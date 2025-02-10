Live
Amazon Presidents' Day sale LIVE: here's the deals I'm shopping on TVs, apparel, Apple gear and more
Here's the best sales you can find at Amazon ahead of Presidents' Day
Amazon's Presidents' Day sales have officially landed! We're a week out from the holiday itself, but I don't recommend waiting any longer to start shopping these deals. Now's the time to snag discounted Valentine's Day gifts, laptops, smart home tech and more. Plus, some great Super Bowl TV deals have stuck around, but you have to act fast to get them before they're gone.
One of my favorite deals right now is Amazon's LG C4 4K OLED TV sale from $896. This is LG's flagship OLED TV and it's always super popular during every sales event, so I'm happy to see it drop back down to its lowest ever starting price.
Plus, the AirPods 4 are on sale for $99 at Amazon ($30 off.) And you also can get the iPad mini 7 for $399 at Amazon ($100 off.) Both these devices from Apple are at their lowest prices ever.
Make sure to stay tuned to this page as I'll be here bringing you the best Amazon Presidents' Day deals as they roll in. Plus, check out our Amazon promo codes page too.
I'm Millie Davis-Williams, a deals writer for Tom's Guide. I've spent the last three years tracking Amazon deals on everything from Apple products to Crocs. I'll help you find the deals worth your money by highlighting my top picks from Amazon's sale.
My favorite deals
Carhartt sale: deals from $6 @ Amazon
It's very rare to see Carhartt sales at Amazon, which is why this deal is noteworthy. Amazon has Carhartt apparel for men and women on sale from $6. The sale includes basic t-shirts, socks, jackets, sweatpants, thermal base units, and more.
Crocs sale: Crocs from $14 @ Amazon
Show your feet some love this season with a new pair of Crocs. As part of its sale, Amazon is knocking up to 65% off select men's, women's, and children's Crocs. After discount, deal prices start from $14. The sale includes all-terrain clogs, slip-resistant clogs, sandals, and more.
Amazon devices: deals from $17 @ Amazon
Now is an excellent time to upgrade your Amazon devices or buy that new device you've been meaning to get. From Fire TV Sticks to Ring Video Doorbells, Amazon is slashing over 50% off its prices with deals as low as $17.
Yeti sale: deals from $20 @ Amazon
Amazon has deals on Yeti cups, coolers, ice buckets and more starting from $20. You can even grab the Yeti Roadie 24 cooler on sale for $200.
Looking for a fun Lego set to brighten your home decor? This gorgeous rose bouquet made of Lego is the perfect addition to any space and will give you plenty of time to relax while making the four-piece set. Plus, this 822-piece set makes a great Valentine's Day gift for a loved one.
At just $59, the best value Ring Video Doorbell got even better. The newest of Ring's doorbells has head-to-toe video and package detection. You can't replace its battery, so you'll have to remove the unit off the wall periodically to charge it, but it's a fantastic option at this price.
The AirPods 4 boast a new design, which Apple has refined with "50 million data points" to create the most comfortable AirPods ever. They also feature Apple's H2 chip, which delivers clearer calls with Voice Isolation, and a new, hands-free way to interact with Siri. The AirPods 4 also have USB-C charging and include up to 30 hours of listening time. In our AirPods 4 review, we said the Editor's Choice earbuds bring Apple's wireless earbuds lineup into the modern day with Pro-level features for less.
The iPad mini 7 just got a huge discount, and any price cut to this small tablet is welcome. We're big fans of its incredibly portable design and long battery life (it lasted 10 hours in our battery life tests). It comes with speedy performance thanks to Apple's A17 Pro chip and has a gorgeous 8.3-inch (2,266 x 1,488) Liquid Retina display. You also get 12MP cameras on the front and back and Wi-Fi 6E support. In our iPad mini 7 review, we said it delivers the full iPad experience in a tiny size.
The MacBook Air M2 isn't the latest model but it's still a great laptop thanks to its speedy Apple M2 CPU w/ 16-core GPU, 256GB SSD and a great 1080p FaceTime camera. In our MacBook Air M2 review we lauded this Editor's Choice laptop for its versatility and battery life, and the enduring power of the M2 chip means this laptop will be viable for years to come.
TVs
TV sale: deals from $79 @ Amazon
Amazon has smart TVs on sale for as low as $79. Keep in mind, the cheap TVs tend to be smaller, 1080p models (which are more suitable for a children's room or guest room). However, the sale also includes larger sets.
Roku TVs are a great option for folks who are looking for a streaming experience that is both easy and powerful. The 55-inch Roku Plus Series offers the familiar face of Roku along with a quantum dot-enhanced picture — the latter of which is not always guaranteed in this price range. In our Roku Plus Series QLED review, we praised this TV for its accurate color, its surprisingly decent audio, and of course, its easy-to-use Roku functionality. Gamers, take note: You’re not getting much in the way of gaming support here, other than Auto Low Latency Mode (ALLM).
Panasonic TVs are making a comeback in the U.S. Built around Panasonic's HCX Pro AI Processor MKII, its new OLED TV offers support for HDR10/HDR10+/Dolby Vision/HLG and Dolby Atmos audio. On the gaming front, you get a 120Hz panel with VRR, AMD FreeSync Premium, and NVIDIA G-Sync support. It comes in 55- and 65-inch size options.
The Samsung S85D is a well-rounded OLED TV that features all of the latest technology, including Dolby Atmos support and a 120Hz refresh rate. It's built on one of the best AI upscaling chips and leverages Samsung's Tizen OS that has cloud gaming services baked right into the TV. The S85D pulls out all the stops without costing a high premium, making it a great buy.
At a whopping 100 inches, the Hisense U7 ULED is a monster to behold. It leverages some exciting new specs, most tantalizing of all being gaming-centric proponents like a 144Hz refresh rate and Dolby Vision Gaming support for cinematic experiences at over 60fps. Several other enhancements, like WiFi 6e, Google TV OS, and IMAX Enhanced, make it the perfect entertainment solution and an utter steal.
Price check: $1,799 @ Best Buy
Apparel
Adidas sale: deals from $5 @ Amazon
The Adidas Store at Amazon is offering a wide variety of deals on men's/women's/children's sweat pants, hoodies, socks, and more. After discount, deals start as low as $5.
Carhartt sale: deals from $6 @ Amazon
It's very rare to see Carhartt sales at Amazon, which is why this deal is noteworthy. Amazon has Carhartt apparel for men and women on sale from $6. The sale includes basic t-shirts, socks, jackets, sweatpants, thermal base units, and more.
Skechers sale: deals from $13 @ Amazon
From sneakers to leggings, Amazon has a wide range of Skechers shoes and apparel on sale from $13. This is one of the biggest sales we've seen on Skechers items as it also includes sunglasses, socks, and other Skechers items that traditionally don't see discounts.
Under Armour Tech 2.0 T-shirt (Men's): was $25 now from $10 @ Amazon
If you're in the market for some new training gear, this best-selling men's activewear t-shirt should be topping your list. It's quick-drying, super soft and features 4-way stretch construction that gives you free range of motion. We love the vast array of colors and size options — and the fact that it starts at just $10.
These trail-ready boots are the perfect pick if you're heading outdoors. The uppers are made of premium leather and durable polyester and they're also water-repellant, so they'll look good longer. Not only did they receive a 4.5 star rating online, but one happy customer mentions, "They are so comfortable right out of the box and I get so many compliments on them." Just note that prices vary depending on your choice of size and color.
Amazon has slashed the price of these Newmarket boots from Timberland. Available in three different colors, these are made of leather and have a durable rubber outsole. Note that prices vary depending on your choice of size and color.
Laptops
Acer's Nitro V is a budget gaming laptop, so don't expect amazing performance out of this model. But it's a decent deal for the price given you get a 15.6-inch 1080p 144Hz display, a 13th Gen Core i3 CPU, an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4050 laptop GPU, 8GB of DDR5 RAM and a 512GB SSD for storage.
The Microsoft Surface Laptop 7 is a stellar Copilot+ system — made even better with $200 off! That Snapdragon X Plus chip promises impressive performance and mind-blowing battery life.
Smart home
Amazon's compact smart speaker packs Alexa features into a space-saving design. The front-facing speaker delivers clear audio for music and podcasts, while still handling all your usual voice commands. Good for nightstands or desks where space is tight, and the semi-sphere design looks cleaner than typical smart speakers. Note: this sold for $17 on Black Friday.
The new Fire TV Stick 4K (2024) sports an upgraded 1.7GHz quad-core processor that's 30% more powerful than the previous model. In our Amazon Fire TV stick 4K review, we praised its 4K video quality for a budget price. Features include Dolby Vision/HDR10/HDR10+/HLG support, Wi-Fi 6 support and a Live TV guide button on the remote. You also get Dolby Digital Plus and Dolby Atmos support to improve your streaming audio.
Headphones
The Sennheiser Accentum provide impressive sound quality, noise canceling and battery life for a low price. In our Sennheiser Accentum review, we noted that they last for up to 50 hours of playtime and a 10-minute quick charge nets you 5 hours of use. They're also solidly built and comfortable enough to wear for hours.
What's better than the Sony Inzone H9? A discounted Sony Inzone H9. You can save $100 on this peripheral which complements the Inzone M9 gaming monitor and of course, the PS5. The Inzone H9 takes advantage of the PS5’s Tempest 3D audio technology to produce immersive sound. And because you can connect simultaneously to PS5 and Discord, you’ll be able to hear game sounds while chatting with friends.
In our JBL Tour Pro 3 review, we said these are the best smart-case buds you can buy. With extremely satisfying sound, active noise canceling and up to 30 hours of battery life, these do the job perfectly for anyone who wants to control their music without pulling out their phone.
Sonos' first pair of headphones are a smash hit. Our Sonos Ace review said these are a very solid over-ear noise-canceling option, with some great features if you're already invested in the Sonos ecosystem. They offer up to 30 hours of battery life, aptX Adaptive and physical controls on each ear cup.
Price check: $449 @ Best Buy | $449 @ Sonos
Appliances
This is an efficient handheld vacuum that's ideal for spot cleaning and pet hair. The brush design prevents hair tangles, and it comes with practical attachments for furniture and corners. At $99, it's a reasonable price for a reliable cleaner.
Although it’s pricey, the Dyson Purifier Hot + Cool HP07 offers top notch heating and state of the art design. Plus, come summer, it can cool you off. As it works, it also purifies the air. It comes with an electronic thermostat, remote control and app connectivity. To learn more, take a look at our Dyson Purifier Hot+Cool HP07 review.
Weber's most powerful line, a Genesis grill can set you back thousands of dollars, so this $300 discount is a welcome sight. It features a side burner, grill locker for storage, and high-performance burners for flare-free grilling.
LIVE: Latest Updates
Although it’s not on sale for its lowest price ever, I’m still tempted to grab this Kindle deal. This model sits at the top spot of our list of the best Kindles, and it has dropped down to $134, which is $5 above its lowest price ever of $129.
- Kindle Paperwhite (2024): was $159 now $134 @ Amazon
I really want to pick this deal up for myself. Right now you can get the Ring Battery Doorbell on sale for $59. This is one of the best video doorbells we’ve tested, and it’s a total steal at this price. You’re getting sharp video quality and useful features like customizable motion zones, head-to-toe video, and package detection.
- Ring Battery Doorbell: was $99 now $59 @ Amazon
For whatever reason, the majority of Apple’s MacBooks have been hovering above their lowest prices ever for a while now. So, for the most part I recommend waiting for better sales before you buy one. However, this MacBook Air M2 deal is an exception — the config with 8GB RAM and 512GB storage is on sale for $899, its lowest price ever.
- MacBook Air 13” (M2/512GB): was $1,199 now $899 @ Amazon
Right now Amazon is discounting some of its Fire TVs and Fire TV streaming devices. Full transparency, the Fire TV Stick 4K sold for $21 back on Black Friday. However, it's still a great buy now as it delivers speedy 4K streaming performance and is a solid way to upgrade a non-smart TV.
- Fire TV Stick 4K: was $49 now $29 @ Amazon
Amazon has an epic deal on an awesome pair of headphones for Presidents’ Day. Right now you can get $100 off the Sonos Ace, which drops these cans to their lowest price ever. This may be Sonos’ first attempt at making a pair of headphones, but they did an amazing job, as you can tell by reading our super positive Sonos Ace review.
- Sonos Ace: was $449 now $349 @ Amazon
I’d be willing to bet that the LG C4 OLED will be the best selling TV of Presidents’ Day. LG’s flagship is one of the best OLED TVs we’ve tested and our LG C4 OLED review praised its incredible picture quality and excellent gaming features. Right now it’s now on sale in a range of sizes starting from $896.
- LG C4 4K OLED TV sale: deals from $896 @ Amazon
Presidents' Day deals have started at Amazon! Sit back and relax, as I'll be bringing you the best deals as they roll in. To get started, I’m super excited to see the AirPods 4 on sale below $100. These are Apple’s best AirPods yet (well, apart from the upgraded AirPods 4 model with active noise canceling.) Our AirPods 4 review said it best: “now’s the time to upgrade your old AirPods.”
- AirPods 4: was $129 now $99 @ Amazon
