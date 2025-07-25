San Diego Comic-Con 2025 LIVE — all the latest news and what to expect from Day 2, including ‘Alien: Earth, ‘Predator: Badlands’ news and more

Refresh

Lego Gameboy available for preorder now (Image credit: Future) To celebrate Comic-Con, Lego has launched a bunch of new sets, and easily my favorite of the bunch is the Lego Game Boy. This new 421-piece set is a blast from the past, reviving one of the most iconic gaming handhelds of all time — you know, from back before we had the Steam Deck and tracked Nintendo Switch 2 restocks. Lego sets tend to be too rich for my blood, but this one's $59.99 / £54.99 price tag is actually reasonable for a change. You can preorder the Lego Game Boy now, but it's bound to be extremely popular, so you might miss out if you hold off!

SDCC 2025 Day 2 schedule highlights (Image credit: 20th Century Studios) As we're getting closer to when Day 2 of San Diego Comic-Con 2025 will get underway, I thought I'd share a few of the most noteworthy presentations and when they'll take place. That way, you'll know approximately when you can expect to hear more about your most anticipated watch: "Outlander" (10 a.m. PT/1 p.m. ET)

"Resident Alien" (10 a.m. PT/ 1 p.m. ET)

"The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon" (12.15 p.m. PT/ 3.15 p.m. ET)

"Rick and Morty" (1 p.m. PT/ 4 p.m. ET)

"Alien: Earth" (1.25 p.m. PT/4.25 p.m. ET)

"Gen V" season 2 (3.45 p.m. PT/ 6.45 p.m. ET)

"Predator: Badlands" (4.15 p.m. PT/ 7.15 p.m. ET)

"Tron: Ares" (5.30 p.m. PT/ 8.30 p.m. ET)

What to expect from SDCC 2025 Day 2 (Image credit: FX on Hulu) As you can see, there was still plenty of exciting news out of San Diego Comic-Con's first day (scroll back down this list if you don't believe us). Day 2 looks set to be no different, as there are big-name shows and movies on the docket. You'll definitely want to be watching out for news from the likes of "Outlander" season 8 (and prequel "Outlander: Blood of My Blood"), "Alien: Earth", "Predator: Badlands," "Tron: Ares", "Gen V" season 2, plus "Resident Alien" season 4, "The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon" season 3, "Rick & Morty" season 8, upcoming movie "The Long Walk," and more.

(Image credit: Prime Video/YouTube) During Robert Kirkman's SDCC 2025 panel, he revealed several details about Prime Video's "Invincible" animated series. Ahead of the convention, we learned that Grand Regent Thragg had been cast, and that Matthew Rhys had joined the cast in an undisclosed role. Rhys is not Thragg, though; SDCC revealed he'd been cast as Dinosaurus, instead (and the Thragg actor's still not been named). Kirkman also confirmed that he believes the show will require 7 to 9 seasons to tell the entire "Invincible" story. "Roughly seven to eight to nine seasons I think would be necessary to do the complete arc from the comics of "Invincible,"" he said. "So we'll see. Hopefully we get there. We get a ton of support from Amazon Prime and couldn't be more thrilled with how things are going. So, very excited and hopeful for it." (via IGN).

'This Is Spinal Tap' sequel gets first trailer Spinal Tap II: The End Continues - Official Trailer | SDCC 2025 - YouTube Watch On 41 years on from the release of the original hilarious mockumentary, "Spinal Tap II: The End Continues" will see the now-estranged bandmates reunite for one final concert after a 15-year hiatus... and the first trailer was revealed during Collider's Directors on Director panel at SDCC 2025.

'Twisted Metal' season 2 news (Image credit: Pief Weyman/Peacock) The cast of Peacock's "Twisted Metal" video game adaptation appeared at a panel yesterday, too, revealing some new details about the upcoming second season. Notably, Stephanie Beatriz (who plays Quiet in the show) revealed that the new season will take place seven months after the first (h/t Screen Rant). Our sister site Total Film were at the "Twisted Metal" panel, too, and shared that a sneak peek at the new season was shown during the presentation, and they've shared details about what they saw on X. As a reminder, "Twisted Metal" season 2 is getting a three-episode premiere on July 31, with two episodes airing weekly thereafter.

The Strangers - Chapter 2 teases more chills "The Stranger - Chapter 2" director Renny Harlin teased the forthcoming horror flick yesterday (July 24), and SDCC attendees were treated to a hair-rising clip from the film (which has since been shared on social media). It hits theaters on September 26, 2025. Just when you thought you were safe. Check out this exclusive clip of #TheStrangersMovie – Chapter 2, straight from #SDCC. pic.twitter.com/uUFgRh8S7WJuly 25, 2025

What happened at SDCC 2025 so far? (Image credit: Chris Frawley/Prime Video) I'm kicking off today's SDCC 2025 coverage with a quick round-up of everything we mentioned yesterday (before digging around for any announcements we might have missed out on: We got our first look at Ezra Bridger (Eman Esfandi) in a new costume from "Ahsoka" season 2

We also saw a still from at "Star Wars: Maul - Shadow Lord" featuring the main man himself

"Percy Jackson and the Olympians" season 2 got a trailer and release date

Prime Video's Critical Role animated series "The Legend of Vox Machina" got a season 4 release date, and a renewal for a fifth and final season... and "Mighty Nein" series news

We got confirmation of a new "Avatar: The Last Airbender" sequel, "Avatar: Seven Havens"

A "Five Nights at Freddy's 2" trailer dropped ahead of its Hall H panel

'Ahsoka' season 2 production still revealed (Image credit: Industrial Light & Magic (via Threads)) Another update from the world of "Star Wars." Industrial Light and Magic took to Threads to show of this production still from "Ahsoka" season 2, featuring Eman Esfandi as the Jedi Ezra Bridger.

'Percy Jackson and the Olympians' season 2 gets an official trailer Come sail away. #PercyJackson and the Olympians Season 2 is coming to #DisneyPlus December 10. pic.twitter.com/ihphQgkAKyJuly 24, 2025 Looks like I should have waited on the "Percy Jackson" news, because now there's an official season 2 trailer to go with its Dec. 10 release date. Check it out above.

The Legend of Vox Machina will return in 2026 — and is renewed for season 5 Next year will be the Year of Fuck Shit Up! Our heroes return for more debauchery in The Legend of Vox Machina Season 4 in 2026! pic.twitter.com/O20eq6DcmXJuly 24, 2025 After revealing "The Mighty Nein," Critical Role decided to do its best "Oceans Eleven" impression and dropped a heist-themed "The Legend of Vox Machina" trailer. But will season 4 steal our hearts? We'll have to hop on Prime Video next year to find out.



Oh, and the show's been renewed for season 5, which will be the show's last.

First look at 'Star Wars: Maul – Shadow Lord' 𝗡𝗘𝗪𝗦: The first still of Darth Maul from Star Wars: Maul – Shadow Lord has been revealed at San Diego Comic-Con 2025!#StarWars #SDCC pic.twitter.com/QpbydIFhFLJuly 24, 2025 No Marvel news, but Disney and Star Wars just gave us a first look at the upcoming animated show "Star Wars: Maul – Shadow Lord" (h/t The Mancalorians on X).

'The Mighty Nein' has a mighty voice cast Here's the voice cast for "The Mighty Nein," which is absolutely loaded: Mark Strong

Alan Cumming

Tim McGraw

Anika Noni Rose

Ming-Na Wen

Auli’i Cravalho

Rahul Kohli

Robbie Daymond

Jonathan Frakes

Critical Role reveals 'The Mighty Nein' teaser — and hour-long episodes Which is it - The Mighty Nein or The Sensual Seven? Whatever it is, looks like it comes to exclusively to Prime Video on November 19th! pic.twitter.com/VxqX5rACOLJuly 24, 2025 Fans of "The Legend of Vox Machina" (like yours truly) have been awaiting Critical Role's panel for news on the beloved Prime Video animated show. That news may still come, but first, we get a teaser trailer for Critical Role's new Prime Video show, "The Mighty Nein," which the trailer jokingly dubs "The Sensual Seven." Episodes will be an hour long and the show premieres on Prime Video on Nov. 19 (h/t Animated Views on X). It looks like if you enjoyed "Vox Machina," you'll definitely need to check it out.

(Image credit: Disney) "Percy Jackson and the Olympians" has been promoted heavily this week, leading up to the show's SDCC panel, and now the big news has dropped. Season 2 will premiere on Disney Plus on December 10 (h/t Percy Jackson News on X).

‘Avatar: The Last Airbender’ gets another sequel First look at the new ‘Avatar: The Last Airbender’ sequel series ‘AVATAR: SEVEN HAVENS’• Will consist of 26 half-hour episodes over 2 seasons• Follows Earthbending twins after a world-shattering disaster where one discovers she’s the new Avatar after Korra pic.twitter.com/9UQpUv6RL7July 24, 2025 It took until the end of the panel, but the team from "Avatar: The Last Airbender" gave us some big news in the end.



Fans in attendance got a first look at "Avatar: Seven Havens" (h/t Discussing Film on X). This will be a direct sequel to "The Legend of Korra" and will consist of two 13-episode seasons, featuring 30-minute-long episodes. "Avatar: Seven Havens" follows Earthbending twins Pavi and Jae (possibly Jay) (h/t Cartoon Universe on X), and the story will begin with a massive disaster that causes Pavi to realize she's the new Avatar.

'Five Nights at Freddy's 2' official trailer debuts before today's Hall H panel Five Nights at Freddy's 2 | Official Trailer - YouTube Watch On "Five Nights at Freddy's 2" has a panel in Hall H later today, and was expected to show off the next chapter in the Blumhouse movie franchise. But the production house of horror decided to get the jump on all of us, and dropped a trailer for the highly anticipated sequel earlier today. Mike (Josh Hutcherson), Vanessa (You's Elizabeth Lail), and Abby (Piper Rubio) have all returned from the first movie, and they're set to face off against a host of creepy animatronics yet again. But this time, their former enemy Freddy Fazbear is asking them for help.