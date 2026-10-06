I've tested hundreds of phone accessories this year — here are my favorite Prime Day deals discounted by 50% or more

I’ve been reviewing phones for 18 years now, but as much as I love testing handsets, I enjoy pairing them with great accessories even more. Now that Amazon Prime Day is here, I’m breaking down which phone accessory deals are genuinely worth your money — especially those deep discounts that win over the impulsive buyer in me.

Flashing discount badges and aggressive price cuts might tempt shoppers to pull the trigger, but having tested hundreds of phone accessories over the past year alone, I know what’s actually worth your money. I'm focusing specifically on standout gear slashed by 50% or more, instead of the 33% and 40% off deals I normally see.

Here are my favorite Prime Day phone accessory deals worth grabbing.

Best Amazon Prime Day phone accessory deals: Best deals

Save 53% Lisen 240W USB-C cable: was $19.99 now $9.49 at Amazon My first instinct is to highlight that this USB-C cable supports up to 240W charging, but I honestly don't have anything that draws more than 100W. Still, the real beauty of this Lisen cable is its generous 10-foot reach, making it perfect for cozying up on the couch without being tethered to a nearby outlet. On top of that, its premium materials make standard in-box cables look and feel cheap by comparison. Read more Read less ▼

Save 56% Scosche MagicMount Magnetic Phone Mount.: was $17.99 now $7.99 at Amazon Scosche makes a ton of inventive phone accessories, including a self-coiling USB-C cable and a MagSafe water bottle I use daily, but the Scosche MagicMount is one of those simple and effective accessories for the car. Using a compact adhesive base and a 360-degree ball joint, it connects firmly to your car's dashboard while strong neodymium magnets snap your phone in place. If you do as much driving as I do, you'll appreciate quick glances at your navigation app. Read more Read less ▼

Save 53% PopSockets Phone Wallet: was $50 now $23.74 at Amazon I'm a sucker for MagSafe wallets, even more so if it's a PopSockets one. Right now, this yellow PopSockets Phone Wallet is 53% off and checks off all the boxes for what I want in a MagSafe wallet. Not only does it accommodate up to three cards, but the integrated PopSocket ensures that I can better grip my phone one-handed — as well as use it as a kickstand for watching videos or taking FaceTime calls. This isn't the only one on sale for Prime Day either, as there are savings up to 62% off on other accessories. Read more Read less ▼

Save 61% EcoFlow Rapid Mag Power Bank : was $79.99 now $31.58 at Amazon I love EcoFlow's power stations, but the company has been expanding its lineup to include power banks. The EcoFlow EF-MB-005 Rapid Mag Power Bank crams a 10,000 mAh battery into a relatively compact casing, which can be attached directly to the back of MagSafe-compatible phones, offering 15W Qi2 wireless charging when you need that convenience. If not, you can still go with standard wired charging that ups the speed to 36W. Read more Read less ▼

Save 52% Razer Kishi V3: was $109.99 now $53.19 at Amazon Mobile gaming is quite demanding, which is why I can't recommend using a gamepad enough. Right now, the Razer Kishi V3 is at an insanely low price that offers everything gamers need — like analog sticks, shoulder triggers, and grips that don't feel flimsy. With its expandable design, it takes up minimal space in a backpack and can accommodate most smartphones. Read more Read less ▼

Save 50% Belkin BoostCharge Pro: was $119.99 now $59.99 at Amazon Belkin has been around for years now, often partnering with Apple as one of its premier accessory makers. The Belkin BoostCharge Pro offers 2-in-1 charging that declutters tabletops and nightstands. There's a main charging pad for iPhones, which can also be used for wireless earbuds, and if you happen to have an Apple Watch, there's a dedicated charger for that as well. Since the base tilts, I like how it can act as an alarm clock stand for your iPhone when using StandBy mode. Read more Read less ▼

Save 53% NOCO XGrid XDS3: was $129.95 now $61.72 at Amazon NOCO makes some niche phone accessories, like the NOCO Boost Air AX65 I've tested that doubles as a power bank, tire inflator, and car jump starter. With the NOCO XGrid XDS3, it's a heavy-duty, magnetic wireless charging dock engineered for harsh workspaces, which is why I keep it in my garage. Delivering 15W Qi2 wireless fast charging, it snaps MagSafe-compatible phones into place with an exceptionally strong magnetic lock, while offering additional chargers for the Apple Watch and wireless earbuds. Read more Read less ▼

Save 50% Google Pixel Watch 3: was $399.99 now $199.99 at Amazon Yes, it's the most expensive accessory I'm recommending, but the Pixel Watch 3 is one of the best phone accessory deals around, especially if you own an Android phone. It spent several months on my wrist a while back, and it's so refreshing to have a circular display. Just like every top smartwatch out there, it covers health tracking and notifications effortlessly. Plus, if you're a YouTube Music subscriber, the app streams music directly to your earbuds without routing through your phone. Read more Read less ▼

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