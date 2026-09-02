I found 15 Walmart Lego Bricktember deals worth shopping before they sell out: Botanicals, Star Wars, Marvel and more

September is here, and with it comes Walmart's Bricktember sale! This is a huge opportunity to shop discounted Lego sets, with everything from Disney and Minecraft sets to Botanicals and Lego Star Wars included.

The holidays are hurtling towards us, and there are some great budget-friendly sets to decorate with and help you get in the spirit. This Lego Altar of the Dead skull decoration for $12 and Lego Snowman Ornaments set for $12 are great pickups.

Keep scrolling for more Lego deals! I also recommend checking out our Walmart promo codes.

Best Lego deals

Lego Snowman Ornaments: was $14 now $12 at Walmart Get ready for the holidays with these Lego Snowman Ornaments! Ideal to decorate the Christmas tree — or just pop them on a shelf to remind you of fun winter memories. Read more Read less ▼

Lego Altar of the Dead: was $14 now $12 at Walmart This Lego skull is perfect Day of the Dead decor. The colorful flowers can be rearranged however you like — and you can also flip the skull model around to reveal a colorful altar with offerings and artwork. Read more Read less ▼

Lego Marvel Baby Rocket’s Ship: was $34 now $20 at Walmart Take to the skies with Baby Rocket's ship, straight out of Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 3. Not only does the ship look awesome, it includes minifigures of Rocket and Baby Rocket — some of the cutest around for sure. Read more Read less ▼

Lego Botanicals Lucky Bamboo: was $29 now $23 at Walmart Another great addition to your Lego Botanicals collection is on sale. This Lucky Bamboo set comes with three stems in a pot, with a plinth to display it on. There's no watering required, so this is a great way to add some greenery to your home.

Price check: $23 @ Amazon Read more Read less ▼

Lego Minifigures Shrek Series 6-Pack: was $29 now $24 at Walmart An absolutely iconic lineup of characters joins the world of Lego Minifigures — that's right, it's everyone's favorite ogre, Shrek. This set gets you a pack of 6 minifigs, but note that they are randomly packaged so you may receive duplicates. Read more Read less ▼

Lego Halloween Wreath: was $39 now $30 at Walmart The spookiest way to decorate for the upcoming Halloween holiday! This wreath features a spine-chilling mix of characters, including spiders, a ghost, a pumpkin and a bat. Read more Read less ▼

Lego Star Wars Advent Calendar 2026: was $59 now $35 at Walmart Celebrate the holidays in true Star Wars style — and score a nice saving. This Lego Star Wars Advent Calendar features 8 mini build vehicles and unique minifigures, like The Mandalorian and Grogu in holiday attire. Read more Read less ▼

Lego Botanicals Hibiscus: was $69 now $55 at Walmart One of the more expensive Lego Botanicals sets, but also undoubtedly one of the most beautiful. This gorgeous set includes five hibiscus blooms with bright green leaves and a dark blue pot. Read more Read less ▼