MCU Phase 4: Movie List, Timeline, Disney Plus Shows and More

For Marvel Cinematic Universe fans that wonder which evils their favorite superheroes will battle next, taking a look at Marvel Studios' Phase 4 map will reveal some answers.

At San Diego Comic-Con 2019, Marvel delved into Phase 4's plans by formally announcing the upcoming projects MCU fans can expect, including some Disney Plus series. Here's everything we know so far.

Confirmed MCU Phase 4 Films

We already know a handful of titles to expect for Phase 4, but more details are sure to come. These are all the movies we can expect to see during MCU's Phase 4:

Natasha Romanova’s secrets have remained some of the biggest MCU mysteries since Black Widow’s debut in Marvel’s The Avengers (2012). Now Scarlett Johansson stars in a solo movie alongside David Harbour (a.k.a. Chief Hopper from Stranger Things 3 ), Florence Pugh, O-T Fagbenle, and Rachel Weisz. For now, the plot remains as in the shadows as Black Widow’s backstory. "I think you'll learn about what Natasha is afraid of, and I think you'll learn about what parts of herself she's afraid of," said Johansson at Marvel’s SDCC 2019 Phase 4 event.

The Eternals (November 6, 2020)

The Eternals are a group of immortal aliens set with the task of protecting the universe and its inhabitants (just not from Thanos, apparently). Richard Madden, Kumail Najiani, Lauren Ridloff, Bryan Tyree Henry, Salma Hayak, Lias McHugh, Don Lee, and Angelina Jolie all star in the upcoming ensemble project. Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige described the essence of Eternals as "full Jack Kirby," referring to the famed comic book artist/writer's unique and colorful cosmic art style.

Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings (February 12, 2021)

Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings focuses on the Asian and Asian-American characters Marvel has long promised. The protagonist Shang-Chi is known as the master of kung-fu, and will kick off against the Mandarin (the real Mandarin, not the bait-and-switch version we got in Iron Man 3). Tony Leung, Simu Liu, and Awkwafina also star in the film.

Thor: Love and Thunder (November 5, 2021)

We knew a Thor 4 was in the works, but it's so much better than we could've hoped. After announcing the title, director Taika Waititi appeared with Chris Hemsworth and Tessa Thompson to announce the new project will bring Natalie Portman back to the series -- this time, with a hammer. Waititi explained that the movie will be loosely based on the comic The Mighty Thor. "For those of you that know that story, it's incredible. It's full of emotion. It introduces, for the first time, female Thor," he said.

Doctor Strange in The Multiverse of Madness (May 7, 2021)

Doctor Strange director Scott Derrickson may have revealed Doctor Strange 2’s production when he shared a photo on Instagram from the film’s set in Kathmandu; but Marvel officially announced the sequel, called Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness at SDCC 2019. They’re calling the project a horror movie, though the plot remains a mystery. Picking up after the events of the Disney+ series WandaVision, Doctor Strange protect the Earth from yet another mystical threat. Scarlet Witch will co-star along with Benedict Cumberbatch.

Oscar winner Mahershala Ali is joining the MCU family to reboot Blade, a story about a human with vampire strength. Blade operates in a gorier corner of the Marvel universe, so it’ll be interesting to see how this new take on the franchise will deliver a degree of intensity while still appealing to a larger theater audience.

Confirmed MCU Phase 4 Disney+ Series

Phase 4 won't just unfold on the big-screen – Disney Plus, Disney's exclusive streaming platform, will host original MCU series starting in Fall 2020. These are all the shows we can expect to see during Phase 4:

The Falcon and The Winter Soldier (Fall 2020)

The first Marvel Phase 4 series to hit Disney+ will be The Falcon And the Winter Soldier. Sam Wilson, played by Anthony Mackie, becomes Captain America after Steve handed the star-spangled shield off to him in Endgame. He teams up with Bucky, played by Sebastian Stan, to create a crime-fighting team. In addition, Daniel Bruhl returns as Baron Zemo, the villain from Captain America: Civil War who brainwashed the Winter Soldier.

WandaVision (Spring 2021)

Announced by Marvel as a “mega event” “unlike anything we’ve ever done before,” WandaVision is Marvel's current best-kept secret. We know next to nothing about the project, only that it stars Elizabeth Olsen, Paul Bettany, and Teyonah Parris. Feige added that the series will act as a set-up to the next Doctor Strange film.

Loki (Spring 2021)

Did you catch the blink-and-miss-it moment in Avengers: Endgame that explains Loki’s return after his demise in Infinity War? Tom Hiddleston reprises his role as the Norse god of mischief and magic in a story that succeeds Endgame. "It is one of the most exciting creative opportunities I've ever come across," Hiddleston said "A new world. New challenges. And I cannot wait to get started.”

What If...? (Summer 2021)

Animated series fans rejoice! MCU is getting its first animated show, starring Jeffrey Wright as the voice of The Watcher. What If...? will be an alternate realities saga that reveals different outcomes and setups with famous characters we thought we knew. The first episode will ask what if Peggy Carter had taken the Super Soldier Serum instead of Steve Rogers.

Hawkeye (Fall 2021)

Hawkeye will finally clue us into what Jeremy Renner's character did during his “Ronin” phase in the midst of Avengers: Endgame. We also know an un-cast Kate Bishop will take on the role of Hawkeye from Clint Barton. Providing this close-up on the archer could set up a new Hawkeye for future Avengers or team-up films.

MCU Phases 1, 2 and 3 Explained

For reference, Phase 1 started with Iron Man (2008). It included The Incredible Hulk (2008),

Iron Man 2 (2010), Thor (2011), and Captain America: The First Avenger (2011). Phase 1 ended with Marvel’s The Avengers (2012).

Phase 2 commenced with Iron Man 3 (2009), closing the first individual hero franchise of the modern MCU. It also featured Thor: The Dark World (2013), Captain America: The Winter Soldier (2014), Guardians of the Galaxy (2014), Avengers: Age of Ultron (2015), and wrapped up with Ant-Man (2015).

Though it’s easy to assume Phase 3 covered everything from Ant-Man to Endgame, it actually ended with Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019). It also contained Captain America: Civil War (2016), Doctor Strange (2016), Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 (2017), Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017), Thor: Ragnarok (2017), Black Panther (2018), Avengers: Infinity War (2018), Ant-Man and the Wasp (2018), and Captain Marvel (2019).

Now if you’re counting, you’ll notice Phase 3 had double the amount of films as Phase 1 and 2. Whether this was entirely intentional or a product of Marvel buying some planning time is unknown, but we’re not mad about it. And neither was the box office—Marvel earned over $13 billion between the 12 terrific movies. Ever since 2017, Marvel is steadily churning out 3 quality action films a year, and there’s no signs of losing pace.

We loved Phase 3's final film so much that we're already waiting on Spider-Man: Far From Home's digital release details to drop.