Don't step on these prices: 9 essential Prime Day Lego deals
There are big deals to be had on these great Lego kits
Who doesn't love Lego? If you're looking for a gift for a friend, family member, or just something nice to cheer yourself up then why not check out this selection of Lego deals?
Although we've not seen a huge number of Lego deals so far, the ones that are on offer are a pretty tasty selection. There's a super-cool Lego Technic Lamborghini, an ace Starfighter kit that ties into the latest Star Wars movie, The Mandalorian and Grogu, a fearsome tiger, a Project Hail Mary kit and more. Prices start at just $19.
Prime Day deals don't stick around forever, so if you see something that you like here, make sure to act fast.
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Will Salmon is Tom's Guide's Collections Editor, curating advice on the best products to spend your money on. Will has been writing about tech and entertainment for almost 20 years, including stints as GamesRadar+'s Streaming Editor, editing comics website Newsarama, and writing for lots and lots of magazines. You can read his work in SFX magazine, GamesRadar+, and right here on Tom's Guide.
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