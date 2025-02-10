Amazon Presidents' Day sale LIVE: here's the deals I'm shopping on TVs, apparel, Apple gear and more

Amazon's Presidents' Day sales have officially landed! We're a week out from the holiday itself, but I don't recommend waiting any longer to start shopping these deals. Now's the time to snag discounted Valentine's Day gifts, laptops, smart home tech and more. Plus, some great Super Bowl TV deals have stuck around, but you have to act fast to get them before they're gone.

One of my favorite deals right now is Amazon's LG C4 4K OLED TV sale from $896. This is LG's flagship OLED TV and it's always super popular during every sales event, so I'm happy to see it drop back down to its lowest ever starting price.

Plus, the AirPods 4 are on sale for $99 at Amazon ($30 off.) And you also can get the iPad mini 7 for $399 at Amazon ($100 off.) Both these devices from Apple are at their lowest prices ever.

Make sure to stay tuned to this page as I'll be here bringing you the best Amazon Presidents' Day deals as they roll in. Plus, check out our Amazon promo codes page too.

Millie Davis-Williams Deals Writer I'm Millie Davis-Williams, a deals writer for Tom's Guide. I've spent the last three years tracking Amazon deals on everything from Apple products to Crocs. I'll help you find the deals worth your money by highlighting my top picks from Amazon's sale.

^ Back to top

My favorite deals

Carhartt sale: deals from $6 @ Amazon

It's very rare to see Carhartt sales at Amazon, which is why this deal is noteworthy. Amazon has Carhartt apparel for men and women on sale from $6. The sale includes basic t-shirts, socks, jackets, sweatpants, thermal base units, and more.

Crocs sale: Crocs from $14 @ Amazon

Show your feet some love this season with a new pair of Crocs. As part of its sale, Amazon is knocking up to 65% off select men's, women's, and children's Crocs. After discount, deal prices start from $14. The sale includes all-terrain clogs, slip-resistant clogs, sandals, and more.

Amazon devices: deals from $17 @ Amazon

Now is an excellent time to upgrade your Amazon devices or buy that new device you've been meaning to get. From Fire TV Sticks to Ring Video Doorbells, Amazon is slashing over 50% off its prices with deals as low as $17.

Lego Botanicals Bouquet of Roses Artificial Flowers: was $59 now $47 at Amazon Looking for a fun Lego set to brighten your home decor? This gorgeous rose bouquet made of Lego is the perfect addition to any space and will give you plenty of time to relax while making the four-piece set. Plus, this 822-piece set makes a great Valentine's Day gift for a loved one.

Ring Battery Video Doorbell: was $99 now $59 at Amazon At just $59, the best value Ring Video Doorbell got even better. The newest of Ring's doorbells has head-to-toe video and package detection. You can't replace its battery, so you'll have to remove the unit off the wall periodically to charge it, but it's a fantastic option at this price.

Apple AirPods 4: was $129 now $99 at Amazon The AirPods 4 boast a new design, which Apple has refined with "50 million data points" to create the most comfortable AirPods ever. They also feature Apple's H2 chip, which delivers clearer calls with Voice Isolation, and a new, hands-free way to interact with Siri. The AirPods 4 also have USB-C charging and include up to 30 hours of listening time. In our AirPods 4 review, we said the Editor's Choice earbuds bring Apple's wireless earbuds lineup into the modern day with Pro-level features for less.

Apple iPad mini 7: was $499 now $399 at Amazon The iPad mini 7 just got a huge discount, and any price cut to this small tablet is welcome. We're big fans of its incredibly portable design and long battery life (it lasted 10 hours in our battery life tests). It comes with speedy performance thanks to Apple's A17 Pro chip and has a gorgeous 8.3-inch (2,266 x 1,488) Liquid Retina display. You also get 12MP cameras on the front and back and Wi-Fi 6E support. In our iPad mini 7 review, we said it delivers the full iPad experience in a tiny size.

Apple MacBook Air 13" (M2/512GB): was $1,199 now $899 at Amazon The MacBook Air M2 isn't the latest model but it's still a great laptop thanks to its speedy Apple M2 CPU w/ 16-core GPU, 256GB SSD and a great 1080p FaceTime camera. In our MacBook Air M2 review we lauded this Editor's Choice laptop for its versatility and battery life, and the enduring power of the M2 chip means this laptop will be viable for years to come.

^ Back to top

TVs

TV sale: deals from $79 @ Amazon

Amazon has smart TVs on sale for as low as $79. Keep in mind, the cheap TVs tend to be smaller, 1080p models (which are more suitable for a children's room or guest room). However, the sale also includes larger sets.

Roku 55" Plus Series QLED TV: was $499 now $399 at Amazon Roku TVs are a great option for folks who are looking for a streaming experience that is both easy and powerful. The 55-inch Roku Plus Series offers the familiar face of Roku along with a quantum dot-enhanced picture — the latter of which is not always guaranteed in this price range. In our Roku Plus Series QLED review, we praised this TV for its accurate color, its surprisingly decent audio, and of course, its easy-to-use Roku functionality. Gamers, take note: You’re not getting much in the way of gaming support here, other than Auto Low Latency Mode (ALLM).

Panasonic 55" Z85 4K OLED TV: was $1,599 now $999 at Amazon Panasonic TVs are making a comeback in the U.S. Built around Panasonic's HCX Pro AI Processor MKII, its new OLED TV offers support for HDR10/HDR10+/Dolby Vision/HLG and Dolby Atmos audio. On the gaming front, you get a 120Hz panel with VRR, AMD FreeSync Premium, and NVIDIA G-Sync support. It comes in 55- and 65-inch size options.

Samsung 55" S85D 4K OLED TV: was $1,697 now $1,197 at Amazon The Samsung S85D is a well-rounded OLED TV that features all of the latest technology, including Dolby Atmos support and a 120Hz refresh rate. It's built on one of the best AI upscaling chips and leverages Samsung's Tizen OS that has cloud gaming services baked right into the TV. The S85D pulls out all the stops without costing a high premium, making it a great buy.

Hisense 100" U76N 4K QLED TV: was $2,999 now $1,799 at Amazon At a whopping 100 inches, the Hisense U7 ULED is a monster to behold. It leverages some exciting new specs, most tantalizing of all being gaming-centric proponents like a 144Hz refresh rate and Dolby Vision Gaming support for cinematic experiences at over 60fps. Several other enhancements, like WiFi 6e, Google TV OS, and IMAX Enhanced, make it the perfect entertainment solution and an utter steal.

Price check: $1,799 @ Best Buy

^ Back to top

Apparel

Adidas sale: deals from $5 @ Amazon

The Adidas Store at Amazon is offering a wide variety of deals on men's/women's/children's sweat pants, hoodies, socks, and more. After discount, deals start as low as $5.

Carhartt sale: deals from $6 @ Amazon

It's very rare to see Carhartt sales at Amazon, which is why this deal is noteworthy. Amazon has Carhartt apparel for men and women on sale from $6. The sale includes basic t-shirts, socks, jackets, sweatpants, thermal base units, and more.

Skechers sale: deals from $13 @ Amazon

From sneakers to leggings, Amazon has a wide range of Skechers shoes and apparel on sale from $13. This is one of the biggest sales we've seen on Skechers items as it also includes sunglasses, socks, and other Skechers items that traditionally don't see discounts.

Under Armour Tech 2.0 T-shirt (Men's): was $25 now from $10 @ Amazon

If you're in the market for some new training gear, this best-selling men's activewear t-shirt should be topping your list. It's quick-drying, super soft and features 4-way stretch construction that gives you free range of motion. We love the vast array of colors and size options — and the fact that it starts at just $10.

Timberland Ellendale Mid Lace-Up Boot (Women's): was $100 now $49 at Amazon These trail-ready boots are the perfect pick if you're heading outdoors. The uppers are made of premium leather and durable polyester and they're also water-repellant, so they'll look good longer. Not only did they receive a 4.5 star rating online, but one happy customer mentions, "They are so comfortable right out of the box and I get so many compliments on them." Just note that prices vary depending on your choice of size and color.

^ Back to top

Laptops

Acer Nitro V Gaming Laptop: was $779 now $699 at Amazon Acer's Nitro V is a budget gaming laptop, so don't expect amazing performance out of this model. But it's a decent deal for the price given you get a 15.6-inch 1080p 144Hz display, a 13th Gen Core i3 CPU, an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4050 laptop GPU, 8GB of DDR5 RAM and a 512GB SSD for storage.

Apple MacBook Air 13" (M2/512GB): was $1,199 now $899 at Amazon The MacBook Air M2 isn't the latest model but it's still a great laptop thanks to its speedy Apple M2 CPU w/ 16-core GPU, 256GB SSD and a great 1080p FaceTime camera. In our MacBook Air M2 review we lauded this Editor's Choice laptop for its versatility and battery life, and the enduring power of the M2 chip means this laptop will be viable for years to come.

^ Back to top

Smart home

Amazon Echo Pop: was $39 now $29 at Amazon Amazon's compact smart speaker packs Alexa features into a space-saving design. The front-facing speaker delivers clear audio for music and podcasts, while still handling all your usual voice commands. Good for nightstands or desks where space is tight, and the semi-sphere design looks cleaner than typical smart speakers. Note: this sold for $17 on Black Friday.

Ring Battery Video Doorbell: was $99 now $59 at Amazon At just $59, the best value Ring Video Doorbell got even better. The newest of Ring's doorbells has head-to-toe video and package detection. You can't replace its battery, so you'll have to remove the unit off the wall periodically to charge it, but it's a fantastic option at this price.

^ Back to top

Headphones

Apple AirPods 4: was $129 now $99 at Amazon The AirPods 4 boast a new design, which Apple has refined with "50 million data points" to create the most comfortable AirPods ever. They also feature Apple's H2 chip, which delivers clearer calls with Voice Isolation, and a new, hands-free way to interact with Siri. The AirPods 4 also have USB-C charging and include up to 30 hours of listening time. In our AirPods 4 review, we said the Editor's Choice earbuds bring Apple's wireless earbuds lineup into the modern day with Pro-level features for less.

Sennheiser Accentum: was $179 now $129 at Amazon The Sennheiser Accentum provide impressive sound quality, noise canceling and battery life for a low price. In our Sennheiser Accentum review, we noted that they last for up to 50 hours of playtime and a 10-minute quick charge nets you 5 hours of use. They're also solidly built and comfortable enough to wear for hours.

Sony Inzone H9 Gaming Headset: was $299 now $198 at Amazon What's better than the Sony Inzone H9? A discounted Sony Inzone H9. You can save $100 on this peripheral which complements the Inzone M9 gaming monitor and of course, the PS5. The Inzone H9 takes advantage of the PS5’s Tempest 3D audio technology to produce immersive sound. And because you can connect simultaneously to PS5 and Discord, you’ll be able to hear game sounds while chatting with friends.

^ Back to top

Appliances

^ Back to top