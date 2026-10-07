Don't step on these prices: 9 essential Prime Day Lego deals

Who doesn't love Lego? If you're looking for a gift for a friend, family member, or just something nice to cheer yourself up then why not check out this selection of Lego deals?

Although we've not seen a huge number of Lego deals so far, the ones that are on offer are a pretty tasty selection. There's a super-cool Lego Technic Lamborghini, an ace Starfighter kit that ties into the latest Star Wars movie, The Mandalorian and Grogu, a fearsome tiger, a Project Hail Mary kit and more. Prices start at just $19.

Prime Day deals don't stick around forever, so if you see something that you like here, make sure to act fast.

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