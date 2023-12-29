Marvel in 2024: Release dates for Deadpool 3, Echo and more

Marvel 2024 is going to be a different year than recent years in the MCU. Between strikes, fired actors and poor-performing movies and shows, Kevin Feige & Co. need to figure out a new plan. Case in point? There are only three Marvel TV shows with tentative release windows — only Echo has an official release date — and Deadpool 3 is the only Marvel movie in 2024.

That's right, this year is likely not being filled with the same Skrulls, multiverses and other trappings we've come to expect from Marvel in recent years. However, there are still quite a few upcoming Marvel movies and shows already announced for release beyond this year.

Marvel 2024 calendar Echo: Jan 9

X-Men '97: Early 2024

Deadpool 3: July 26

Agatha: Darkhold Diaries: Late 2024

Eyes of Wakanda: TBD 2024

Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man: TBD 2024

Marvel Zombies: TBD 2024

Are you curious to see what's coming to theaters and Disney Plus? Scroll down to find out more. Just remember since we're talking about the upcoming MCU slate, we also get into everything that's come before, in all the multiverses. So consider this your friendly neighborhood spoiler alert.

If you need to catch up before reading on, make sure to check out our guide to watching the Marvel movies in order. And since mutants are now officially part of the MCU, you may want to catch up on the X-Men movies too.

All the Marvel TV shows and movies coming in 2024

Marvel TV shows coming in 2024

Echo (Jan 9)

Starring Alaqua Cox as Maya Lopez, Echo picks up after the events of the Hawkeye miniseries. Maya returns to her hometown to come to terms with her dark past and start embracing her Native American roots, but clearly, things go awry at some point. Marvel swears you don’t need to have done your homework before watching this show, dubbing Echo its first “Spotlight” series. That means it's a show that is more character-driven rather than a vehicle to move the MCU story forward. So even though Kingpin, a.k.a. Wilson Fisk (Vincent D’Onofrio) and Daredevil, a.k.a. Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox) are returning, it should be okay if you’re unfamiliar with them.

All five episodes drop at once on January 9, so feel free to binge-watch.

Streaming on Disney Plus starting Jan. 9

X-Men '97 (Early 2024)

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

X-Men '97 is a revival of the beloved X-Men: The Animated Series, bringing back most of the original voice cast as well as a few big newcomers like Jennifer Hale as the voice of Jean Grey. According to an interview with ComicBook, the show will pick up from the end of the original series, which ended with the Shi'Ar Empire taking Professor Xavier (Cedric Smith) in an effort to heal him.

We don't have a confirmed release date, though the most recent reporting is that it'll be a 10-episode season and according to The Hollywood Reporter it is scheduled for "early 2024." A sizzle reel including X-Men '97 was also reportedly shown at a December 2023 screening of Marvel's What If...? animated show.

Streaming date on Disney Plus TBD

Agatha: Darkhold Diaries (Fall 2024)

Formerly known as Agatha: House of Harkness and Agatha: Coven of Chaos, we're fairly confident that this latest attempt at alliteration is going to stick. Agatha: Darkhold Diaries stars Kathryn Hahn reprising as the witch Agatha Harkness, whom we met in WandaVision. Agatha has broken out of her prison in Westfield, New Jersey and now must team up with a team of allies — including Aubrey Plaza — to regain her wicked powers. We've seen reports pegging the show's release date as early Fall 2024, but have yet to see anything more concrete than that.

Streaming date on Disney Plus TBD

Eyes of Wakanda (TBD 2024)

(Image credit: Marvel)

“Throughout Wakandan history, brave warriors have been tasked to travel the world retrieving dangerous vibranium artifacts. This is their story.” That's the official description for Eyes of Wakanda according to Marvel (h/t Variety). This animated series is currently slated for 2024, but unfortunately, we don't have more specifics than that. Like everything else coming in 2024, Eyes of Wakanda will be part of the MCU's Phase 5.

Streaming date on Disney Plus TBD

Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man (TBD 2024)

(Image credit: BrandonDavisBD/Twitter (X))

Formerly known as Spider-Man: Freshman Year, Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man is an animated show that, according to an interview with Marvel Studios's Brad Winderbaum, takes place in an alternate timeline where Norman Osbourne was Peter Parker's mentor rather than Tony Stark. We don't have a concrete release date for this show yet, but given it was shown at the December 2023 What If...? screening, we are confident it's on track for a 2024 release date.

Streaming date on Disney Plus TBD

Marvel Zombies (TBD 2024)

(Image credit: Marvel)

This show may not come in 2024 given its absence from recent press releases and screenings, but the most recent release date for it we have is 2024 (h/t Variety) as a four-part series. This series would pick up from the events of What If...? season 1 episode 5 "What If... Zombies?!" so watch that on Disney Plus if you want an idea of what to expect. But obviously, expect zombies.

Streaming date on Disney Plus TBD

Marvel movies coming in 2024

Deadpool 3 (July 26)

Deadpool 3 is the lone Marvel movie we're getting in 2023 and it marks the Merc with a Mouth's first appearance in the MCU. And we don't know a ton about what will happen in the third installment of the Deadpool franchise and the 34th movie in MCU, but we do know one thing — Hugh Jackman is back as Wolverine! Rest assured though that (spoiler alert) he still very much died in 2017's Logan. We expect a trailer to arrive soon, as Deadpool 3 is slated to hit the big screen on July 26, 2024.

Arrives in theaters on July 26