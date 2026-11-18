This year, I’ve tested an assortment of Bluetooth trackers ranging from popular options like the AirTag 2 and Pixel Tag all the way to more niche ones like the Statik SmartCard Incognito and Nomad Leather Mag Wallet. Yet, the ones that really stood out the most were the Pebblebee Clip 5 and Halo.

These two trackers are getting even better thanks to Pebblebee’s new service, Alert Dispatch, which loops a real human into the safety experience during emergencies. The Clip 5 and Halo can already send priority notifications and messages to your emergency contacts, but Alert Dispatch goes the extra mile by having a trained dispatch agent reach out by text to check whether the individual who triggered the alert is all right.

Frankly, it makes them function a lot like a lifeline when a person has fallen and is unable to reach out for help — especially for an elderly family member, someone who lives on their own, or someone with a disability. This lifesaving feature adds more peace of mind, and it puts both the AirTag 2 and Pixel Tag on notice. Here’s why.

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Pebblebee Clip 5: $34.99 at Amazon The Pebblebee Clip 5 is a rugged AirTag alternative that lets you keep track of its location, with a rechargeable battery that can last up to 12 months. It also functions almost like a lifeline device that sends its location to people in your alert profile so they can get additional help.

Price check: $34.99 @ Pebblebee

Real human support when you can't call for help

(Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco)

Pebblebee’s Bluetooth trackers already have a huge advantage by alerting emergency contacts when they’re triggered, but the live location sharing and Safety Circle updates currently available are now being supplemented with a real human agent from Pebblebee's dispatch partner, Noonlight.

When an alert is triggered, a trained agent reaches out via text first to confirm the person is safe. If there’s no reply, the agent follows up with an emergency phone call — and after three consecutive unanswered calls, the dispatcher attempts to send emergency responders directly to their last known location. They’ll also pass along a pre-filled Emergency Profile and responder notes.

Meanwhile, up to eight trusted contacts in a user's Safety Circle can monitor their live location and dispatch status in real time through the Safety Portal. Those with the Clip 5 and Halo also get a Private Check-In feature that lets them connect directly with a dispatch agent without alerting their Safety Circle.

Pebblebee Halo: $59.99 at Amazon While it shares the same common functions as any Bluetooth tracker, the Pebblebee Halo packages in a bright flashlight, 130dB siren, and a dedicated SOS button to send out help to the contacts in your Safety Circle.

Price check: $32.99 @ Pebblebee

How much does Alert Dispatch cost?

(Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco)

Like I mentioned before, the Clip 5 and Halo come with a free Alert service from Pebblebee that sends a notification to one person in your Safety Circle when they’re triggered. For additional users, there’s an Alert Live subscription that normally costs $24.99 for an entire year (or $2.99/month) and increases it to five trusted contacts in your Safety Circle (along with live location sharing).With Alert Dispatch, though, Pebblebee offers three subscription tiers based on how many people (seats) you want to cover. They consist of the following:

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1 Seat: $5.99/month or $49.99/year

$5.99/month or $49.99/year 4 Seats: $19.99/month or $159.99/year

$19.99/month or $159.99/year 8 Seats: $39.99/month or $319.99/year

The $49.99/year subscription for Alert Dispatch is more than the $24.99/year cost for Alert Live, but that difference means that a human dispatcher can still send out help if none of the contacts in the Safety Circle are available. That alone makes it perfect for older adults, especially those living on their own or simply too far away from other family members.

While the AirTag 2 and Pixel Tag are some of the most findable trackers on the market, thanks in part to the pinpoint accuracy of ultra-wideband, they lack the emergency response action that Pebblebee’s trackers offer with Alert Dispatch. Timing makes all the difference, and when someone is in dire need and can’t get to a phone for help, this fallback could be the thing that makes the most difference.

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