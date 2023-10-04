Live
Google Pixel 8 launch LIVE — all the Google event news as it happens
Follow all the Made by Google hardware announcements
The Made by Google hardware event is today (October 4), and the Google Pixel 8 and Google Pixel 8 Pro and Pixel Watch 2 are all set to launch.
So what do we expect? We're pretty sure a new Tensor G3 chip is going to power the Pixel 8 models and bring all sorts of new AI-driven powers. Similarly, past Pixel phones have stood out for their camera capabilities, so we're eager to hear how Google plans to keep that up with the Pixel 8, especially now that competition for the best camera phone is particularly fierce.
As for the new Pixel Watch 2, this will be Google's second stab at a smartwatch. We're eager to see what the new model brings to the table — not to mention how Google justifies a likely price tag that's more than what the Galaxy Watch 6 costs.
There's plenty of product news to be found at the Made by Google event. And we're here to bring it to you as it happens, with updates throughout the day building up to to event at 10 a.m. ET/ 7 a.m. PT/ 3 p.m. BST.
How to watch the Made by Google 2023 event
We've got the complete details on how to watch the Pixel 8 launch, but you can find a Made by Google livestream on YouTube.
Good morning! It's TG's assistant phones editor Richard here to kick off this live blog on the day of the latest Made by Google event.
New Google products will be launching today. And TG's Phil Michaels has some questions about just what exactly Google has to say about its new products. We know what’s coming — the Pixel 8 and Pixel Watch 2 teaser videos have made it very clear what products to expect to hear about today. But there are some specific questions that we're hoping to get answers to before the Made by Google event wraps up.
Like we've been saying, it doesn't take a lot of guesswork to figure out what Google plans to show off today.
Pixel 8: Google's entry-level smartphone is set to get a brighter display, according to reports, and its refresh rate could jump from 90Hz to 120Hz, as the phone maker looks to add more of a gap between its flagship devices and the midrange Pixel 7a. We're expecting camera improvements supported by the AI capabilities of the new Tensor G3 chipset. Unfortunately, we're also expecting a $100 price hike to the starting price, meaning a Pixel 8 will cost $699.
Pixel 8 Pro: Like the Pixel 8, we expect a Tensor G3 processor to add new capabilities to the high-end phone's feature set. And while rumors point to the Pixel 8 display shrinking to 6.2 inches from 6.3 inches on the Pixel 7, the Pixel 8 Pro is likely to retain its 6.7-inch size. Rumors of camera improvements point to a potential boost in the megapixel rating for the Pixel 8 Pro's ultrawide camera sensor. The Pixel 8 Pro could also see a price hike from its predecessor.
Pixel Watch 2: Like the Pixel phones, the new Pixel Watch could be getting a new chipset as well, and that's fueling speculation about improved battery life for the smartwatch. The watch could also go with an aluminum frame instead of stainless steel, making the Pixel Watch 2 lighter than its predecessor. Rumored features include more accurate heart rate tracking, the ability to detect stress and new safety features that detect car crashes if your watch is paired with a Pixel phone.
