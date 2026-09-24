Amazon's October sale, Prime Big Deal Days, is on the way and there's never been a better time for Lego deals. The best part is that you don't have to wait until next month, because there are already a ton of Lego deals you can shop now.

Right now you can score up to 44% off Lego in Amazon's early Prime day sale. The Lego Classic Large Creative Brick Box for $33 is great if you want to set your creativity free, or you can grab gorgeous botanicals sets like the Mini Orchid for $23.

All my favorite Lego deals are listed below. For more savings, see our Amazon promo codes page.

Lego Botanicals

Lego Botanicals Daisies: was $14 now $9 at Amazon Grab a set of beautiful Lego Botanicals Daisies and brighten up your decor for just $9. No need to water these plants, either. Read more Read less ▼

Lego Botanicals Tiny Plants: was $49 now $39 at Amazon What's better than plants? Tiny Lego plants! This botanicals set contains a variety of brick greenery, including cacti and colorful flowers. Each one comes in its own pot. Read more Read less ▼

Lego Creator

Save 44% Lego Classic Large Creative Brick Box: was $59 now $33 at Amazon Grab this Lego Classic Large Creative Brick Box if you want the freedom to build anything you can imagine. It contains a bumper set of 790 pieces in a selection of 33 different colors, and includes special pieces like doors, wheels, and eyes to create houses, vehicles and animals. Read more Read less ▼

Lego Star Wars

Lego Star Wars Darth Vader Bust: was $49 now $39 at Amazon This Lego Star Wars Darth Vader Bust is a great addition to your collection. It's relatively affordable, but makes a big impression as part of your decor. As well as a Darth Vader bust, you also get an information plate and a Darth Vader minifigure to display. Read more Read less ▼

Lego Star Wars Rebel U-Wing Starfighter: was $69 now $55 at Amazon Nothing feels better than adding a new spaceship to your Lego Star Wars collection! This Rebel U-Wing Starfighter comes with 594 pieces and makes for an impressive display piece. It comes with four minifigures, including Cassian Andor. Read more Read less ▼

Lego Editions

Lego Marvel

Lego Marvel Iron Man’s Laboratory Hall of Armor: was $54 now $43 at Amazon Recreate Iron Man's lab with this Lego Hall of Armor set. You get a trio of Iron Man suit minifigures — MK1, MK43 and MK6 Iron Man — as well as Pepper Pots and Aldrich Killian. There are also display cases to show off the suits. Read more Read less ▼

Lego Pokémon

Lego Pokémon Eevee: was $59 now $47 at Amazon This Lego set is just adorable! Eevee is one of the most popular Pokémon out there, but this Lego set is a worthy addition to the character’s huge collection of merch. With a poseable head, legs and tail, it can be displayed in many different cute positions. It measures 7.5-inches tall. Read more Read less ▼

Lego Art

Lego Art Love: was $79 now $63 at Amazon Nothing says "I love you" like the word itself! This Lego set is based on Robert Indiana's Love sculpture and is a great way to add some iconic flair to your home decor. The set even comes with two sets of instructions — perfect for building with a loved one.

Price check: $63 @ Walmart Read more Read less ▼