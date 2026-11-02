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The best LEGO gifts: Star Wars, Pokémon and Botanicals sets for every budget

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Find gifts for every Lego fan on your list here

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With so many Lego sets on the market, how do you find the perfect Lego gift? By checking out this list, of course. I've searched everywhere for the best Lego gifts in 2026, and am sharing the absolute best of the best options for everyone on your list.

You don't have to spend a lot, either — there are plenty of options that come in under $50. So whether you're searching for classic Lego or themed sets based on Star Wars, Marvel or Pokémon, keep scrolling and check out the sections below.

Under $50

Lego Star Wars The Mandalorian & Grogu’s Speeder Bike
Lego Star Wars The Mandalorian & Grogu’s Speeder Bike: was $9 now $6 at Amazon

This is one of the cheapest Lego Star Wars sets, but also an undeniably cool one. It's a quick build with 58 pieces that includes minifigures of The Mandalorian and the adorable Grogu.

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Lego Creator 3 in 1 Space Shuttle
Lego Creator 3 in 1 Space Shuttle: was $9 now $7 at Amazon

There's a LEGO set for every kind of hobby, and believe it or not, some are incredibly affordable — even less than $10. This Creator 3-in-1 set is particularly great because you get three different space-themed builds from the same pieces, including two spaceships or an astronaut.

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Lego Botanicals Daisies
Lego Botanicals Daisies: was $14 now $9 at Amazon

Grab a set of beautiful Lego Botanicals Daisies and brighten up your decor for just $9. No need to water these plants, either.

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Lego Speed Champions Ferrari SF-24 F1
Save 42%
Lego Speed Champions Ferrari SF-24 F1: was $26 now $15 at Amazon

Several Lego Speed Champions kits are on sale, but this one is a steal with 42% off. If you're team Ferrari, it's the perfect way to show your spirit.

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Lego Speed Champions Time Machine from Back to the Future
Lego Speed Champions Time Machine from Back to the Future: was $27 now $22 at Amazon

Back to the Future joins the Lego Speed Champions line! We've seen Lego sets of this iconic time machine before, but they were a lot more expensive than this. Make sure to scoop up this deal while you can.

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Lego Classic Large Creative Brick Box
Save 44%
Lego Classic Large Creative Brick Box: was $59 now $33 at Amazon

Grab this Lego Classic Large Creative Brick Box if you want the freedom to build anything you can imagine. It contains a bumper set of 790 pieces in a selection of 33 different colors, and includes special pieces like doors, wheels, and eyes to create houses, vehicles and animals.

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Lego Star Wars

Lego Star Wars The Mandalorian & Grogu’s Speeder Bike
Lego Star Wars The Mandalorian & Grogu’s Speeder Bike: was $9 now $6 at Amazon

This is one of the cheapest Lego Star Wars sets, but also an undeniably cool one. It's a quick build with 58 pieces that includes minifigures of The Mandalorian and the adorable Grogu.

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Lego Star Wars Clone Trooper & Battle Droid Battle Pack
Lego Star Wars Clone Trooper & Battle Droid Battle Pack: was $29 now $23 at Amazon

If you're looking to expand your army of Lego Star Wars minifigures, this set is a solid way to do so as it includes four Clone Troopers and five Battle Droids to take them on. You also get a speeder bike and a tri-droid to join the fight.

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Lego Star Wars Advent Calendar 2026
Lego Star Wars Advent Calendar 2026: was $30 now $25 at Amazon

Celebrate the holidays in true Star Wars style — and score a nice saving. This Lego Star Wars Advent Calendar features 8 mini build vehicles and unique minifigures, like The Mandalorian and Grogu in holiday attire.
Price check: $30 @ Walmart

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Lego Gingerbread AT-AT Walker
Lego Gingerbread AT-AT Walker: $59 at Amazon

I had to do a double take the first time I saw this Lego set. A gingerbread AT-AT is an amazing concept for sure, and the gingerbread Darth Vader minifigure just makes the set even more incredible.

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Lego Star Wars Millennium Falcon A New Hope 25th Anniversary
Lego Star Wars Millennium Falcon A New Hope 25th Anniversary: was $84 now $67 at Amazon

Right now you can shop LEGO Star Wars deals on Amazon, including this mid-size Millennium Falcon starship that celebrates the 25th anniversary of the LEGO Star Wars franchise. This 921-piece set is great for memorabilia collectors.

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Lego Advent Calendars

Lego Friends Advent Calendar 2026
Lego Friends Advent Calendar 2026: was $34 now $25 at Amazon

The 2026 Lego Friends Advent Calendar includes 24 surprise mini builds, letting you create a snow trail, mini Christmas tree, gift boxes and more.

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Lego Disney Princess Advent Calendar 2026
Lego Disney Princess Advent Calendar 2026: was $44 now $30 at Amazon

Count down to the holidays in royal style! This Disney Princess advent calendar features microdoll figures of Ariel, Cinderella, Mulan and Moana as well as their animal friends.

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Lego Star Wars Advent Calendar 2026
Lego Star Wars Advent Calendar 2026: $44 at Walmart

Celebrate the holidays in true Star Wars style — and score a nice saving. This Lego Star Wars Advent Calendar features 8 mini build vehicles and unique minifigures, like The Mandalorian and Grogu in holiday attire.
Price check: $30 @ Walmart

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Lego City Advent Calendar 2026
Lego City Advent Calendar 2026: $34 at Best Buy

Add Santa Claus' workshop to your Lego City! This Lego Advent Calendar comes with 24 surprise mini builds and minifigures. There's even an adorable mini Christmas tree.

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Lego Marvel Advent Calendar 2026
Lego Marvel Advent Calendar 2026: $44 at Amazon

The perfect pre-Holiday gift for Marvel and Lego fans. The 2026 Lego Marvel Advent Calendar features lots of goodies, including an awesome Wolverine minifig in a Holiday sweater.

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Lego Pokémon

Lego Pokémon Smart Play Charmander and Geodude's Cavern Clash
Lego Pokémon Smart Play Charmander and Geodude's Cavern Clash: $19 at Amazon

Charmander has finally been recreated in an official Lego set! And not only that, Geodude is here to join the Pokémon party. If you own a Lego Smart Play brick, you can add it to your Pokémon builds for battle gameplay with interactive lights and sounds.

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Lego Pokémon Eevee
Lego Pokémon Eevee: was $59 now $47 at Amazon

This Lego set is just adorable! Eevee is one of the most popular Pokémon out there, but this Lego set is a worthy addition to the character’s huge collection of merch. With a poseable head, legs and tail, it can be displayed in many different cute positions. It measures 7.5-inches tall.

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Lego Pokémon Smart Play Training House with Pikachu
Lego Pokémon Smart Play Training House with Pikachu: $69 at Amazon

This adorable Pikachu house is the perfect start to any Lego Pokémon collection. It's part of the Lego Smart Play line, and includes a Lego Smart Brick — that lets you bring your Lego Pokémon to life with interactive lights and sound effects.

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Lego Pokémon Venusaur, Charizard and Blastoise
Lego Pokémon Venusaur, Charizard and Blastoise: $649 at Amazon

This is a truly impressive piece that’s made of 6838 Lego bricks and stands 19.7-inches tall when completed. Venusaur, Charizard and Blastoise look fierce and all have their own themed portion of a mini island base to stand on.

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Lego Botanicals

Lego Botanicals Rocking Plants
Lego Botanicals Rocking Plants: was $22 now $19 at Amazon

The Lego Botanicals Happy Plants were both popular and adorable, so it's great to see some new faces added to the line. Plus, these ones have round bases that allow them to rock back and forth.

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Lego Botanicals Mini Orchid
Lego Botanicals Mini Orchid: was $29 now $23 at Amazon

This Mini Orchid is a gorgeous addition to the Lego Botanicals collection, and it's even better when it's on sale. This set comes with five pretty peach blossoms in an orange and gold pot.
Price check: $23 @ Walmart

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Lego Botanicals Water Lilies
Lego Botanicals Water Lilies: was $29 now $26 at Amazon

This beautiful pair of Lego Botanicals Water Lilies is fun to build and looks amazing on display. The clear bricks used to represent the water look especially great!

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Lego Botanicals Woodland Mushrooms
Lego Botanicals Woodland Mushrooms: $79 at Amazon

The Lego Botanicals line has expanded to include this gorgeous Woodland Mushrooms set — which is a great alternative to the usual flowery options. There's a variety of colorful fungi represented, from red toadstools to oyster caps.

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Millie Davis-Williams
Millie Davis-Williams

Millie is a Deals Editor at Tom's Guide specializing in deals content. She also covers the latest tech news and and creates how-to articles about everything from phones, streaming devices, and headphones to apps and video games. In her spare time, she enjoys reading, gaming on her Nintendo Switch and creating digital art.

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