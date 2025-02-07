Hurry! Amazon is knocking 25% off the newest Kindles right now
Bookworms, rejoice!
If you're an avid reader and you don't already have a Kindle, here's your opportunity. Right now, Amazon is hosting a rare sale on some of its latest and greatest Kindles.
For instance, the Kindle Paperwhite (2024) is now just $134. If you've been waiting for a Kindle in color, your prayers have been answered. The all-new Kindle Colorsoft is on sale for $229 and features all the benefits of a Kindle, only in glorious color.
There are also tons of bundles featuring attractive discounts just waiting to be shopped. Below, I've rounded up the best Kindle deals that are definitely worth adding to your cart right now. (Plus, take at look at our guide to the best early Presidents' Day sales).
Quick Links
- shop all Amazon Kindle deals
- Kindle Paperwhite (2024): was $159 now $134
- Kindle Essentials Bundle, Rose: was $161 now $146
- Kindle Paperwhite Essentials Bundle, Black Leather: was $222 now $177
- Kindle Colorsoft Signature Edition: was $279 now $229
- Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition Essentials Bundle: was $276 now $257
- Kindle Colorsoft Signature Edition Essentials Bundle: was $362 now $277
- Kindle Scribe Essentials Bundle: was $509 now $479
Best Kindle Deals
With a new 7" glare-free display and 12 weeks of battery life, we gave the Paperwhite a 4.5-star rating in our review, making it the best Kindle we've reviewed in our best Kindle buying guide. While it's not a huge departure from what we expect from a Kindle Paperwhite, it boasts a 25% faster page turn time, and a bright, backlit display.
This bundle includes the 16GB version of the excellent Kindle Paperwhite alongside a fabric protective cover and a power adapter. The 16GB space will hold enough books to keep you reading for a long time yet.
This vegan leather case and matching black power adapter is ideal for those who plan on taking their Kindle on the go. I use my Kindle when I travel, and having a matching case for it always brings me peace of mind.
The new Kindle Colorsoft features all the benefits of a Kindle, only in glorious color. If you want to see your books' covers or read comics in color, this is the Kindle you've been waiting for. While it's decidedly expensive, it delivers on the promise of providing the Kindle experience in color. Plus, it's now $50 off at Amazon.
This bundle includes the all-new Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition with 32GB of storage as well as a jade fabric cover and wireless charging dock. The new Kindle Paperwhite improves on its predecessor’s already amazing design and features an improved battery life, faster performance and bigger display.
The all-new Kindle Colorsoft is available in a bundle that includes the Kindle Colorsoft Signature Edition (32GB), a plant-based leather cover, and a wireless charging dock. By bundling these items together, you'll save $35 more when compared to buying each item separately.
Available only in Jade and with a massive 64GB of storage, this bundle is ideal for the ultimate Kindle lover. It includes a Premium Pen, plant-based leather folio, and 9W power adapter, with a total value of $540.
Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox.
Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips.
Olivia is a Deals Writer at Tom’s Guide. She loves all things lifestyle, shopping, and sourcing the best deals from some of the top brands, retailers, and websites around. From fashion and beauty to smart home and tech, she has an eye for finding practical, stylish, and reasonably-priced items that help make life simpler (and a little more aesthetically-pleasing). Olivia has over five years of experience writing lifestyle, commerce, and branded content for Patch.com. In her free time, she enjoys trying out new exercise classes, binge-watching the latest viral TV shows, cooking, spending time with family, and taking long walks with her dog, Gus.
Home Depot’s Presidents' Day sale just went live — 21 early deals I’d shop for my home
Massive Amazon weekend sale is live from $6 — 29 deals I'd buy on apparel, smart home tech, OLED TVs and more