazon The ProtoArc EC100 is one of the best budget office chairs we've tested and is a good choice for users looking for an airy and comfortable desk chair. If you’re after a more vertical sitting position, this may not be the best choice for you, but it's a phenomenal option if you like to lean back while you work.

$200 gift card! Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra: $1,299 at Amazon The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra features a 6.9-inch QHD+ display w/ 120Hz refresh, Snapdragon 8 Elite CPU, 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. You also get a 200MP main (f/1.7), 50MP telephoto (5x, f/3.4), 10MP telephoto (3x, f/2.4) and 50MP ultra wide (f/1.9) lens. There's also a 12MP (f/2.2) front lens and 5,000 mAh battery, which is the largest battery of all the S25 phones. Buy it at Amazon and you'll get a free $200 gift card to spend on whatever you want at Amazon.

Price check: up to $900 off w/ trade-in @ Samsung

TVs

TV sale: deals from $79 @ Amazon

Amazon has smart TVs on sale for as low as $79. Keep in mind, the cheap TVs tend to be smaller, 1080p models (which are more suitable for a children's room or guest room). However, the sale also includes larger sets.

Amazon 4-Series 55" Fire 4K TV (2024): was $459 now $359 at Amazon The popular Amazon Fire TV 4-Series just got even better. A new ultra-slim bezel puts your entertainment front and center, while support for vivid 4K Ultra HD, HDR10, HLG, and Dolby Digital Plus bring scenes to life. Plus, it operates on Amazon's Fire OS, which makes streaming your favorite apps easier than ever.

Hisense 65" U8N Mini-LED 4K TV: was $1,499 now $897 at Amazon The Hisense U8N isn't just one of the most value-forward TVs of the year, it's one of the best TVs, period. Surprisingly, this excellent deal is still available. As you'll see in our Hisense U8N review, this set features a bright Mini-LED display with impressive backlight control, making it a versatile pick for both bright- and dark-room viewing. Thanks to an array of high-end features, the U8N is a great pick for casual and dedicated gamers, too.

Amazon 65" Omni 4K Mini-LED Fire TV: was $1,089 now $959 at Amazon Announced in November 2024, this is Amazon's first Mini-LED TV. It features a 144Hz refresh rate in tandem with AMD FreeSync Premium Pro support to give gamers ample juice for fast-paced games. The TV also has an Ambient Experience feature, so when it's powered off it displays dynamic artwork. This is also the first Amazon Fire TV to support Dolby Atmos audio.

Apparel

Adidas sale: deals from $6 @ Amazon

From t-shirts to sneakers, Amazon is offering a wide variety of Adidas deals on men's, women's and children's apparel. After discount, deals start as low as $6. Note that the Adidas Store is also offering a sale with up to 50% off.

Crocs sale: deals from $19 @ Amazon

Amazon is knocking up to 50% off select men's, women's, and children's Crocs as part of its latest sale. The sale is one of the biggest we've seen and includes all-terrain clogs, slip-resistant clogs, sandals and more.

Valentine's Day gifts

Stanley Quencher H2.0 FlowState: was $25 now $20 at Amazon With the Stanley Quencher craze still going strong, it can be difficult to secure a discount on this incredibly popular tumbler. But right now you can save $5 on the 14 oz trendy beverage container.

Lego Botanicals Bouquet of Roses: was $60 now $47 at Amazon The Lego Botanicals range means you can give the gift of flowers, but they'll neither wither nor wilt. Oh, and you can have a lot of fun building them. A wonderful gift for the crafty hobbyists out there, and if there was ever a time to get discounted red roses, it's now.

Ember Temperature Control Smart Mug 2: was $149 now $89 at Amazon Nothing says "I love you" like a hot cup of coffee. The Ember Smart Mug 2 is the second generation app-controlled mug that keeps your drink at your preferred temperature (between 120°F - 145°F) for up to 80 minutes on a full charge. You can also keep it on the charging coaster for all-day heat.

Laptops and tablets

Headphones

Apple AirPods 4: was $129 now $99 at Amazon The AirPods 4 boast a new design, which Apple has refined with "50 million data points" to create the most comfortable AirPods ever. They also feature Apple's H2 chip, which delivers clearer calls with Voice Isolation, and a new, hands-free way to interact with Siri. The AirPods 4 also have USB-C charging and include up to 30 hours of listening time. In our AirPods 4 review, we said the Editor's Choice earbuds bring Apple's wireless earbuds lineup into the modern day with Pro-level features for less.

Sennheiser Accentum: was $179 now $129 at Amazon The Sennheiser Accentum provide impressive sound quality, noise canceling and battery life for a low price. In our Sennheiser Accentum review, we noted that they last for up to 50 hours of playtime and a 10-minute quick charge nets you 5 hours of use. They're also solidly built and comfortable enough to wear for hours.

Gaming

NBA 2K25: was $59 now $19 at Amazon One of the best-selling sports games around for very good reason, NBA 2K25 is packed with teams and modes. This version of the popular basketball sim has dropped in price, so now is the time to get on the court.

Metaphor ReFantazio: was $69 now $49 at Amazon Metaphor ReFantazio, an original fantasy adventure that combines social sim elements with stylish turn-based combat, comes from the creator of the acclaimed Persona series. Yes, it's basically Persona in a fantasy setting, but that's a recipe for success, and Metaphor easily gets its hooks into you. It's also meaty, with even a rushed playthrough taking several dozen hours.

Home Appliances