12 delightfully creepy Lego sets to spookify your shelf before Halloween

October is finally here and we all know what that means... Halloween is just days away. If you're looking for a gift for somebody who is obsessed with the spookiest of seasons then we have the ideal suggestion for you: Lego!

There are loads of Lego kits with a Halloween theme, from simple sets that are ideal for younger children to much more complex builds. For this article I've picked out 12 great sets with a variety of complexities.

There's creepy animals, sinister skeletons, and a selection of kits that are themed around the Netflix show Wednesday. If you can't wait to decorate your house with pumpkins and skeletons, then these Lego kits are very much for you.

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