Huge Shark sale live on Amazon — 11 top-rated vacuum deals I’d shop from $63

If you're hoping to invest in a new vacuum, mop or air purifier, look no further than Shark. The brand's popular household products are known for being powerful, dependable and affordable. Plus, they're designed to help you create a cleaner, healthier home.

For a limited time, Amazon is offering up to 40% off Shark's cutting-edge vacuums, mops, air purifiers and even a top-rated hair tool. One of my favorite deals is $100 off the Shark Clean & Empty Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, which was voted the best cordless vacuum in our guide.

To help you navigate the sale, I've handpicked 11 Shark device deals you need to shop ASAP. For more ways to save, check out our coverage of the best Super Bowl TV deals and Super Bowl air fryer deals.

Best Shark Deals

Shark Steam Pocket Mop Hard Floor Cleaner: was $89 now $63 at Amazon With the Shark Steam Pocket Mop, mopping might just be your new favorite household chore. Designed for sealed hard floors like hardwood, marble, tile, stone, laminate and vinyl, the mop transforms water into super-heated steam in seconds to remove dirt, grime, and hard-to-clean messes. This will help you remove up to 99% of household bacteria — without the harsh chemicals.

Shark Cordless Hand Vac: was $129 now $109 at Amazon I actually own this powerful, high speed hand vac and can confirm that it is a total game changer. It’s ultra lightweight at just 1.4 lbs, yet boasts powerful suction for quick pick-ups around my home. It also has a tapered nozzle to reach tight spots, two accessories for tackling pet hair and upholstery and a charging dock for fast recharging. I definitely recommend this deal for those who want something compact and super convenient.

Shark Clean Sense Air Purifier: was $239 now $149 at Amazon Suitable for homes with pets, or those suffering with allergies, Shark’s Clean Sense Air Purifier captures 99.98% of particles, protecting your home from common air pollutants. It includes a Shark Air Purifier and Pet and Nanoseal Filter and with Clean Sense IQ it constantly adjusts power to maintain clean air in your home.

Shark Rocket Deluxe Pro: was $249 now $179 at Amazon This ultra lightweight stick vacuum easily converts to a hand vacuum, allowing you to easily clean your home from floor to ceiling. It includes specialized tools to pick up pet hair and debris and an extra large capacity dust cup. It even features powerful lights on the handheld vacuum and nozzle to help reveal hidden messes around your home.

Shark FlexStyle Air Styling & Drying System: was $299 now $249 at Amazon This styling system replicates salon-quality results at home. The curling attachments create long-lasting waves and curls, while the brush attachments smooth and add volume effectively. It switches easily between drying and styling modes, and the long cord allows plenty of styling room. With $50 off, it's a solid price for a complete styling system.

Shark Cordless Pro Vacuum with Clean Sense IQ and Odor Neutralizer: was $399 now $249 at Amazon If you’re looking for a powerful clean and fresh-smelling home, this Shark model is a great buy. Equipped with a Clean Sense IQ indicator, these infrared sensors detect the dirt you can’t see, and will automatically boost power. What’s more, it comes with a flexible wand, self-cleaning brushroll and odor neutralizer that removes bad odors from debris you pick up.

Shark Clean & Empty Cordless Vacuum Cleaner: was $399 now $299 at Amazon Voted the best cordless in our best vacuum cleaners guide, this Shark model is a powerful vacuum with HEPA filter. It also claims to be 30% lighter than other models, with handy swivel steering to get into awkward spots. Its DuoClean Powerfins and self-cleaning brush roll can quickly deep clean carpets and hardwood floors with ease. And if you don’t want to get your hands dirty, it comes with a self-emptying and charging base.

Shark Vertex Pro Lightweight Cordless Stick Vacuum: was $449 now $329 at Amazon Get the power and performance of a full-sized vacuum in the form of a convenient, cordless vacuum stick with this powerful device by Shark. Detach the hand vac to clean above-floor areas or bend the MultiFLEX wand to reach under furniture. It boasts up to 90 minutes of run time with just two removable batteries and features a self-cleaning brushroll for powerful pet hair pickup. Plus, hair wrapping is a thing of the past!

Shark Stratos Upright Vacuum: was $479 now $337 at Amazon Shark's latest upright includes thoughtful features like odor control and enhanced suction power. The cleaning head maintains better floor contact than previous models, picking up more dirt in fewer passes. With nearly 30% off, this premium model is an absolute steal.