Amazon takes up to 44% off Lego: 15 best deals on Lego Star Wars, Botanicals, and more

There were lots of great Lego deals on October Prime Day. But if you missed out, don't worry. There are still savings up for grabs on everything from Botanicals to Creator sets — and even some new deals.

Right now Amazon is taking up to 44% off Lego sets. One of my favorites right now is the Lego Star Wars Advent Calendar 2026 on sale for $30 — because who wouldn't want that Xmas sweater Grogu figure?

All my favorite Lego deals are listed below. For more savings, see our Amazon promo codes page.

Lego Star Wars

Save 37% Lego Star Wars Grogu with Hover Pram: was $99 now $62 at Amazon A 37% off saving makes this collectable Grogu model a must-have. This version is a very detailed model, and even comes with an information plaque for display. Grogu has dial operate arms, as well as a posable head and ears. And to top it off, there are accessories such as Grogu's Sorgan Frog and a cookie. Read more Read less ▼

Lego Botanicals

Lego Botanicals Daisies: was $14 now $9 at Amazon Grab a set of beautiful Lego Botanicals Daisies and brighten up your decor for just $9. No need to water these plants, either. Read more Read less ▼

Lego Botanicals Rocking Plants: was $22 now $19 at Amazon The Lego Botanicals Happy Plants were both popular and adorable, so it's great to see some new faces added to the line. Plus, these ones have round bases that allow them to rock back and forth. Read more Read less ▼

Lego Botanicals Tiny Plants: was $49 now $39 at Amazon What's better than plants? Tiny Lego plants! This botanicals set contains a variety of brick greenery, including cacti and colorful flowers. Each one comes in its own pot. Read more Read less ▼

Lego Creator

Lego Creator 3 in 1 Space Shuttle: was $9 now $7 at Amazon There's a LEGO set for every kind of hobby, and believe it or not, some are incredibly affordable — even less than $10. This Creator 3-in-1 set is particularly great because you get three different space-themed builds from the same pieces, including two spaceships or an astronaut. Read more Read less ▼

Lego Creator 3 in 1 Floral Art Decor Painting: was $29 now $23 at Amazon The Lego Floral Art model gets pride of place on this set's box — and it does look absolutely fantastic — but cast your eyes to the side and you'll see that you can also use these bricks to make a customizable Lego picture frame. I'm struggling to resist buying a few of these to display all the family photos on my shelf. Read more Read less ▼

Save 44% Lego Classic Large Creative Brick Box: was $59 now $33 at Amazon Grab this Lego Classic Large Creative Brick Box if you want the freedom to build anything you can imagine. It contains a bumper set of 790 pieces in a selection of 33 different colors, and includes special pieces like doors, wheels, and eyes to create houses, vehicles and animals. Read more Read less ▼

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