I found 15 Walmart Lego Bricktember deals worth shopping before they sell out: Botanicals, Star Wars, Marvel and more
Walmart's best Lego savings
September is here, and with it comes Walmart's Bricktember sale! This is a huge opportunity to shop discounted Lego sets, with everything from Disney and Minecraft sets to Botanicals and Lego Star Wars included.
The holidays are hurtling towards us, and there are some great budget-friendly sets to decorate with and help you get in the spirit. This Lego Altar of the Dead skull decoration for $12 and Lego Snowman Ornaments set for $12 are great pickups.
Keep scrolling for more Lego deals! I also recommend checking out our Walmart promo codes.
Quick Links
- shop all Lego deals at Walmart
- Lego Botanicals Daisies: was $14 now $9
- Lego Snowman Ornaments: was $14 now $12
- Lego Altar of the Dead: was $14 now $12
- Lego Marvel Baby Rocket’s Ship: was $34 now $20
- Lego Botanicals Lucky Bamboo: was $29 now $23
- Lego Star Wars Advent Calendar 2026: was $59 now $35
- Lego Botanicals Hibiscus: was $59 now $55
- Lego Editions FIFA World Cup Official Trophy: was $199 now $120
Best Lego deals
Grab a set of beautiful Lego Botanicals Daisies and brighten up your decor for just $9. No need water these plants, either.
Price check: $9 @ Amazon
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Get ready for the holidays with these Lego Snowman Ornaments! Ideal to decorate the Christmas tree — or just pop them on a shelf to remind you of fun winter memories.
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This Lego skull is perfect Day of the Dead decor. The colorful flowers can be rearranged however you like — and you can also flip the skull model around to reveal a colorful altar with offerings and artwork.
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Take to the skies with Baby Rocket's ship, straight out of Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 3. Not only does the ship look awesome, it includes minifigures of Rocket and Baby Rocket — some of the cutest around for sure.
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Another great addition to your Lego Botanicals collection is on sale. This Lucky Bamboo set comes with three stems in a pot, with a plinth to display it on. There's no watering required, so this is a great way to add some greenery to your home.
Price check: $23 @ Amazon
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An absolutely iconic lineup of characters joins the world of Lego Minifigures — that's right, it's everyone's favorite ogre, Shrek. This set gets you a pack of 6 minifigs, but note that they are randomly packaged so you may receive duplicates.
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The spookiest way to decorate for the upcoming Halloween holiday! This wreath features a spine-chilling mix of characters, including spiders, a ghost, a pumpkin and a bat.
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Celebrate the holidays in true Star Wars style — and score a nice saving. This Lego Star Wars Advent Calendar features 8 mini build vehicles and unique minifigures, like The Mandalorian and Grogu in holiday attire.
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Love the colour pink? This Lego Botanicals Pretty Pink Flower Bouquet is a must have and makes for a gorgeous display in your home. It comes with a beautiful arrangement of pink blooms complemented by pops of orange, blue and green.
Price check: $47 @ Amazon
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One of the more expensive Lego Botanicals sets, but also undoubtedly one of the most beautiful. This gorgeous set includes five hibiscus blooms with bright green leaves and a dark blue pot.
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The World Cup may be over, but the huge discount on this set is hard to ignore. This set recreates the FIFA World Cup Trophy in all its glory, and is an eye-catching display piece for soccer fans.
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Millie is a Deals Editor at Tom's Guide specializing in deals content. She also covers the latest tech news and and creates how-to articles about everything from phones, streaming devices, and headphones to apps and video games. In her spare time, she enjoys reading, gaming on her Nintendo Switch and creating digital art.
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