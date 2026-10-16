The holidays start now! Okay... well, maybe we're still a while out from Thanksgiving, but you can get ready to start the countdown with these Lego advent calendar deals. Not only are they the perfect way to get excited for Christmas, but many of them are on sale right now.

As part of Amazon's current Lego sale you'll find several discounted advent calendars. My personal fave is the Lego Star Wars Advent Calendar 2026 on sale for $30. There are 24 mini builds inside — including Mando and Grogu wearing holiday sweaters.

Keep scrolling for more Lego Advent Calendar deals! For more savings, see our Amazon promo codes page.

Lego Advent Calendar deals

Lego Star Wars Advent Calendar 2025: was $44 now $42 at Amazon Missed out last year? Not to worry, there are a few 2025 Lego Star Wars Advent Calendars left in stock. Celebrate the holidays with your favorite Star Wars characters, including 8 droids to build. Read more Read less ▼

Lego Holiday deals

Lego Snowman Ornaments: was $12 now $10 at Amazon Get ready for the holidays with these Lego Snowman Ornaments! Ideal to decorate the Christmas tree — or just pop them on a shelf to remind you of fun winter memories. Read more Read less ▼

Lego Christmas Table Decoration: was $39 now $23 at Amazon With 40% off, this Lego Christmas Table Decoration is a score. Featuring a pretty red candle model surrounded by green foliage, it's a beautiful addition to your holiday decor. The golden snowflakes give it some extra flair! Read more Read less ▼

Lego Icons Poinsettia: was $49 now $42 at Amazon Add this gorgeous potted Poinsettia to your Lego collection! It features five flowers and poseable green foliage, all in a woven-basket style pot. This one works especially well as a holiday gift. Read more Read less ▼

More Lego

Lego City Advent Calendar 2026: $34 at Best Buy Add Santa Claus' workshop to your Lego City! This Lego Advent Calendar comes with 24 surprise mini builds and minifigures. There's even an adorable mini Christmas tree. Read more Read less ▼