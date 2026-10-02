19 best early Prime Day Lego deals: Don't wait to score 44% off Lego Star Wars, Botanicals, and Marvel

Prime Big Deal Days — AKA October Prime Day — is so close, I can almost taste it! But I'm not waiting any longer to share these Lego savings; a bunch of popular sets are already discounted and I don't recommend hanging around to snap them up.

Whether you're into Botanicals, Star Wars or Creator sets, you'll be pleased by these early Prime Day offerings. I've found deals with up to 44% off Lego ahead of the official start of the October sale. (Don't forget to sign up for a Prime membership to take advantage of the savings.)

All my favorite Lego deals are listed below. For more savings, see our Amazon promo codes page.

Featured deals

Lego Botanicals Daisies: was $14 now $9 at Amazon Grab a set of beautiful Lego Botanicals Daisies and brighten up your decor for just $9. No need to water these plants, either. Read more Read less ▼

Lego DC Batman: The Batman Batmobile: was $29 now $25 at Amazon If you're a Lego collector, you must have at least one Batmobile in your collection. I don't make the rules. This one is styled after the 2022 Batman film — it looks great and is affordably priced at just $25. Read more Read less ▼

Lego Disney Cruella De Vil’s Car: was $49 now $34 at Amazon Cruella De Vil's car is an absolutely iconic visual, and now you can recreate it in Lego form. As well as the car, there's also a Cruella minifigure and a Dalmatian — but I'd keep them displayed well away from each other! Read more Read less ▼

Lego Kpop Demon Hunters Derpy Tiger and Sussie Bird: was $69 now $56 at Amazon The smash-hit animated film, Kpop Demon Hunters, now finally has a Lego set — and it couldn't look any better. The loveable blue Derpy Tiger's wide-eyed expression has been recreated perfectly in brick form, making this set a must-have. There's even a plant pot for him to knock over. Read more Read less ▼

Save $80 Lego Speed Champions Ultimate Formula 1 Collector's Pack: was $269 now $189 at Amazon With a massive $80 off, each of the highly-detailed and accurate Lego super car models in this pack work out to less than $20 each. That's a supreme deal for racing fans. And you even get a limited edition poster included in the box! Read more Read less ▼

Lego Botanicals

Lego Botanicals Tiny Plants: was $49 now $39 at Amazon What's better than plants? Tiny Lego plants! This botanicals set contains a variety of brick greenery, including cacti and colorful flowers. Each one comes in its own pot. Read more Read less ▼

Lego Creator

Lego Creator 3 in 1 Floral Art Decor Painting: was $29 now $23 at Amazon The Lego Floral Art model gets pride of place on this set's box — and it does look absolutely fantastic — but cast your eyes to the side and you'll see that you can also use these bricks to make a customizable Lego picture frame. I'm struggling to resist buying a few of these to display all the family photos on my shelf. Read more Read less ▼

Save 44% Lego Classic Large Creative Brick Box: was $59 now $33 at Amazon Grab this Lego Classic Large Creative Brick Box if you want the freedom to build anything you can imagine. It contains a bumper set of 790 pieces in a selection of 33 different colors, and includes special pieces like doors, wheels, and eyes to create houses, vehicles and animals. Read more Read less ▼

Lego Star Wars

Lego Star Wars Darth Vader Bust: was $49 now $39 at Amazon This Lego Star Wars Darth Vader Bust is a great addition to your collection. It's relatively affordable, but makes a big impression as part of your decor. As well as a Darth Vader bust, you also get an information plate and a Darth Vader minifigure to display. Read more Read less ▼

Lego Marvel

Lego Marvel Iron Man’s Laboratory Hall of Armor: was $54 now $43 at Amazon Recreate Iron Man's lab with this Lego Hall of Armor set. You get a trio of Iron Man suit minifigures — MK1, MK43 and MK6 Iron Man — as well as Pepper Pots and Aldrich Killian. There are also display cases to show off the suits. Read more Read less ▼

Lego Art

Lego Art Love: was $79 now $63 at Amazon Nothing says "I love you" like the word itself! This Lego set is based on Robert Indiana's Love sculpture and is a great way to add some iconic flair to your home decor. The set even comes with two sets of instructions — perfect for building with a loved one.

Price check: $63 @ Walmart Read more Read less ▼