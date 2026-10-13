Amazon takes up to 44% off Lego: 15 best deals on Lego Star Wars, Botanicals, and more
Build your collection with this month's Lego deals
There were lots of great Lego deals on October Prime Day. But if you missed out, don't worry. There are still savings up for grabs on everything from Botanicals to Creator sets — and even some new deals.
Right now Amazon is taking up to 44% off Lego sets. One of my favorites right now is the Lego Star Wars Advent Calendar 2026 on sale for $30 — because who wouldn't want that Xmas sweater Grogu figure?
All my favorite Lego deals are listed below. For more savings, see our Amazon promo codes page.
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- shop all Lego deals at Amazon
- Lego Botanicals Daisies: was $14 now $9
- Lego Time Machine from Back to the Future: was $27 now $22
- Lego Creator 3 in 1 Floral Art Decor Painting: was $29 now $23
- Lego Star Wars Advent Calendar 2026: was $44 now $30
- Lego Classic Large Creative Brick Box: was $59 now $33
- Lego Botanicals Tiny Plants: was $49 now $39
- Lego Star Wars Millennium Falcon: was $84 now $67
Lego Star Wars
If you're a Star Wars fan, there's no question — this set is a must. As well as an awesome-looking Yoda bust, this set also comes with a stand to display it, a Yoda minifig and an information plate.
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Celebrate the holidays in true Star Wars style — and score a nice saving. This Lego Star Wars Advent Calendar features 8 mini build vehicles and unique minifigures, like The Mandalorian and Grogu in holiday attire.
Price check: $30 @ Walmart
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Right now you can shop LEGO Star Wars deals on Amazon, including this mid-size Millennium Falcon starship that celebrates the 25th anniversary of the LEGO Star Wars franchise. This 921-piece set is great for memorabilia collectors.
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A 37% off saving makes this collectable Grogu model a must-have. This version is a very detailed model, and even comes with an information plaque for display. Grogu has dial operate arms, as well as a posable head and ears. And to top it off, there are accessories such as Grogu's Sorgan Frog and a cookie.
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Lego Botanicals
Grab a set of beautiful Lego Botanicals Daisies and brighten up your decor for just $9. No need to water these plants, either.
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The Lego Botanicals Happy Plants were both popular and adorable, so it's great to see some new faces added to the line. Plus, these ones have round bases that allow them to rock back and forth.
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This Mini Orchid is a gorgeous addition to the Lego Botanicals collection, and it's even better when it's on sale. This set comes with five pretty peach blossoms in an orange and gold pot.
Price check: $23 @ Walmart
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What's better than plants? Tiny Lego plants! This botanicals set contains a variety of brick greenery, including cacti and colorful flowers. Each one comes in its own pot.
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Lego Creator
For just $7, I don't know how anyone could resist bringing this cute Lego turtle home. It can even be rebuilt into a lizard or frog!
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There's a LEGO set for every kind of hobby, and believe it or not, some are incredibly affordable — even less than $10. This Creator 3-in-1 set is particularly great because you get three different space-themed builds from the same pieces, including two spaceships or an astronaut.
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The Lego Floral Art model gets pride of place on this set's box — and it does look absolutely fantastic — but cast your eyes to the side and you'll see that you can also use these bricks to make a customizable Lego picture frame. I'm struggling to resist buying a few of these to display all the family photos on my shelf.
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Grab this Lego Classic Large Creative Brick Box if you want the freedom to build anything you can imagine. It contains a bumper set of 790 pieces in a selection of 33 different colors, and includes special pieces like doors, wheels, and eyes to create houses, vehicles and animals.
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Speed Champions
Several Lego Speed Champions kits are on sale, but this one is a steal with 42% off. If you're team Ferrari, it's the perfect way to show your spirit.
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Back to the Future joins the Lego Speed Champions line! We've seen Lego sets of this iconic time machine before, but they were a lot more expensive than this. Make sure to scoop up this deal while you can.
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This model will have you ready to go offroading on safari. It comes with all sorts of gear, like shovels and gas cans, and you can even build it with the steering wheel on the left or the right, which will make it appeal to both U.K. and U.S. builders.
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Millie is a Deals Editor at Tom's Guide specializing in deals content. She also covers the latest tech news and and creates how-to articles about everything from phones, streaming devices, and headphones to apps and video games. In her spare time, she enjoys reading, gaming on her Nintendo Switch and creating digital art.
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