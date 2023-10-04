Google Pixel Buds Pro just got a huge upgrade with Bluetooth Super Wide Band

A little over a year after launch, Google is about to bring some huge updates to the Google Pixel Buds Pro.

The upgrades, announced at the Made By Google event, include Bluetooth Super Wide Band and Clear Calling. These technologies work in tandem to make it easier to hear what the other person is saying on a phone call as well as isolate your voice better in a crowded environment.

WATCH: Pixel Buds Pro is first earbuds with Bluetooth Super Wide band speech… #MadeByGoogle pic.twitter.com/kLsgpwu20EOctober 4, 2023 See more

In addition to those features, Google says that it will also offer Auto-pause and transparency mode, two features that Apple just introduced in the AirPods Pro 2. Once the earbuds detect speech, they’ll automatically pause whatever you’re listening to and turn off noise cancellation. The external microphones on the outside of the earbuds will then kick on and amplify the speech of the person talking to you.

The last upgrade announced today was a reduction of latency over Bluetooth. Google says it’s managed to reduce the delay by 50%, which is helpful if you use your phone to play games like Call of Duty or if you’ve noticed a delay in audio when using your favorite streaming services.

Admittedly, the Pixel Buds Pro’s call quality was a huge weak spot we noticed in our testing. Our reviewer, Alex Bracetti, had complaints about muffling and low volume when calling friends, two issues that should be resolved with the coming update.

As for when that update will arrive, however, Google hasn’t said.

The new Google Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro, also announced today, are coming out on October 12, so hopefully the update will land around then. That’s also when we’ll see two new color options available for the Buds — Bay Blue and Porcelain — that will match the new color options of the Pixel phones.

Need better call quality ASAP? There’s always the AirPods Pro 2 if you own an iPhone or the Sony WF-1000XM5 if you want better call quality and transparency mode right now.