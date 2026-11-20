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Black Friday deals LIVE: I’m vetting the steepest price drops at Amazon, Walmart, and Best Buy on TVs, Apple gear, laptops, and gaming
All-time lows on the tech we actually recommend
Staff picked deals:
1. Top Amazon Deals
2. Top Walmart Deals
3. Top Best Buy Deals
4. Editor's Choice
5. Latest updates
I’ve been tracking deals all week, and they’re only speeding up as we hurtle toward Black Friday on November 27. Between early sales and full-blown Black Friday events already live at Amazon, Best Buy, and Walmart, right now is one of the best windows of the year to check off your holiday shopping list without overpaying.
Consider me your personal shopping assistant for the season. Whether you’re buying your very first OLED TV or lacing up a dependable pair of running sneakers for your first 5K, I’m monitoring price history across top retailers to spotlight the steepest discounts on gear our Tom’s Guide experts have tested and recommend.
Throughout this live blog, I’ll call out the very best deals worth grabbing today (and flag the ones worth waiting on), share practical advice on which stores are offering the best value, and help you skip impulse buys you don’t need. Let’s jump straight into today’s top deals!
Top Amazon Deals
- Stanley: tumblers from $12
- Alexa devices: deals from $15
- Skechers: sneakers from $25
- iPads: deals from $399
- Bose QuietComfort Headphones: was $359 now $199
Top Best Buy Deals
- TV sale: deals from $69
- Laptops: from $149
- LG 65" B6 4K OLED TV: was $1,999 now $599
- Lenovo Yoga Slim 7x: was $1,299 now $649
- Samsung 65" S84H 4K OLED TV: was $2,099 now $899
- Samsung HW-Q990F Soundbar w/ Subwoofer & Rear Speaker: was $1,999 now $999
Top Walmart Deals
- Walmart+ w/ Sam's Club Plus: was $218 now $120
- Advent calendars: deals from $6
- Crocs Adult Clogs: was $49 now $24
- Ninja/Shark: deals from $39
- TCL 98" 4K QLED TV: for $898
Editor's Choice Deals November 20
LIVE: Latest Updates
Don’t sleep on this sneaky Walmart gaming laptop deal
Finished in sleek Eclipse Gray, this 16-inch gaming laptop packs serious speed at such a huge discount.
Under the hood, you get an Nvidia GeForce RTX 5060 graphics card for smooth, sharp visuals on its fast 165Hz screen, paired with a speedy AMD Ryzen 9 processor that handles demanding games and heavy multitasking with ease.
Round that out with 16GB of memory and a spacious 1TB SSD, plenty of room for a dozen-plus big games and it’s ready to play right out of the box.
- Asus ROG Strix G16 Gaming Laptop: was $1999 now $1583 @ Walmart
Snag these dependable Sony wired earbuds for just $9 at Best Buy
Sometimes you just want earbuds that work the second you plug them in. At more than 50% off, these classic Sony buds skip the battery anxiety and Bluetooth hiccups in favor of 9mm drivers for crisp audio and a handy inline button for music and calls— making them an unbeatable backup pair or easy stocking stuffer.
Sony MDREX14AP Wired Earbuds: was $19 now $9 @ Best Buy
Apple Watch Series 12 is on sale — here’s why it’s worth the upgrade
If you’ve been waiting to upgrade an older Apple Watch, the Series 12 is one of the biggest leaps forward in years. Battery life is the standout improvement: the Series 12 comfortably clears 24 hours of everyday use (even with workout tracking), a welcome upgrade if your older watch barely survives a full day.
It also introduces upgraded heart rate and heart rate variability (HRV) tracking, a new Readiness score that tells you when to push through a workout or take a rest day, a Health Age metric, and personalized AI health and fitness guidance. (Check out our Apple Watch Series 12 review for our full breakdown.)
- Apple Watch 12 (42mm): was $399 now $329 @ Amazon
- Apple Watch 12 (46mm): was $449 now $379 @ Amazon
Amazon's top-rated devices are discounted ahead of Black Friday...
If you’re looking to upgrade your smart home, security, or streaming setup on a budget, Amazon’s own hardware is seeing some of the steepest discounts of the sale so far:
- Blink Mini 2K+: was $39 now $15 @ Amazon
- Ring Solar Pathlight: was $34 now $24 @ Amazon
- Fire TV Stick HD: was $39 now $15 @ Amazon
- Ring Battery Doorbell: was $119 now $39 @ Amazon
I'm back for another day of bring you the freshest deals!
Hello deal hunters! I'm firing the live blog back up for another massive day of Black Friday savings. Retailers have dropped a fresh wave of discounts overnight on OLED TVs, Apple gear, and gaming consoles, and so much more, and I’m digging through the noise right now to bring you only the genuine all-time lows. Stick around, because the best stock won’t last long.
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