Android 14 just got a last-minute delay to launch — here's what's happening

Android 14 may finally start rolling out to users' phones from October 4th, although it appears Google had originally hoped you'd be trying out the new features already.

Android expert Mishaal Rahman says he's been informed that the Android 14 source code should have been released on September 5th. However, it's now been pushed to next month in a last-minute decision that surprised even Android phone makers (referred to in the post as original equipment manufacturers, or OEMs) who work closely with Google.

Hearing now that the source code release of Android 14 has been delayed to next month.This decision seems to have been made very late, as even OEMs were anticipating that the release would be today.OEMs are now being told that vulnerabilities detailed in the Android 14…

Officially, Google's said the stable version of Android 14 was "weeks away" as of the launch of the fifth beta, which appeared in early August. But with companies like OnePlus already announcing the incoming release of their Android 14-based OSes, it sure feels like Google originally planned to bring out the final version of Android 14 sooner rather than later.

Rahman continues to say that the next likely release date for Android 14 could be October 4th, which just so happens to be the day that the next Made By Google event is taking place. Google doesn't normally tie the launches of the latest version of Android and its latest flagship Pixel phone together quite so directly, but it seems that this year we'll get both announced on stage in NYC within minutes of each other.

Google did announce some other Android updates for Pixel phones in the form of a new Feature Drop on the 5th, plus it unveiled some updated branding for Android. Pixel owners will no doubt be glad of upgrades like the upgraded At a Glance widget or the ability to digitize your loyalty cards to keep in Google Wallet, but may also be a bit perplexed as to why this wasn't part of an Android 14 update.

If Android 14 does indeed get a full release at Made by Google on October 4th, then it'll likely be joined by the Google Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro and Pixel Watch 2. Whatever Google ends up announcing on that day though, we'll be bringing you the news as it happens, along with reviews as soon as possible.