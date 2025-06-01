16 new shows and movies to watch in June 2025 — 'The Bear,' 'Squid Game,' 'Gilded Age' and more

Summer streaming is sizzling with hot new shows and movies to watch in June 2025 on Netflix, HBO Max, Prime Video and other major streaming services, as well as broadcast and cable TV.

We're highlighting the biggest, buzziest new shows and movies premiering this month. They include some highly anticipated returning favorites, including "The Bear" season 4, "Squid Game" season 3, "The Gilded Age" season 3, "Ginny and Georgia" season 3, "The Buccaneers" season 2 and "Resident Alien" season 4.

Several high-profile new TV shows debut, including the golf comedy "Stick" with Owen Wilson and Marvel's "Ironheart." New movies that will hit streaming include "Predator: Killer of Killers" and the action-comedy "Deep Cover" with Sean Bean and Orlando Bloom.

Here's our guide on what to watch in June 2025.

‘Stick’ (Apple TV Plus)

Stick — Official Trailer | Apple TV+

‘Stick’ stars Owen Wilson as a washed-up professional golfer named Pryce Cahill. Pryce was destined to be one of the best golfers ever, but a meltdown during an event derailed his career.

Now, he’s struggling to make ends meet, but he may have an opportunity to live vicariously through Santi (Peter Dager), a teenage amateur who could one day be the pro Pryce never was. Come for the golf, stay for Timothy Olyphant in a guest starring role. — Malcolm McMillan

Premieres June 4 on Apple TV Plus

‘Ginny & Georgia’ season 3 (Netflix)

Ginny & Georgia: Season 3 | Official Trailer | Netflix

Getting hauled off in handcuffs for murder during your wedding ceremony? Georgia (Brianne Howey) wishes she could have said “I don’t” to that. Season 3 opens with the fallout of Georgia’s past coming back to bite her and her family.

As Georgia’s day in court draws near, teen daughter Ginny (Antonia Gentry) is forced to grow up quickly. Not only is her mom facing prison, she has to deal with the regular messiness of adolescence. Hold on tight, Peaches — this season’s a wild ride. — Kelly Woo

Premieres June 5 on Netflix

‘Predator: Killer of Killers’ (Hulu)

Predator: Killer of Killers | Official Trailer | Hulu

Looking for some intense action in June? Hulu is where you need to be, as “Predator: Killer of Killers” — the first of two “Predator” movies coming our way in 2025 — is due hitting the streaming service very soon

Co-directed by Dan Trachtenberg (“Prey”) and animation company The Third Floor’s Josh Wassung, “Killer of Killers” is an animated anthology movie that pits three formidable warriors from across human history against one of the most fearsome, extraterrestrial threats ever to grace our screens. It’s an elevator pitch that reads like pure wish fulfillment, and it looks to be brought to life in beautiful, bloody fashion. — Martin Shore

Premieres June 6 on Hulu

‘Resident Alien’ season 4 (Syfy/USA)

OFFICIAL TRAILER | Resident Alien Season 4 | Resident Alien | SYFY

“Resident Alien” stars the incomparable Alan Tudyk as Harry Vanderspeigle. Harry might seem like an unassuming small-town doctor, but he’s secretly an alien who crashed into Patience, Colorado, killing the real Dr. Vanderspeigle in the process.

If that sounds complicated, don’t worry — things have gotten far worse. Harry is now fully engaged in an interstellar alien conflict and must escape an extraterrestrial prison to stop a dangerous threat in Patience. You can watch season 4 as it happens on Syfy and USA on linear cable, though it should eventually hit Netflix like the past three seasons. — MM

Premieres June 6 on Syfy and USA

‘Deep Cover’ (Prime Video)

Deep Cover - Official Trailer | Prime Video

No, this isn’t the 90s Laurence Fishburne/Jeff Goldblum crime thriller — this “Deep Cover” is Tom Kingsley’s fast-paced new crime-comedy caper that sees three actors trying to infiltrate London’s gangland underworld and convince some of its major players that they’re all seasoned criminals.

Having been offered the role by an undercover cop (Sean Bean), improv teacher and aspiring comedian Kat (Bryce Dallas Howard) recruits two of her acting students, Marlon (Orlando Bloom) and Hugh (Nick Mohammed) to join her on this dangerous mission that’ll put their “yes, and…” skills to the test. And, if the trailer’s anything to go by, it looks like the challenge is going to be much greater than any of them first thought. — MS

Premieres June 12 on Prime Video

‘FUBAR’ season 2 (Netflix)

FUBAR: Season 2 | Official Trailer | Netflix

Arnold Schwarzenegger’s once-retired CIA agent Luke Brunner is “back” in action very soon, as Nick Santora’s action-comedy series “FUBAR” is returning to Netflix just in time for Father’s Day. Having already been through the ringer together in the first season, Luke, his daughter (and fellow operative) Emma (Monica Barbaro), and their close allies are due to contend with dangerous new foes.

“The Matrix’s” Carrie-Anne Moss has joined the show as Greta Nelso, a formidable East German spy (and a former flame of Luke’s) with plans to destroy the world. Can the father-daughter duo save the day all over again? — MS

Premieres June 12 on Netflix

‘Echo Valley’ (Apple TV Plus)

Echo Valley — Official Trailer | Apple TV+

There’s just something about a slow-burning psychological thriller centered on a messy mother-daughter dynamic that always pulls me in, and if the trailer for “Echo Valley” is anything to go by, this one’s going to hit all the right notes.

Julianne Moore stars as Kate, a former competitive rider now living a quiet life training horses in rural Pennsylvania, still silently grieving. Her world gets turned upside down when her daughter Claire (Sydney Sweeney) shows up out of nowhere one night, visibly shaken and covered in blood. She’s done something awful… and that’s when everything starts to unravel.

Written by Brad Ingelsby, the creator of “Mare of Easttown,” this looks like it’ll be full of emotional gut punches and morally murky characters. Plus, Domhnall Gleeson is in the mix as a mysterious figure from Claire’s past. — Alix Blackburn

Premieres June 13 on Apple TV Plus

‘The Buccaneers’ season 2 (Apple TV Plus)

The Buccaneers — Season 2 Official Trailer | Apple TV+

The Buccaneers are back, and this time, the gloves are off (but still trimmed with lace). In season 2, the stakes are higher and the corsets tighter. Nan St. George (Kristine Froseth) is a new duchess and already questioning everything.

Meanwhile, sister Jinny (Imogen Waterhouse) is on the run with a baby bump and the very handsome Guy (Matthew Broome). At least Conchita (Alisha Boe) isn’t a total mess and she’s basically running the London ton. But the arrival of an enigmatic character played by Leighton Meester could overturn all of their lives. - KW

Premieres June 18 on Apple TV Plus

‘We Were Liars’ (Prime Video)

We Were Liars - Official Teaser | Prime Video

You can never really go wrong with a good mystery thriller, and it seems like Prime Video could have a hit on its hands with “We Were Liars.”

Based on the hit YA novel by E. Lockhart, the story centers on Cadence Sinclair Eastman (Emily Alyn Lind) and her tight-knit group of friends known as the Liars. The Sinclair family is East Coast elite — wealthy, attractive, and seemingly perfect.

But after a tragic and puzzling accident, Cadence begins to realize that the people closest to her might be hiding more than she ever imagined. Thankfully, all eight episodes drop at the same time, ready for a full-on binge session. — AB

Premieres June 18 on Prime Video

‘The Waterfront’ (Netflix)

The Waterfront | Official Trailer | Netflix

Based on the trailer, "The Waterfront" looks like a healthy mix of comedy, melodrama and crime. It also looks like it could be Netflix's next surprise hit.

This drama series, which feels like it could be ripped straight from The CW, stars Jake Weary as Cane Buckley, scion of the Buckley fishing family of North Carolina. Cane’s parents, Harlan (Holt McCallany) and Mae (Maria Bello) run the family and seemingly the town, but not all is great behind the scenes.

Turns out, the Buckleys are in danger of losing everything. That causes Harlan to turn to drug running, and puts the Buckleys in bed with an up-and-coming drug lord Grady, played by Topher Grace. — MM

Premieres June 19 on Netflix

‘The Gilded Age’ season 3 (HBO)

The Gilded Age Season 3 | Official Teaser | Max

With the Opera War behind them, the Russells are ready to run New York, but old money isn’t going quietly. Bertha (Carrie Coon) is fixated on marrying off Gladys (Taissa Farmiga) to a duke, while George (Morgan Spector) takes a big bet on the future of railroads — which could make him lose everything.

Across Fifth Avenue at the Brook house, Aunt Agnes (Christine Baranski) is fuming as Ada (Cynthia Nixon) steps into her power. And love is in the air, as romance blossoms between Marian (Louisa Jacobson) and Larry Russell (Harry Richardson) and Peggy (Denée Benton) meets a handsome doctor. But they live in a world where marriage is strategy and happiness is optional.

Premieres June 22 on HBO and Max

‘Ironheart’ (Disney Plus)

Marvel Television's Ironheart | Official Trailer | Disney+

In the MCU’s newest show, genius meets hustle with a bit of magic thrown in, After her cameo in “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” brilliant MIT student Riri Williams (Dominique Thorne) heads back to Chicago to build a killer new Iron Man suit on her own terms.

But things get dangerous when she crosses paths with The Hood (Anthony Ramos), a charming troublemaker with some serious dark arts skills. With Ryan Coogler producing and Chinaka Hodge writing, this Marvel show mixes street smarts and high-tech armor — even Tony Stark would be impressed. - KW

Premieres June 24 on Disney Plus

‘The Countdown’ (Prime Video)

Countdown - Official Trailer | Prime Video

Prime Video’s new thriller just got an explosive new trailer mere days ago. And if that trailer is any indication, it should be an exhilarating thrill ride.

This crime drama, which easily feels like it could be on network TV if it weren’t on Prime Video, stars Jensen Ackles as LAPD detective Mark Meachum. He’s brought onto a covert task force following the shocking death of a Homeland Security officer, and their goal is simple: stop a “Chernobyl-level event” from happening on American soil. — MM

Premieres June 25 on Prime Video

‘The Bear’ season 4 (FX on Hulu)

The Bear | Season 4 Official Trailer | Jeremy Allen White, Ayo Edebiri, Ebon Moss-Bachrach | FX

Get ready to say “Yes, Chef!” one last time. Or … perhaps not?

“The Bear” returns to Hulu on June 25 for a 10-episode season 4, which was long rumored to be the show's final season. But after watching the first trailer, there’s no indication that the show will be wrapping up at the end of this season.

That doesn’t mean there won’t be drama, though. Despite some positive signs at the end of season 3, things at the restaurant aren’t going great and financially, they’re even worse. Now, financier and family friend Cicero is ready to pull the plug unless Carmy manages to make some drastic changes. This will be a show of the year contender, so don’t miss it. — MM

Premieres June 25 on Hulu

‘Smoke’ (Apple TV Plus)

Smoke — Official Trailer | Apple TV+

Taron Egerton is leading what looks to be another Apple TV Plus crime drama this month, and it looks like an incredibly tense watch. Created and written by “Black Bird’s” Dennis Lehane and based on the truth.media podcast series, “Firebug,” “Smoke” sees investigators trying to tackle a “fire plague.”

We follow arson investigator Dave Gudsen (Egerton) as he begrudgingly teams with a troubled police detective, Michelle Calderone, (Jurnee Smollett) to chase down two serial arsonists before they can claim any more lives… embroiling them both in a twisting game of dark secrets and suspicion. — MS

Premieres June 27 on Apple TV Plus

‘Squid Game’ season 3 (Netflix)

Squid Game: Season 3 | Official Teaser | Netflix

“Squid Game” season 3 is hands-down one of the Netflix drops I’m looking forward to most this year. Ever since that wild season 2 finale, I’ve been counting down, and now it’s finally almost here.

Lee Jung-jae is back as Gi-hun, but this time, he’s not playing to survive — he’s playing to end it all. The last chapter follows his downward spiral after losing his best friend, and his growing obsession with destroying the Front Man (Lee Byung-hun), who’s been pulling the strings behind the scenes.

The newest trailer wastes no time setting the vibe: a crying baby, a knife-shaped hallway, Gi-hun locked inside a gift-wrapped box, and a gumball machine popping out red and blue spheres for the next twisted challenge. — AB

Premieres June 27 on Netflix