Comic-Con 2025 schedule announced: 'Star Trek,' 'Alien: Earth' and George Lucas' first-ever appearance

It's July, and that means San Diego Comic-Con is right around the corner. The four-day event covering all manner of geekery and nerdom, from TV shows and movies to comics and more, kicks off on Thursday, July 24, and runs through Sunday, July 27.

It was looking like it could be a slow year with Marvel's signature Hall H panel MIA, but now that the Comic-Con 2025 schedule has been announced, there's still plenty to get hyped about.

For the first time in the event's history, "Star Wars" creator George Lucas is making an appearance to give a first look at the Lucas Museum of Narrative Art, which is expected to open in Los Angeles in 2026. Joining him in Hall H will be director Guillermo del Toro, visual designer Doug Chiang and moderator Queen Latifah.

On the TV side of things, we already know a few usual suspects will be there, including two of Paramount Plus' "Star Trek" series, "Strange New Worlds" and "Starfleet Academy," the revamped "King of the Hill," and new seasons of "Peacemaker."

There will also be panels on "Percy Jackson and the Olympians," Alien: Earth," Anne Rice Universe’s "Interview with the Vampire" and "Talamasca," "Ghosts," "Abbott Elementary," and "The Rookie."

As for feature films, major panels include first looks at “Tron: Ares,” “Project Hail Mary,” “Predator: Badlands,” “Five Nights at Freddy’s 2,” and the Stephen King adaptation “The Long Walk.”

Two highly anticipated fan-favorites are also making an appearance: the reimagined “The Toxic Avenger” and the Looney Tunes film “Coyote vs. Acme,” which is finally seeing the light of day after Warner Bros. Discovery shelved the fully completed project in 2023.

The full San Diego Comic-Con 2025 schedule has been posted, and you can check out all the highlights of the full convention below, with descriptions from SDCC and/or the panel sponsors. (Note: all times are Pacific Daylight.)

Day 1: Thursday, July 24 — ‘The Toxic Avenger,’ ‘Percy Jackson’ and more

(Image credit: Disney)

11:00am – 12:00pm — Percy Jackson and the Olympians — The demigods are back! “Percy Jackson and the Olympians” returns to Hall H for an epic look ahead at the highly anticipated second season. Series stars Walker Scobell, Leah Sava Jeffries, Aryan Simhadri, Charlie Bushnell, Dior Goodjohn, and Daniel Diemer, alongside executive producers Jon Steinberg, Craig Silverstein, and Dan Shotz, engage in a conversation packed with behind-the-scenes stories and a deep dive into the new season, premiering this December on Disney+. Moderated by guest star Timothy Simons, this is one Percy fans will not want to miss. (Hall H)

11:15am – 12:15pm — Critical Role on Prime Video: “The Mighty Nein” and “The Legend of Vox Machina” Cast — Executive producers and cast members Laura Bailey, Matthew Mercer, Marisha Ray, Liam O’Brien, Ashley Johnson, Taliesin Jaffe, Sam Riegel, and Travis Willingham give an inside look at Critical Role’s expanding universe on Prime Video. Get ready for exclusive breaking news from the upcoming highly anticipated animated series The Mighty Nein, based on the widely popular campaign. Plus, don’t miss the latest updates regarding The Legend of Vox Machina’s season 4 and what’s coming next for the acclaimed series. (Indigo Ballroom)

3:00 – 4:00pm — “Twisted Metal” Season 2 — Executive producers Michael Jonathan Smith, Asad Qizilbash (PlayStation Productions), EP/star Anthony Mackie, and cast Stephanie Beatriz, Joe Seanoa, and Anthony Carrigan offer an exclusive sneak peek at season 2 of Peacock’s high-octane action comedy Twisted Metal, which follows John Doe and Quiet as they enter the deadly Twisted Metal tournament, a sinister demolition derby hosted by a mysterious man known as Calypso. (Ballroom 20)

(Image credit: Legendary Pictures | YouTube)

5:30 – 6:30pm — “The Toxic Avenger“: Unrated and Radioactive — Get ready for mayhem, mutants, and mop justice! Be among the first to dive into the wild world of “The Toxic Avenger” — the UNRATED, no-holds-barred reimagining of the cult classic from Troma Entertainment. Join writer & director Macon Blair (“I Don’t Feel At Home in This World Anymore,” writer for Marvel Comics/Dark Horse Comics), iconic Troma co-founder Lloyd Kaufman, and an all-star cast including Peter Dinklage (“Game of Thrones”), Elijah Wood (“The Lord of the Rings” franchise), Jacob Tremblay (“Room,” “Wonder”), and Taylour Paige (“Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F,” “Zola”) for an unforgettable panel. Hear behind-the-scenes stories, exclusive insights, and join a live Q&A. This is one toxic takeover you don’t want to miss! (Hall H)

6:45 – 7:45pm — Comedy Central Adult Animation: “South Park,” “Beavis & Butt-Head,” and “Digman!” — The home for adult animation, Comedy Central celebrates its upcoming slate with the creators and cast of the hit series South Park, Beavis & Butt-Head, and Digman!. Trey Parker, Matt Stone, Mike Judge, and Andy Samberg share behind-the-scenes stories from over 30 years in animation and answer fan questions. (Hall H)

Day 2 — 'Alien: Earth,' 'The Walking Dead,' and 'Rick and Morty'

(Image credit: Courtesy of The Joelsons)

12:15 – 1:15pm — “The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon” Season 3 — The cast and executive producers of “The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon” discuss the highly anticipated third season of the series, set in Spain, and debut the official season 3 trailer. (Hall H)

1:00pm – 1:45pm — Adult Swim’s “Rick and Morty” Season 8 — Ooh wee! After a two-year hiatus from Comic-Con, “Rick and Morty” is back with season 8. Join the entire voice cast and EPs Dan Harmon and Scott Marder to hear breaking news, explore new dimensions, uncover hidden Easter eggs, and get answers to your burning questions about the latest episodes. Plus, get an exclusive sneak peek into adventures that await in the “Rick and Morty” universe. (Indigo Ballroom)

1:25 – 2:50pm — FX’s “Alien: Earth” World Premiere and Q&A — When a mysterious space vessel crash-lands on Earth, a young woman (Sydney Chandler) and a ragtag group of tactical soldiers make a fateful discovery that puts them face-to-face with the planet’s greatest threat. Be among the first people in the world to see the pilot episode of FX’s “Alien: Earth” and hear from series creator Noah Hawley, EP David W. Zucker (Scott Free), and the cast of this highly anticipated sci-fi horror series inspired by the acclaimed feature film franchise. FX’s “Alien: Earth” makes impact August 12 on Hulu, FX, and Disney+ internationally. (Hall H)

3:00 – 4:00pm — “The Long Walk” — Lionsgate will bring “The Long Walk,” the highly anticipated adaptation of Stephen King’s novel directed by Francis Lawrence (“The Hunger Games” films, “I Am Legend”) to Comic-Con. The panel will include film stars David Jonsson, Tut Nyuot, Garrett Wareing, Charlie Plummer, and Mark Hamill, along with producer Roy Lee and screenwriter JT Mollner. (Hall H)

(Image credit: Hulu)

4:00 – 4:45pm — “King of the Hill” — The iconic animated series “King of the Hill” returns to Comic-Con for the world premiere of Season 14. It’s been 15 years since the last original episode of “King of the Hill” aired, and the Hill family and longtime friends are finally back: Arlen has changed, Hank and Peggy are now retired, and Bobby is all grown up! Hear all about this classic series when co-creators and executive producers Mike Judge (Hank Hill, Boomhauer) and Greg Daniels, showrunner and executive producer Saladin Patterson, and cast members Pamela Adlon (Bobby Hill), Lauren Tom (Connie and Minh Souphanousinphone), and Toby Huss (Dale Gribble), come together for the world premiere of the “King of the Hill” revival. (Indigo Ballroom)

4:15 – 5:15pm — “Predator: Badlands” — Director Dan Trachtenberg (“Prey,” “10 Cloverfield Lane”) joins stars Elle Fanning (“A Complete Unknown,” “Super 8”) and Dimitrius Schuster-Koloamatangi (“The Panthers”) for an exclusive look at “Predator: Badlands,” the latest chapter in the legendary franchise. Hear firsthand stories from the set, insights into the film’s new setting and characters, and get a sneak peek at never-before-seen footage. (Hall H)

5:30 – 6:30pm — “Tron: Ares” — Step into the Grid as director Joachim Rønning (“Maleficent: Mistress of Evil,” “Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales”) and the cast of “Tron: Ares” take the stage to discuss the highly anticipated next installment in the Tron saga. Hear behind-the-scenes stories, get character insights, and have an exclusive first look at footage from the film. (Hall H)

Day 3 — 'Star Trek,' 'Project Hail Mary,' and 'Ghosts'

(Image credit: Michael Gibson/Paramount Plus)

10:00 – 11:00am — “Coyote vs. Acme” — The movie Acme doesn’t want you to see! [REDACTED] members of the cast and filmmaking team say “thank you” to the fans for their incredible support, which led to the film’s rescue and upcoming theatrical release from Ketchup Entertainment on [REDACTED]. Along with a Q&A, be part of the first audience anywhere to view footage of the film, hear [REDACTED], and take home a Comic-Con-only giveaway! No roadrunners will be admitted. (Hall H)

12:30 – 2:00pm — “Star Trek” Universe — The “Star Trek” Universe panel returns to San Diego, featuring exclusive back-to-back conversations with the cast and executive producers from the Paramount + Original “Star Trek: Strange New Worlds” and the upcoming new series “Star Trek: Starfleet Academy.” Plus, exclusive first looks, reveals and surprises! “Star Trek: Strange New Worlds” cast members scheduled to appear include Rebecca Romijn, Ethan Peck, Jess Bush, Christina Chong and Paul Wesley alongside executive producers and co-showrunners Akiva Goldsman and Henry Alonso Myers, and executive producer Alex Kurtzman. “Star Trek: Starfleet Academy” cast members scheduled to appear include Holly Hunter, Sandro Rosta, Karim Diané, Kerrice Brooks, George Hawkins and Bella Shepard along with executive producers and co-showrunners Alex Kurtzman and Noga Landau. (Hall H)

2:15 – 3:15pm — “Project Hail Mary” — Phil Lord (director and producer), Christopher Miller (director and producer), Ryan Gosling (actor and producer), Drew Goddard (screenwriter and executive producer), and Andy Weir (author and producer) give an exclusive first look at the most anticipated sci-fi thriller movie event of 2026. Based on the bestselling novel of the same name. The movie follows a science teacher who wakes up on a spaceship, lightyears from home, with no recollection of who he is or how he got there. As his memory returns, he begins to uncover his mission: to solve the riddle of the mysterious substance causing the sun to die out. He must call on his scientific knowledge and unorthodox ideas to save everything on Earth from extinction … but an unexpected friendship means he may not have to do it alone. (Hall H)

3:30 – 4:15pm — “Ghosts” — “Ghosts,” one of television’s top comedies on CBS and Paramount+, follows Samantha and Jay, a couple running a bed and breakfast that is inhabited by ghosts only Samantha can see and hear. Please join series stars Utkarsh Ambudkar, Danielle Pinnock, Asher Grodman, Devan Chandler Long and executive producers Joe Port and Joe Wiseman for a lively and “spirited” panel conversation delving into the season four cliffhanger and what’s to come in season five moderated by actress and writer Punam Patel. (Ballroom 20)

3:30 – 4:30pm — “Peacemaker” Sneak Peek and Panel — The HBO Max series “Peacemaker,” from DC Studios and Warner Bros. Television, returns for a highly anticipated second season on August 21. Fans will be treated to exclusive sneak peek footage from the new season and a conversation with James Gunn (co-head of DC Studios, executive producer, writer, director) and actors John Cena (Peacemaker, executive producer), Danielle Brooks (Adebayo), Jennifer Holland (Harcourt), Freddie Stroma (Vigilante), Steve Agee (Economos), Frank Grillo (Rick Flag Sr.), Sol Rodriguez (Sasha Bordeaux), and Tim Meadows (Langston Fleury). (Hall H)

Day 4 — Lucas Museum of Narrative Art sneak peak

(Image credit: Alamy)

11:00am – 12:00pm — The Lucas Museum of Narrative Art — Legendary filmmaker George Lucas, Academy Award-winning director Guillermo del Toro, and Academy Award-winning artist Doug Chiang explore the power of illustrated storytelling and offer a sneak peek of the Lucas Museum of Narrative Art, moderated by Grammy, Emmy, Academy Award-nominated, and Golden Globe Award-winning artist, Queen Latifah. From ancient cave drawings and hieroglyphics to paintings, murals, illustrations, comics, digital media, and sculptures, this panel will delve into the universal language of illustrated storytelling. (Hall H)