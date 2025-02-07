Hurry! Amazon is knocking 25% off the newest Kindles right now

If you're an avid reader and you don't already have a Kindle, here's your opportunity. Right now, Amazon is hosting a rare sale on some of its latest and greatest Kindles.

For instance, the Kindle Paperwhite (2024) is now just $134. If you've been waiting for a Kindle in color, your prayers have been answered. The all-new Kindle Colorsoft is on sale for $229 and features all the benefits of a Kindle, only in glorious color.

There are also tons of bundles featuring attractive discounts just waiting to be shopped. Below, I've rounded up the best Kindle deals that are definitely worth adding to your cart right now. (Plus, take at look at our guide to the best early Presidents' Day sales).

Best Kindle Deals

Our top pick Amazon Kindle Paperwhite (2024): was $159 now $134 at Amazon With a new 7" glare-free display and 12 weeks of battery life, we gave the Paperwhite a 4.5-star rating in our review, making it the best Kindle we've reviewed in our best Kindle buying guide. While it's not a huge departure from what we expect from a Kindle Paperwhite, it boasts a 25% faster page turn time, and a bright, backlit display.

Kindle Paperwhite Essentials Bundle, Rose: was $161 now $146 at Amazon This bundle includes the 16GB version of the excellent Kindle Paperwhite alongside a fabric protective cover and a power adapter. The 16GB space will hold enough books to keep you reading for a long time yet.

Kindle Paperwhite Essentials Bundle, Black Leather: was $222 now $177 at Amazon This vegan leather case and matching black power adapter is ideal for those who plan on taking their Kindle on the go. I use my Kindle when I travel, and having a matching case for it always brings me peace of mind.

Kindle Colorsoft Signature Edition: was $279 now $229 at Amazon The new Kindle Colorsoft features all the benefits of a Kindle, only in glorious color. If you want to see your books' covers or read comics in color, this is the Kindle you've been waiting for. While it's decidedly expensive, it delivers on the promise of providing the Kindle experience in color. Plus, it's now $50 off at Amazon.

Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition Essentials Bundle: was $276 now $257 at Amazon This bundle includes the all-new Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition with 32GB of storage as well as a jade fabric cover and wireless charging dock. The new Kindle Paperwhite improves on its predecessor’s already amazing design and features an improved battery life, faster performance and bigger display.

Kindle Colorsoft Signature Edition Essentials Bundle: was $362 now $277 at Amazon The all-new Kindle Colorsoft is available in a bundle that includes the Kindle Colorsoft Signature Edition (32GB), a plant-based leather cover, and a wireless charging dock. By bundling these items together, you'll save $35 more when compared to buying each item separately.