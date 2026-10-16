Quick! Lego advent calendars are on sale from $25 — including Star Wars, Marvel and more
These are the best Lego advent calendar deals for the holidays
The holidays start now! Okay... well, maybe we're still a while out from Thanksgiving, but you can get ready to start the countdown with these Lego advent calendar deals. Not only are they the perfect way to get excited for Christmas, but many of them are on sale right now.
As part of Amazon's current Lego sale you'll find several discounted advent calendars. My personal fave is the Lego Star Wars Advent Calendar 2026 on sale for $30. There are 24 mini builds inside — including Mando and Grogu wearing holiday sweaters.
Keep scrolling for more Lego Advent Calendar deals! For more savings, see our Amazon promo codes page.
Quick Links
- shop all Lego deals at Amazon
- Lego Snowman Ornaments: was $12 now $10
- Lego Christmas Table Decoration: was $39 now $23
- Lego Friends Advent Calendar 2026: was $34 now $25
- Lego Star Wars Advent Calendar 2026: was $44 now $30
- Lego Disney Princess Advent Calendar 2026: was $44 now $30
- Lego City Advent Calendar 2026: now $34
- Lego Star Wars Advent Calendar 2025: was $44 now $42
- Lego Icons Poinsettia: was $49 now $42
- Lego Marvel Advent Calendar 2026: now $44
Lego Advent Calendar deals
The 2026 Lego Friends Advent Calendar includes 24 surprise mini builds, letting you create a snow trail, mini Christmas tree, gift boxes and more.
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Celebrate the holidays in true Star Wars style — and score a nice saving. This Lego Star Wars Advent Calendar features 8 mini build vehicles and unique minifigures, like The Mandalorian and Grogu in holiday attire.
Price check: $30 @ Walmart
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Count down to the holidays in royal style! This Disney Princess advent calendar features microdoll figures of Ariel, Cinderella, Mulan and Moana as well as their animal friends.
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Missed out last year? Not to worry, there are a few 2025 Lego Star Wars Advent Calendars left in stock. Celebrate the holidays with your favorite Star Wars characters, including 8 droids to build.
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Lego Holiday deals
Get ready for the holidays with these Lego Snowman Ornaments! Ideal to decorate the Christmas tree — or just pop them on a shelf to remind you of fun winter memories.
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With 40% off, this Lego Christmas Table Decoration is a score. Featuring a pretty red candle model surrounded by green foliage, it's a beautiful addition to your holiday decor. The golden snowflakes give it some extra flair!
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Add this gorgeous potted Poinsettia to your Lego collection! It features five flowers and poseable green foliage, all in a woven-basket style pot. This one works especially well as a holiday gift.
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More Lego
Add Santa Claus' workshop to your Lego City! This Lego Advent Calendar comes with 24 surprise mini builds and minifigures. There's even an adorable mini Christmas tree.
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The perfect pre-Holiday gift for Marvel and Lego fans. The 2026 Lego Marvel Advent Calendar features lots of goodies, including an awesome Wolverine minifig in a Holiday sweater.
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Millie is a Deals Editor at Tom's Guide specializing in deals content. She also covers the latest tech news and and creates how-to articles about everything from phones, streaming devices, and headphones to apps and video games. In her spare time, she enjoys reading, gaming on her Nintendo Switch and creating digital art.
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