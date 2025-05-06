Epic Amazon sale knocks up to 44% off Nespresso machines — 5 deals I'd shop now

Attention coffee lovers — we have an announcement that's guaranteed to make you perk up! Amazon's latest sale is happening right now, and the retailer is brewing up unbelievable savings on top-rated Nespresso coffee and espresso machines.

Hoping to get barista-quality coffee at home (without breaking the bank)? Amazon's sale has you covered with up to 44% off Nespresso machines, like the Nespresso Vertuo Pop+ Deluxe which is now just $99. You can also grab the Nespresso Vertuo Lattissima, which is now rocking an epic $220 discount.

If you've had your eye on a Nespresso machine, now is the time to buy! Check out the 5 best deals on Amazon that are sure to boost your coffee game. For more ways to save, take a look at our Amazon promo codes page.

Best Nespresso Deals

Nespresso Vertuo Next: was $179 now $125 at Amazon Compatible with over 30 blends of capsules, the Vertuo Next can make 5, 8, and 18-oz. cups of quality coffee as well as a single and double espresso. What's more, its sleek and attractive design makes it compact for small worktops.

Nespresso Vertuo Pop+ with Aeroccino: was $179 now $129 at Amazon This Nespresso machine has all the same great features as the model listed above, but it also comes with a milk frother that provides smooth hot or cold milk foam for your cappuccinos and lattes in a few seconds with one touch.

Nespresso Vertuo Next w Aeroccino Milk Frother: was $229 now $160 at Amazon This Nespresso Vertuo Next machine can turn your home into a full on coffee shop. It supports six cup sizes including 5, 8, 12, and 18-oz., as well as single and double espressos brewed hot or over ice. The included Aeroccino frother provides hot or cold milk for your cappuccinos and lattes.