This Pixel 8 deal is so good, it makes the iPhone SE 4 irrelevant — here’s why

All of the iPhone SE 4 rumors have me excited for a potential announcement this week, having used all three prior models as my daily driver. There’s one big problem though: Amazon’s deal on the Pixel 8 right now makes the iPhone SE 4 a less compelling option.

That’s because the online retailer has the Pixel 8 down to $399, which is a 43% off discount from its regular price of $699. This one’s for either the 128GB models in Hazel or Rose, while the 256GB version fetches for $459 with those same color options. Either way, they are much more attractive than what Apple could present us with the iPhone SE 4 — plus they’re unlocked from the start.

Undercuts it on price

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

Even though the Pixel 8 is a generation behind at this point, with the newer Pixel 9 replacing it last fall, I think it’s still a best Android phone contender and makes the iPhone SE 4 irrelevant in a number of ways. Pricing is without a doubt the first to come to mind, as rumors hint that Apple could be raising the price of its newest iPhone SE model to $499.

At $399, not only would this Pixel 8 deal undercut that speculated price increase for the iPhone SE 4, but it also beats the current $429 cost of the third-generation model. Pound-for-pound, the Pixel 8 with this discount makes it an even better deal than the Pixel 8a.

Much more versatile cameras

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

Secondly, I can’t overlook how the Pixel 8 offers more utility with its dual camera arrangement — which pairs a 50MP main and 12MP ultrawide. The iPhone SE 4 is likely to stick with a single camera on the back, but it’s tipped to be upgraded to a 48MP sensor. I’ll be the first to attest to the outstanding camera performances of previous SE models, but it’s going to be tough convincing me it’s going to be better than the Pixel 8.

Not only does the Pixel 8’s main 50MP sensor features an 8x Super Res Zoom that leverages pixel zooming to effectively get optical-like quality, but the 12MP ultrawide will capture much more of the scene than the iPhone SE 4’s rumored sole 48MP camera. Furthermore, I much prefer Google’s native camera app on the Pixel 8 to anything Apple offers because of its handy Pro Mode for manual controls.

Superior Google AI features

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

And lastly, I think Google still offers the best suite of AI features in any phone. Best Take and Call Screen are two AI features on the Pixel 8 I want to call out for how practical they are to use. The former lets me quickly select the best faces in the photos I capture, while the latter intelligently lets Google Assistant screen phone calls for me. These are on top of other Google AI features I religiously use on a daily basis, like Circle to Search, Magic Editor in Google Photos, and the Summarization tool.

Apple Intelligence absolutely diversified the iPhone’s functionality, but it still doesn’t encompass the scope that Google offers with the Pixel 8. And while the iPhone SE 4 is tipped to feature an A18 chip, it’s unknown what Apple Intelligence features it would have access to — or perhaps it could get fewer ones considering the price gap it would have against the current iPhone 16 models.