Early Black Friday Lego deals drop at Amazon — 19 best sales with up to 44% off Lego Star Wars, Botanicals and more

Get hyped — Black Friday is on the way! There are a bunch of sales incoming, but in the meatime, a bunch of Lego sets are already discounted at Amazon. It's the perfect time to treat yourself, shop for early Holiday gifts or even grab a discount Lego Advent Calendar.

I've searched for the best deals from Lego Star Wars, Botanicals and more, so keep scrolling to check them out. For more, I also recommend checking out our Amazon promo codes coverage.

Lego Advent Calendars

Lego Star Wars Advent Calendar 2026: $44 at Amazon Celebrate the holidays in true Star Wars style — and score a nice saving. This Lego Star Wars Advent Calendar features 8 mini build vehicles and unique minifigures, like The Mandalorian and Grogu in holiday attire.

Price check: $44 @ Walmart Read more Read less ▼

Lego Marvel Advent Calendar 2026: $44 at Amazon The perfect pre-Holiday gift for Marvel and Lego fans. The 2026 Lego Marvel Advent Calendar features lots of goodies, including an awesome Wolverine minifig in a Holiday sweater. Read more Read less ▼

Lego Holiday sets

Lego Snowman Ornaments: was $12 now $10 at Amazon Get ready for the holidays with these Lego Snowman Ornaments! Ideal to decorate the Christmas tree — or just pop them on a shelf to remind you of fun winter memories. Read more Read less ▼

Lego Christmas Table Decoration: was $39 now $22 at Amazon With 40% off, this Lego Christmas Table Decoration is a score. Featuring a pretty red candle model surrounded by green foliage, it's a beautiful addition to your holiday decor. The golden snowflakes give it some extra flair! Read more Read less ▼

Lego Icons Poinsettia: was $49 now $42 at Amazon Add this gorgeous potted Poinsettia to your Lego collection! It features five flowers and poseable green foliage, all in a woven-basket style pot. This one works especially well as a holiday gift. Read more Read less ▼

Lego Star Wars

Lego Star Wars The Mandalorian & Grogu’s Speeder Bike: was $9 now $6 at Amazon Not every Lego Star Wars set has to cost a fortune — this one is on sale for less than $10, and it's a great one to boot. This quick build will have you zooming around with The Mandalorian and Grogu in no time. Read more Read less ▼

Lego Star Wars AT-AT: was $64 now $51 at Amazon This isn't the first Lego AT-AT set, but this one strikes a good balance between looking great and not costing an arm and a leg. As well as the walker itself, there's also a mini Rebel Alliance Snowspeeder to build. Read more Read less ▼

Lego Botanicals

Lego Roses: was $14 now $11 at Amazon These Lego Roses really brighten up a living space, and they make for an excellent gift. The set comes with 120 pieces, and is relatively simple to build. What's more, these roses will never wilt! Read more Read less ▼

Lego Botanicals Rocking Plants: was $22 now $19 at Amazon The Lego Botanicals Happy Plants were both popular and adorable, so it's great to see some new faces added to the line. Plus, these ones have round bases that allow them to rock back and forth. Read more Read less ▼

Lego Botanicals Peace Lily: was $49 now $39 at Amazon It's tough to take care of a real Peace Lily, but this Lego version will always look beautiful. As well as six blooms, this set comes with vibrant green foliage and a unique peach-colored pot. Read more Read less ▼

Lego Creator

Lego Creator 3 in 1 Space Shuttle: was $9 now $7 at Amazon There's a LEGO set for every kind of hobby, and believe it or not, some are incredibly affordable — even less than $10. This Creator 3-in-1 set is particularly great because you get three different space-themed builds from the same pieces, including two spaceships or an astronaut. Read more Read less ▼

Lego Creator 3-in-1 Retro Camera: was $19 now $15 at Amazon This 3-in-1 kit lets you build a film camera, a video camera, or a TV with moving parts: The camera has a moving lens, buttons to press, film to load in the back and a strap, the video camera has an opening flap for filming, and the TV has an antenna. If your kid is interested in photography, it's a great way to capture their imagination. Read more Read less ▼

Save 44% Lego Classic Large Creative Brick Box: was $59 now $33 at Amazon Grab this Lego Classic Large Creative Brick Box if you want the freedom to build anything you can imagine. It contains a bumper set of 790 pieces in a selection of 33 different colors, and includes special pieces like doors, wheels, and eyes to create houses, vehicles and animals. Read more Read less ▼

Speed Champions