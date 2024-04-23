How to watch the Spider-Man movies online in release order

Although Disney-owned Marvel has spent considerable time and money in the last several years consolidating the movie and TV rights to its various superhero characters, the onscreen adventures of Marvel's flagship character, Spider-Man, are still a bit of a sprawling mess. That applies both to the convoluted narrative continuity and the movies' streaming availability.

Two different actors, Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield, played the web-slinging hero in movies produced by Sony that exist separately from the Marvel Cinematic Universe that launched in 2008. Thanks to a deal between Disney and Sony, Spider-Man joined the MCU in 2016, played by Tom Holland, but his movies are still produced by Sony, so they're not always available on Disney Plus, the MCU's main streaming home.

Then there are the Spider-Man movies that Sony continues to produce outside of the MCU, including the animated Spider-Verse movies and the live-action movies featuring Spider-Man-related characters (but no Spider-Man). It's all a bit daunting, so let's take a look at how to stream the entirety of the Spider-Man cinematic canon.

How to watch the Spider-Man movies in release order

(Image credit: Zade Rosenthal/Columbia Pictures)

Spider-Man's movie adventures began in 2002 under the direction of Sam Raimi, starring Tobey Maguire as teenager Peter Parker and Kirsten Dunst as his friend and later love interest, Mary Jane Watson. Raimi's Spider-Man movies are still some of the most acclaimed superhero movies of all time, featuring actors like Willem Dafoe, Alfred Molina and Thomas Haden Church as the villains.

Disney Plus has brought Raimi's films to the service alongside the MCU Spider-Man movies, and they're also often available to stream elsewhere, with current availability on Peacock.

(Image credit: Sony Pictures)

After Sam Raimi's efforts to make a fourth Tobey Maguire Spider-Man movie fell apart, Sony rebooted the franchise with the "Amazing Spider-Man" movies, directed by Marc Webb and starring Andrew Garfield as Peter Parker and Emma Stone as his girlfriend Gwen Stacy. Rhys Ifans and Jamie Foxx play the primary villains in the two Garfield movies.

Like the Raimi movies, Webb's films have made their way to Disney Plus, with streaming rights rotating elsewhere, including currently on Netflix and Apple TV Plus (through May 14, 2024).

(Image credit: Sony Pictures via Movies Anywhere)

Thanks to a deal struck between Disney and Sony, the modern Spider-Man movie era is split between the MCU, featuring Tom Holland as Peter Parker interacting with other Marvel characters, and Sony's own movies. Holland made his debut as Spider-Man in 2016's "Captain America: Civil War" before headlining his own solo movies.

The Miles Morales version of Spider-Man, voiced by Shameik Moore, stars in the animated Spider-Verse movies, alongside a slew of other spider-themed superheroes.

Even when they're part of the MCU, though, these movies don't always end up on Disney Plus right away. Currently, the streaming availability is split among a variety of services, requiring a bit more effort to catch up on all these movies.

How to watch the Spider-Man Universe spin-off movies in release order

(Image credit: Sony)

In addition to co-producing the Tom Holland MCU Spider-Man movies with Marvel and producing its own animated Spider-Verse movies, Sony has taken advantage of its wider movie rights to characters connected to Spider-Man. The live-action movies in Sony's Spider-Man Universe feature those related characters, but not Spider-Man himself.

Some of these movies have also made their way to Disney Plus, but their streaming availability continues to shift.