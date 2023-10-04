Google Pixel 8 launch LIVE — all the Google event news as it happens

The Made by Google hardware event is today (October 4), and the Google Pixel 8 and Google Pixel 8 Pro and Pixel Watch 2 are all set to launch.

So what do we expect? We're pretty sure a new Tensor G3 chip is going to power the Pixel 8 models and bring all sorts of new AI-driven powers. Similarly, past Pixel phones have stood out for their camera capabilities, so we're eager to hear how Google plans to keep that up with the Pixel 8, especially now that competition for the best camera phone is particularly fierce.

As for the new Pixel Watch 2, this will be Google's second stab at a smartwatch. We're eager to see what the new model brings to the table — not to mention how Google justifies a likely price tag that's more than what the Galaxy Watch 6 costs.

There's plenty of product news to be found at the Made by Google event. And we're here to bring it to you as it happens, with updates throughout the day building up to to event at 10 a.m. ET/ 7 a.m. PT/ 3 p.m. BST.

How to watch the Made by Google 2023 event

We've got the complete details on how to watch the Pixel 8 launch, but you can find a Made by Google livestream on YouTube.