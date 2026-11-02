Early Black Friday Lego deals drop at Amazon — 19 best sales with up to 44% off Lego Star Wars, Botanicals and more
I'm sharing the best Lego deals ahead of Black Friday
Get hyped — Black Friday is on the way! There are a bunch of sales incoming, but in the meatime, a bunch of Lego sets are already discounted at Amazon. It's the perfect time to treat yourself, shop for early Holiday gifts or even grab a discount Lego Advent Calendar.
I've searched for the best deals from Lego Star Wars, Botanicals and more, so keep scrolling to check them out. For more, I also recommend checking out our Amazon promo codes coverage.
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- shop all Lego deals at Amazon
- Lego Snowman Ornaments: was $12 now $10
- Lego Roses: was $14 now $11
- Lego Time Machine from Back to the Future: was $27 now $22
- Lego Creator 3 in 1 Floral Art Decor Painting: was $29 now $23
- Lego Classic Large Creative Brick Box: was $59 now $33
- Lego Botanicals Peace Lily: was $49 now $39
- Lego Star Wars AT-AT: was $64 now $51
- Lego Star Wars Millennium Falcon: was $84 now $67
Lego Advent Calendars
The 2026 Lego Friends Advent Calendar includes 24 surprise mini builds, letting you create a snow trail, mini Christmas tree, gift boxes and more.
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Count down to the holidays in royal style! This Disney Princess advent calendar features microdoll figures of Ariel, Cinderella, Mulan and Moana as well as their animal friends.
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Celebrate the holidays in true Star Wars style — and score a nice saving. This Lego Star Wars Advent Calendar features 8 mini build vehicles and unique minifigures, like The Mandalorian and Grogu in holiday attire.
Price check: $44 @ Walmart
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The perfect pre-Holiday gift for Marvel and Lego fans. The 2026 Lego Marvel Advent Calendar features lots of goodies, including an awesome Wolverine minifig in a Holiday sweater.
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Lego Holiday sets
Get ready for the holidays with these Lego Snowman Ornaments! Ideal to decorate the Christmas tree — or just pop them on a shelf to remind you of fun winter memories.
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With 40% off, this Lego Christmas Table Decoration is a score. Featuring a pretty red candle model surrounded by green foliage, it's a beautiful addition to your holiday decor. The golden snowflakes give it some extra flair!
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Add this gorgeous potted Poinsettia to your Lego collection! It features five flowers and poseable green foliage, all in a woven-basket style pot. This one works especially well as a holiday gift.
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Lego Star Wars
Not every Lego Star Wars set has to cost a fortune — this one is on sale for less than $10, and it's a great one to boot. This quick build will have you zooming around with The Mandalorian and Grogu in no time.
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If you're a Star Wars fan, there's no question — this set is a must. As well as an awesome-looking Yoda bust, this set also comes with a stand to display it, a Yoda minifig and an information plate.
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This isn't the first Lego AT-AT set, but this one strikes a good balance between looking great and not costing an arm and a leg. As well as the walker itself, there's also a mini Rebel Alliance Snowspeeder to build.
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Right now you can shop LEGO Star Wars deals on Amazon, including this mid-size Millennium Falcon starship that celebrates the 25th anniversary of the LEGO Star Wars franchise. This 921-piece set is great for memorabilia collectors.
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Lego Botanicals
These Lego Roses really brighten up a living space, and they make for an excellent gift. The set comes with 120 pieces, and is relatively simple to build. What's more, these roses will never wilt!
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The Lego Botanicals Happy Plants were both popular and adorable, so it's great to see some new faces added to the line. Plus, these ones have round bases that allow them to rock back and forth.
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This Mini Orchid is a gorgeous addition to the Lego Botanicals collection, and it's even better when it's on sale. This set comes with five pretty peach blossoms in an orange and gold pot.
Price check: $23 @ Walmart
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It's tough to take care of a real Peace Lily, but this Lego version will always look beautiful. As well as six blooms, this set comes with vibrant green foliage and a unique peach-colored pot.
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Lego Creator
There's a LEGO set for every kind of hobby, and believe it or not, some are incredibly affordable — even less than $10. This Creator 3-in-1 set is particularly great because you get three different space-themed builds from the same pieces, including two spaceships or an astronaut.
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This 3-in-1 kit lets you build a film camera, a video camera, or a TV with moving parts: The camera has a moving lens, buttons to press, film to load in the back and a strap, the video camera has an opening flap for filming, and the TV has an antenna. If your kid is interested in photography, it's a great way to capture their imagination.
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Grab this Lego Classic Large Creative Brick Box if you want the freedom to build anything you can imagine. It contains a bumper set of 790 pieces in a selection of 33 different colors, and includes special pieces like doors, wheels, and eyes to create houses, vehicles and animals.
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Speed Champions
One of the most affordable sets out there, this City Hot Rod makes for an excellent stocking stuffer for a Lego fan. It comes with a purple and green can and a minifigure to drive it.
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Several Lego Speed Champions kits are on sale, but this one is a steal with 42% off. If you're team Ferrari, it's the perfect way to show your spirit.
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Back to the Future joins the Lego Speed Champions line! We've seen Lego sets of this iconic time machine before, but they were a lot more expensive than this. Make sure to scoop up this deal while you can.
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Millie is a Deals Editor at Tom's Guide specializing in deals content. She also covers the latest tech news and and creates how-to articles about everything from phones, streaming devices, and headphones to apps and video games. In her spare time, she enjoys reading, gaming on her Nintendo Switch and creating digital art.
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