I’ve been tracking deals all week, and they’re only speeding up as we hurtle toward Black Friday on November 27. Between early sales and full-blown Black Friday events already live at Amazon, Best Buy, and Walmart, right now is one of the best windows of the year to check off your holiday shopping list without overpaying.

Consider me your personal shopping assistant for the season. Whether you’re buying your very first OLED TV or lacing up a dependable pair of running sneakers for your first 5K, I’m monitoring price history across top retailers to spotlight the steepest discounts on gear our Tom’s Guide experts have tested and recommend.

Throughout this live blog, I’ll call out the very best deals worth grabbing today (and flag the ones worth waiting on), share practical advice on which stores are offering the best value, and help you skip impulse buys you don’t need. Let’s jump straight into today’s top deals!

Top Amazon Deals

Top Best Buy Deals

Top Walmart Deals