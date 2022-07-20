Marvel shows 2023 — here's everything that's coming to Disney Plus

This year has already seen a glut of Marvel TV shows hit Disney Plus, and there’s more to come with She-Hulk: Attorney at Law debuting next month, a Werewolf by Night Halloween Special in the pipeline and The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special set to cap off the year

Even with a sizeable chunk of 2022’s lineup still to come, attention is already turning to the Marvel content will be talking about in 2023. TVLine (opens in new tab) reports that the slate of Marvel shows scheduled to launch on Disney Plus next year is taking shape. And several of these series are now deep in production.

In 2023, prepare for ambitious crossover events, new faces to the MCU and even a couple of returning heroes, or perhaps that should be anti-heroes. Keep in mind this isn’t an exhaustive list and there’s always the possibility that the schedule could shift over the next few months. But for right now these are the Marvel TV shows we expect to see on Disney Plus in 2023.

Secret Invasion

To date, the majority of MCU TV Shows have either revolved around a new character (Moon Knight, Ms Marvel), or a team-up between a couple of established heroes (WandaVision, Falcon and Winter Soldier) but Secret Invasion will bring together a whole load of familiar faces.

The six-part series will include Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson), Talos (Ben Mendelsohn), Marie Hill (Cobie Smulders), Everett K. Ross (Martin Freeman) and James Rhodes aka War Machine (Don Cheadle). Plus, newcomers in the form of Olivia Colman, Emilia Clarke and Kingsley Ben-Adir.

Based on the cast list alone this is likely to be the most ambitious small-screen slice of the MCU to date. We know it will revolve around the discovery that a sect of shapeshifting Skrulls has infiltrated all aspects of life on Earth, and was originally slated for 2022 before being pushed back to 2023.

Ironheart

The MCU may have tragically lost Tony Stark during the events of Avengers: Endgame, but he wasn’t the only person on Earth capable of making a badass suit of armor. In steps Riri Williams (Dominique Thorne), a teenage inventor, who manages to create an iron outfit that rivals even the best of Stark’s work.

Not a great deal is known about this series beyond its initial premise but we do know it’ll be another six-parter, and based on the character’s comic book history we’re expecting Ironheart to be quite similar to Ms. Marvel in tone. Don’t get this one confused with Armor Wars, which is a separate show starring James Rhodes aka War Machine (Don Cheadle) that appears to have been pushed in 2024.

Echo

If you’ve watched Hawkeye, then Maya Lopez aka Echo will already be familiar to you. After tussling with Clint Barton and Kate Bishop, this series sees Maya return to her hometown where she must face her complicated past and reconnect with her Native American roots.

While on paper this might not sound like the most exciting entry in the MCU, there’s buzz building about this one because it’s already confirmed that Matt Murdock aka Daredevil (Charlie Cox) will be involved. Presumably, Echo will bring the fan-favorite character properly into the MCU after his brief cameo in Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Loki season 2

The God of Mischief gets the honor of anchoring the first Disney Plus Marvel TV show to get a second season, as Loki returns for another six-part time-hopping adventure.

No prize for guessing that Loki season 2 will follow on from its predecessor with Tom Hiddleston returning in the titular role. Sophia Di Martino is also back as Sylvie, alongside fellow returning faces in the form of Owen Wilson, Eugene Cordero and Gugu Mbatha-Raw. It’s also been speculated that this show could tie into Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania which is set to hit theaters in 2023.

Agatha: House of Harkness

The popularity of Kathyrn Hahn’s turn as the witch next-door Agatha Harkness in WandaVision lead to Disney quickly commissioning a spin-off series. We know it'll be named Agatha: House of Harkness but otherwise details are thin on the ground for this one.

We obviously know that Hahn will return as Agatha, but whether any other members of the WandaVision cast will feature is unknown. There is also the possibility that this will be a prequel series that delves into Agatha’s backstory. Either way, Hahn is reportedly signed on to feature in multiple Marvel Studios projects in the future, so expect House of Harkness to be far from the last we see of Agatha.

And there’s even more to come

The above isn’t even a comprehensive list of the Marvel content slated for release on Disney Plus in 2023 either, far from it.

Also in the pipeline for 2023 is X-Men ‘97, which is a continuation of the classic X-Men animated series, alongside Marvel Zombies, which was a storyline featured in an episode What If…? but is now getting its own fully fleshed out series. Plus, Spider-Man: Freshman Year is still in the work and there are even reports that What If…? may return for a season two.

Alongside all this Disney Plus content will be a full slate of theatrical movies, including the aforementioned Ant-Man sequel, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 and The Marvels, which is a team-up between Captain Marvel and Ms. Marvel. That’s an awful lot of MCU to consume in just twelve months.

Marvel Studios has faced criticism recently for overloading fans with too much content in a short space of time, and it doesn’t appear that this growing problem is going to be resolved in 2023. While some viewers will undoubtedly love having a new slice of the MCU to enjoy practically every few weeks, for others the focus on quantity even at the detriment of quality is becoming a major problem that Marvel needs to address sooner rather than later.