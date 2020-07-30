Google Pixel 4a release date is August 3 —here's what you'll get

Google Pixel 4a specs (rumored) Price: $349

Display: 5.8-inch OLED (full HD)

CPU: Snapdragon 730

RAM: 6GB

Storage: 128GB

Rear camera: 12MP

Front camera: 8MP

Connectivity: 4G LTE

Battery: 3,140 mAh

Charging: 18W fast charging

It looks like our long wait for the Pixel 4a is finally over. Google has updated its online store with a teaser for an August 3 smartphone launch.

The Google Store teaser doesn't mention the Pixel 4a by name. In fact, it uses a variant on lorem ipsum, a Latin-based placeholder text commonly used in the publishing industry, including fake words such as "longlastingis batterum" and "videus chatum."

To get to the August 3 date, you've got to solve a bit of brain-teaser in typical Google fashion, clicking the boxes between "The Google" and "Phone" until they match the order of the colors in the Google logo.

If you're successful, the now-revealed text promises the "Just what you've been waiting for phone," along with the Aug. 3 launch date.

People certainly have been waiting a long time for the Pixel 4a, which was expected back in May. But then the COVID-19 pandemic hit, forcing Google to cancel its annual developer conference where the budget phone was likely to debut.

(Image credit: Google)

Other rumored launch dates have come and gone throughout the summer, and we're still waiting for the Pixel 4a.

The Aug. 3 date squares with recent rumors about the Pixel 4a. Earlier this week, tipster Jon Prosser said he was "100%" certain of an August 3 launch date for the Pixel 4a.

Google Pixel 4a: What you'll get for $349

The Pixel 4a is a follow-up to the Pixel 3a, Google's successful effort to create a budget version of its Pixel smartphones. This year's version is expected to feature a 5.8-inch OLED display, a Snapdragon 730 processor, 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

But the real killer feature could be a lower price tag — the Pixel 4a is expected to cost $349, which would not only be lower than the Pixel 3a's $399 starting price but also less than what Apple charges for its iPhone SE with half as much storage.

Although the Galaxy Note 20 will certainly still Google's thunder come August 5 when Samsung Unpacked gets underway, we would not overlook the Pixel 4a. It could wind up being one of the best cheap phones of the year.