Marvel 2023 preview — Ant-Man 3, Guardians of the Galaxy 3, Loki season 2 and more

Marvel's 2023 is all about kicking off Phase 5 in grand form. After a lot of shows and movies introduced new characters, MCU Phase 5 begins with Paul Rudd starring in the third Ant-Man movie.

And by the end of the year, Marvel shows and movies with X-Men, many a multiversal variant and Skrull will have debuted. So, scroll below to get the rundown on all of the upcoming Marvel movies and shows announced for 2023.

Loki's return may be our internal favorite at Tom's Guide, but Secret Invasion is possibly the biggest event-series that Disney Plus has had to date. Curious what's going on? Scroll down to find out more.

Marvel 2023 calendar What If ...? season 2: Early 2023

Ant-Man 3: Feb. 17

Secret Invasion: Spring

Guardians of the Galaxy 3: May 5

Loki season 2: Summer

Echo: Summer

The Marvels: July 28

Ironheart: Fall

X-Men '97: Fall

Agatha: Coven of Chaos: Winter

Plus, we've updated them per the results of Loki and Black Widow, which — of course — have ramifications upon the MCU. Oh, and we've also added the newest confirmed Marvel series: Loki season 2. So, of course, beware spoilers past this point.

Those who have watched the Marvel movies in order know that without Robert Downey, Jr. as Tony Stark and Chris Evans as Captain America, the MCU needs to assemble a new set of Avengers. And many a fresh face will arrive to join those ranks — with one making their acting debut in a Disney Plus series. The best Netflix shows are losing the Marvel Netflix shows, though, which are coming to Disney plus.

And while the X-Men are expected to be in the MCU, watching the X-Men movies in order is always an option, though it isn't factoring in much yet (outside of fake Pietro). Oh, and looking outside the MCU? We've got a guide to all of the upcoming DC movies from Black Adam to The Flash.

All the Marvel movies and shows in 2023

What If ...? season 2

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

(Disney Plus series — Early 2023)

So, we get it, What If...? doesn't scream "MCU" or "this will matter because it's canonical." That said, this multiversal series feels all the more relevant with Kang arriving in Ant-Man and Wasp: Quantumania and Loki season 2. Especially when Sinister Strange was teased in this show before showing up in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Expect The Watcher to introduce us to more new versions of heroes you might not have ever imagined. The 1602 series, as well as Iron Man going to Sakaar, are expected.

Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania

(Image credit: Marvel Entertainment via YouTube)

(Movie — coming Feb. 17, 2023)

Ant-Man 3 feels like it could be the end of the line for the wise-cracking Scott Lang. The first Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania trailer features the re-cast Cassie (Kathryn Newton) showing off a device meant to help the world, by sending a signal into the Quantum Realm. Sadly, the whole Lang family (including Michelle Pfeiffer's Janet Van Dyne and Michael Douglas' Hank Pym) get sucked into the vortex, and Janet's already worried (for reasons she's kept secret). In this movie, we'll see Bill Murray as a villain, meet the MCU's version of MODOK and finally meet Kang the Conqueror (Jonathan Majors). Yes, Loki's He Who Remains is still in the MCU, or at least another of his variants is.

How it could connect to the MCU: Kang is Nathaniel Richards, a relative of the Fantastic Four's Reed Richards, so this is one place where we could learn more about that upcoming Phase 6 movie.

Secret Invasion

(Image credit: Marvel Studios via Twitter)

(Disney Plus series — Spring 2023)

Possibly the biggest show in the MCU calendar for potential ripple effects, Secret Invasion may sound a little familiar. Shape-shifting Skrulls have reached high powers of office on Earth (do they also know how to say "hail Hydra?"), and it's up to Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) to stop them. He'll be aided by Skrull friend Talos (Ben Mendelsohn). Expect the return of Cobie Smulders as Agent Maria Hill. This show also adds Emilia Clarke to the MCU, along with Olivia Colman and Kingsley Ben-Adir (likely the villain).

How it could connect to the MCU: The Skrulls takeover of Earth sounds like it has large ramifications.

Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3

(Image credit: Marvel Studios via YouTube)

(Movie — coming May 5, 2023)

We'll get this out of the way up front: we're not sure how Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 could ripple out to the MCU at large (beyond creating a new set of Guardians). The big story here is that the film is both James Gunn's return as a Marvel feature film director, as well as the final chapter of both this Guardians group and his run in the MCU (Gunn now has to fix the DCU). Everything we've seen so far suggests Guardians Vol. 3 will end in tears, as the trailer shows Gamora's back, Rocket's acting like doom is upon us (his origin story seems to be a major topic) and Drax gets hurt. Oh, and Adam Warlock's finally arriving, after the tease at the end of Guardians Vol. 2.

X-Men '97

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

(Disney Plus series — Fall 2023)

Finally, an X-Men project in Marvel Studios. Not an MCU project, this animated series is a continuation (of sorts) for the 1990's animated series. Expect "a familiar team with the 'DNA of the original show,'" who are hit by an "impactful event."

Many of the original series' voice cast are back, including Cal Dodd (Wolverine), Lenore Zann (Rogue), George Buza (Beast), Alison Sealy-Smith (Storm), Chris Potter (Gambit), Catherine Disher (Jean Grey), Adrian Hough (Nightcrawler) and Christopher Britton (Mister Sinister).

Probably won't effect the MCU.

Echo

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

(Disney Plus series — Summer 2023)

Remember Echo (Alaqua Cox), the deaf Native American butt-kicker from Hawkeye? The one who tested Clint Barton in battle? She's getting her own spinoff show that finds her character back in her home town, but unable to escape her actions from New York City. Charlie Cox (as Daredevil), and Vincent D'Onofrio (as Kingpin) are already expected to appear, while Reservation Dogs cast members Devery Jacobs and Zahn McClarnon are also signed up.

How it could connect to the MCU: Echo could help build out the part of the MCU where the Defenders will live.

Loki season 2

(Image credit: Marvel Studios / Disney via YouTube)

(Disney Plus series — Summer 2023)

Loki season 2 might as well be called "Lost in the Multiverse." As you may remember, the Loki finale (which was in December 2021) with the female Loki named Slyvie (Sophia Di Martino) killing He Who Remains (Jonathan Majors) and shattering the sacred timeline. HWR was the guy who the Time-Keepers were working for all along, and now his visage is upon the giant statues in the TVA. The same TVA where nobody now recognizes the Loki variant they had been working with all season.

Judging by the Loki season 2 clips in a Disney Plus 2023 preview video, our favorite Loki variant will be working with Mobius (Owen Wilson) again, and trying to fix the chaos that season 1 created.

How this could connect to the MCU: All things Kang could connect to Loki season 2, and people are still probably wondering if this is where Mephisto will show up. But he's expected elsewhere (below).

The Marvels

(Image credit: Marvel.com)

(Movie — coming July 28, 2023)

The Marvels, essentially Captain Marvel 2, will tie fan and star together, to explain what happened in the Ms. Marvel finale when Carol Danvers (Brie Larson) replaced Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani) in the teen's room. The story is simple: any time either of the Marvels uses her powers, they switch locations. Clearly, this is a problem that needs to be solved and figured out, but we're very excited to see Kamala interact with her favorite Avenger. Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) and Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris) will also be involved.

How it connects to the rest of the MCU: Is this how Kamala becomes an Avenger? Either way, expect some connection to Secret Invasion.

Ironheart

(Image credit: Marvel; Frazer Harrison/GA/Getty Images)

(Disney Plus series — Fall 2022)

The newest hero of the MCU, Ironheart aka Riri Williams (Dominique Thorne) is a genius with robots, who was inspired by Tony Stark. Her Ironheart armor was not seen in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, where she debuted in the MCU. Anthony Ramos (In The Heights) plays a character who may be villainous. Whispers suggest the devilish Mephisto (possibly played by Sacha Baron Cohen) finally debuts

How it connects to the MCU: If the new Black Panther isn't an Avenger, Ironheart might be a good liaison to Wakanda.

Agatha: Coven of Chaos

(Image credit: Disney Plus)

(Disney Plus series — Winter)

So, it was Agatha all along. Now, in lieu of WandaVision season 2 not happening, we're going to get Agatha: Coven of Chaos. Confirmed at Disney Plus Day, and shrouded in mystery, this is the 2023 Marvel title we know the least about. Which makes sense, since it's coming at the end of the year.