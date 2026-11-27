I am the family LEGO master — I don’t put sets on my own Christmas list, but my kids certainly do! Every year, halfway through basting the turkey, I get pulled out of the kitchen to fix an emergency brick-building construction.

If today (27 Nov) you’re shopping for a young one or a lifelong LEGO fan, Amazon has some great Black Friday deals right now. From magnificent centerpiece sets to tiny minifigures, there’s a whole realm of LEGO to choose from — ideal for both big gifts under the tree and smaller stocking fillers.

Choose from the LEGO Star Wars Millennium Falcon now $67 at Amazon, or be inspired with forest animals, like the LEGO Creator 3-in-1 Red Fox, $34 at Amazon. So why not scroll down and discover all my top LEGO picks this Black Friday.

Editor's Choice

LEGO Star Wars

Save 20% LEGO Star Wars Millennium Falcon: was $84 now $67 at Amazon The Millennium Falcon sparks memories in my house at Christmas, as I remember helping to build this classic model with my two young LEGO fans. It forms part of the LEGO Star Wards Starship Collection and is now reduced by $17. Read more Read less ▼

LEGO Creator

Save 31% LEGO Creator 3-in-1 Red Fox: was $49 now $34 at Amazon How cute is this red fox from LEGO's Forest Animals Collection? This magical fox can move its head, neck and arms and is kept company in the forest by an owl and a squirrel. Read more Read less ▼

Save 31% LEGO Creator 3-in-1 T. rex: was $59 now $41 at Amazon For dinosaur fans young and old, the LEGO Creator T. Rex will give you hours of fun building not just one model, but three. So, if you enjoy breaking down your models and recreating something new, this LEGO set is for you. Read more Read less ▼

Speed machines

Save 38% LEGO F1 Collectible Race Cars: was $29 now $18 at Amazon LEGO lets you build an F1 racing fleet with this set of 6 cars. What’s more, you won’t know which F1 cars you have until you open the box. Could it be a Ferrari, McLaren or Aston Martin, or another vehicle from the F1 track? Read more Read less ▼

Save 19% Lego Speed Champions Time Machine from Back to the Future: was $27 now $22 at Amazon This Back to the Future model joins the Lego Speed Champions line — and it's taking me back to my past! I've seen Lego sets of this iconic time machine before, but they were a lot more expensive than this. Be sure to grab this deal while you can and head back to the future with Marty McFly and Doc Brown. Read more Read less ▼

LEGO Botanticals

Lego Botanicals Rocking Plants: was $22 now $18 at Amazon Kids and adults alike will fall in love with these Lego Botanicals Rocking Plants that are both popular and adorable, so it's great to see some new faces added to the line. Plus, these ones have round bases that allow them to rock back and forth, and you can switch the plants to different pots. Read more Read less ▼

Lego Botanticals Water Lilies: was $29 now $23 at Amazon The flowers that inspired dozens of Monet paintings can now grace your home. I especially like the clear base, which makes it look like these flowers are actually floating in water. You can even move the petals so that flowers appear open or closed. Read more Read less ▼

Lego Botanicals Tiny Plants: was $49 now $39 at Amazon For those would-be houseplant fanatics — Tiny Lego plants! This botanical set contains a variety of brick greenery, including cacti and colorful flowers. Each one comes in its own pot. It's the perfect solution for evergreen plants that never need watering. Read more Read less ▼

LEGO Creative

Save 44% Lego Classic Large Creative Brick Box: was $59 now $33 at Amazon Get creative with this Lego Classic Large Creative Brick Box — it will give you the freedom to build anything you can imagine. It contains a bumper set of 790 pieces in a selection of 33 different colors, and includes special pieces like doors, wheels, and eyes to create houses, vehicles and animals. With a 44% discount it's an epic buy this Black Friday. Read more Read less ▼

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