The best LEGO gifts: Star Wars, Pokémon and Botanicals sets for every budget

With so many Lego sets on the market, how do you find the perfect Lego gift? By checking out this list, of course. I've searched everywhere for the best Lego gifts in 2026, and am sharing the absolute best of the best options for everyone on your list.

You don't have to spend a lot, either — there are plenty of options that come in under $50. So whether you're searching for classic Lego or themed sets based on Star Wars, Marvel or Pokémon, keep scrolling and check out the sections below.

Under $50

Lego Creator 3 in 1 Space Shuttle: was $9 now $7 at Amazon There's a LEGO set for every kind of hobby, and believe it or not, some are incredibly affordable — even less than $10. This Creator 3-in-1 set is particularly great because you get three different space-themed builds from the same pieces, including two spaceships or an astronaut.

Save 44% Lego Classic Large Creative Brick Box: was $59 now $33 at Amazon Grab this Lego Classic Large Creative Brick Box if you want the freedom to build anything you can imagine. It contains a bumper set of 790 pieces in a selection of 33 different colors, and includes special pieces like doors, wheels, and eyes to create houses, vehicles and animals.

Lego Star Wars

Lego Gingerbread AT-AT Walker: $59 at Amazon I had to do a double take the first time I saw this Lego set. A gingerbread AT-AT is an amazing concept for sure, and the gingerbread Darth Vader minifigure just makes the set even more incredible.

Lego Advent Calendars

Lego Star Wars Advent Calendar 2026: $44 at Walmart Celebrate the holidays in true Star Wars style — and score a nice saving. This Lego Star Wars Advent Calendar features 8 mini build vehicles and unique minifigures, like The Mandalorian and Grogu in holiday attire.

Price check: $30 @ Walmart

Lego City Advent Calendar 2026: $34 at Best Buy Add Santa Claus' workshop to your Lego City! This Lego Advent Calendar comes with 24 surprise mini builds and minifigures. There's even an adorable mini Christmas tree.

Lego Marvel Advent Calendar 2026: $44 at Amazon The perfect pre-Holiday gift for Marvel and Lego fans. The 2026 Lego Marvel Advent Calendar features lots of goodies, including an awesome Wolverine minifig in a Holiday sweater.

Lego Pokémon

Lego Pokémon Smart Play Charmander and Geodude's Cavern Clash: $19 at Amazon Charmander has finally been recreated in an official Lego set! And not only that, Geodude is here to join the Pokémon party. If you own a Lego Smart Play brick, you can add it to your Pokémon builds for battle gameplay with interactive lights and sounds.

Lego Pokémon Eevee: was $59 now $47 at Amazon This Lego set is just adorable! Eevee is one of the most popular Pokémon out there, but this Lego set is a worthy addition to the character’s huge collection of merch. With a poseable head, legs and tail, it can be displayed in many different cute positions. It measures 7.5-inches tall.

Lego Pokémon Smart Play Training House with Pikachu: $69 at Amazon This adorable Pikachu house is the perfect start to any Lego Pokémon collection. It's part of the Lego Smart Play line, and includes a Lego Smart Brick — that lets you bring your Lego Pokémon to life with interactive lights and sound effects.

Lego Pokémon Venusaur, Charizard and Blastoise: $649 at Amazon This is a truly impressive piece that’s made of 6838 Lego bricks and stands 19.7-inches tall when completed. Venusaur, Charizard and Blastoise look fierce and all have their own themed portion of a mini island base to stand on.

Lego Botanicals

Lego Botanicals Rocking Plants: was $22 now $19 at Amazon The Lego Botanicals Happy Plants were both popular and adorable, so it's great to see some new faces added to the line. Plus, these ones have round bases that allow them to rock back and forth.

Lego Botanicals Water Lilies: was $29 now $26 at Amazon This beautiful pair of Lego Botanicals Water Lilies is fun to build and looks amazing on display. The clear bricks used to represent the water look especially great!

Lego Botanicals Woodland Mushrooms: $79 at Amazon The Lego Botanicals line has expanded to include this gorgeous Woodland Mushrooms set — which is a great alternative to the usual flowery options. There's a variety of colorful fungi represented, from red toadstools to oyster caps.