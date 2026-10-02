19 best early Prime Day Lego deals: Don't wait to score 44% off Lego Star Wars, Botanicals, and Marvel
These are the best early Prime Big Deal Days Lego sets to build you collection
Prime Big Deal Days — AKA October Prime Day — is so close, I can almost taste it! But I'm not waiting any longer to share these Lego savings; a bunch of popular sets are already discounted and I don't recommend hanging around to snap them up.
Whether you're into Botanicals, Star Wars or Creator sets, you'll be pleased by these early Prime Day offerings. I've found deals with up to 44% off Lego ahead of the official start of the October sale. (Don't forget to sign up for a Prime membership to take advantage of the savings.)
All my favorite Lego deals are listed below. For more savings, see our Amazon promo codes page.
Quick Links
- shop all Lego deals at Amazon
- Lego Botanicals Daisies: was $14 now $9
- Lego Creator 3 in 1 Exotic Parrot Building Toy Set: was $19 now $15
- Lego Creator 3 in 1 Floral Art Decor Painting: was $29 now $23
- Lego Classic Large Creative Brick Box: was $59 now $33
- Lego Creator 3 in 1 Majestic Tiger: was $42 now $34
- Lego Botanicals Tiny Plants: was $49 now $39
- Lego Kpop Demon Hunters Derpy Tiger and Sussie Bird: was $69 now $56
- Lego Art Love: was $79 now $63
- Lego Star Wars Millennium Falcon: was $84 now $67
- Lego Speed Champions Ultimate Formula 1 Collector's Pack: was $269 now $188
Featured deals
Grab a set of beautiful Lego Botanicals Daisies and brighten up your decor for just $9. No need to water these plants, either.
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If you're a Lego collector, you must have at least one Batmobile in your collection. I don't make the rules. This one is styled after the 2022 Batman film — it looks great and is affordably priced at just $25.
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You can use this set to build one of three colorful animal models, but the Majestic Tiger absolutely steals the show. It's poseable, and looks both eye-catching and intimidating on a shelf.
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Cruella De Vil's car is an absolutely iconic visual, and now you can recreate it in Lego form. As well as the car, there's also a Cruella minifigure and a Dalmatian — but I'd keep them displayed well away from each other!
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Celebrate the holidays in true Star Wars style — and score a nice saving. This Lego Star Wars Advent Calendar features 8 mini build vehicles and unique minifigures, like The Mandalorian and Grogu in holiday attire.
Price check: $35 @ Walmart
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The smash-hit animated film, Kpop Demon Hunters, now finally has a Lego set — and it couldn't look any better. The loveable blue Derpy Tiger's wide-eyed expression has been recreated perfectly in brick form, making this set a must-have. There's even a plant pot for him to knock over.
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Right now you can shop LEGO Star Wars deals on Amazon, including this mid-size Millennium Falcon starship that celebrates the 25th anniversary of the LEGO Star Wars franchise. This 921-piece set is great for memorabilia collectors.
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With a massive $80 off, each of the highly-detailed and accurate Lego super car models in this pack work out to less than $20 each. That's a supreme deal for racing fans. And you even get a limited edition poster included in the box!
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Lego Botanicals
This Mini Orchid is a gorgeous addition to the Lego Botanicals collection, and it's even better when it's on sale. This set comes with five pretty peach blossoms in an orange and gold pot.
Price check: $23 @ Walmart
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What's better than plants? Tiny Lego plants! This botanicals set contains a variety of brick greenery, including cacti and colorful flowers. Each one comes in its own pot.
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Looking for a fun Lego set to brighten your home decor? This gorgeous rose bouquet made of Lego is the perfect addition to any space and will give you plenty of time to relax while you build. Plus, this 822-piece set makes a great gift for a loved one.
Price check: $49 @ Walmart
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Lego Creator
The Lego Floral Art model gets pride of place on this set's box — and it does look absolutely fantastic — but cast your eyes to the side and you'll see that you can also use these bricks to make a customizable Lego picture frame. I'm struggling to resist buying a few of these to display all the family photos on my shelf.
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Grab this Lego Classic Large Creative Brick Box if you want the freedom to build anything you can imagine. It contains a bumper set of 790 pieces in a selection of 33 different colors, and includes special pieces like doors, wheels, and eyes to create houses, vehicles and animals.
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Lego Star Wars
If you're a Star Wars fan, there's no question — this set is a must. As well as an awesome-looking Yoda bust, this set also comes with a stand to display it, a Yoda minifig and an information plate.
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This Lego Star Wars Darth Vader Bust is a great addition to your collection. It's relatively affordable, but makes a big impression as part of your decor. As well as a Darth Vader bust, you also get an information plate and a Darth Vader minifigure to display.
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Lego Marvel
The perfect pre-Holiday gift for Marvel and Lego fans. The 2026 Lego Marvel Advent Calendar features lots of goodies, including an awesome Wolverine minifig in a Holiday sweater.
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Recreate Iron Man's lab with this Lego Hall of Armor set. You get a trio of Iron Man suit minifigures — MK1, MK43 and MK6 Iron Man — as well as Pepper Pots and Aldrich Killian. There are also display cases to show off the suits.
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Lego Art
Nothing says "I love you" like the word itself! This Lego set is based on Robert Indiana's Love sculpture and is a great way to add some iconic flair to your home decor. The set even comes with two sets of instructions — perfect for building with a loved one.
Price check: $63 @ Walmart
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If you’re trying to move away from franchised sets and into the realm of aesthetically pleasing Lego, this extra-terrestrial set is hangable masterpiece. This Milky Way artwork is a great gift for any art lover, creating a stunning galaxy worth displaying in any home or office.
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Millie is a Deals Editor at Tom's Guide specializing in deals content. She also covers the latest tech news and and creates how-to articles about everything from phones, streaming devices, and headphones to apps and video games. In her spare time, she enjoys reading, gaming on her Nintendo Switch and creating digital art.
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