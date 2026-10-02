12 delightfully creepy Lego sets to spookify your shelf before Halloween
Get ready for spooky season with these great Halloween Lego sets
October is finally here and we all know what that means... Halloween is just days away. If you're looking for a gift for somebody who is obsessed with the spookiest of seasons then we have the ideal suggestion for you: Lego!
There are loads of Lego kits with a Halloween theme, from simple sets that are ideal for younger children to much more complex builds. For this article I've picked out 12 great sets with a variety of complexities.
There's creepy animals, sinister skeletons, and a selection of kits that are themed around the Netflix show Wednesday. If you can't wait to decorate your house with pumpkins and skeletons, then these Lego kits are very much for you.
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Will Salmon is Tom's Guide's Collections Editor, curating advice on the best products to spend your money on. Will has been writing about tech and entertainment for almost 20 years, including stints as GamesRadar+'s Streaming Editor, editing comics website Newsarama, and writing for lots and lots of magazines. You can read his work in SFX magazine, GamesRadar+, and right here on Tom's Guide.
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