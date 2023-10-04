Google Pixel Watch 2 hands-on review: A smartwatch with heart

The Google Pixel Watch 2 offers a number of improvements, including an improved multi-path heart rate sensor, stress detection and safety check feature. You also get a lighter design and faster performance, but you don't get the bigger display option we were hoping for.

Why you can trust Tom's Guide Our writers and editors spend hours analyzing and reviewing products, services, and apps to help find what's best for you. Find out more about how we test, analyze, and rate.

The Google Pixel Watch 2 builds upon the original Pixel Watch with a bunch of improvements, but I have to admit that I wish Google went further in its quest to make the best smartwatch.

Let's start with the good news. Starting at $349, the Pixel Watch 2 packs a faster processor for smoother performance. Google has also doubled down on fitness and health (via Fitbit) with a new multi-path heart rate sensor, stress detection, and mid-workout heart rate zones and pace training. There's a new personal safety feature on board called Safety Check so you can let friends and family know you're okay, too.

Add in a lighter design, new sports bands and new watch faces, and there's lots of reasons to consider the Pixel Watch 2. Unfortunately, Google didn't offer a bigger screen option or slim down the bezels — our two biggest complaints with the Pixel Watch. I had a chance to go hands-on with the Pixel Watch 2 and these are my pros and cons so far.

(Image credit: Future)

The Google Pixel Watch 2 is available to pre-order October 4 and the release date is October 12. There's no price change to report — like the original Pixel Watch, the Pixel Watch 2 starting price is $349 for the Wi-Fi model and it goes up to $399 for the LTE version. The latter model will let you stay connected when you're out and about without your phone.

Google Pixel Watch 2 hands-on: Specs

Swipe to scroll horizontally Price $349 (Wi-Fi), $399 (LTE) Size 41mm Display 320 ppi AMOLED, 1,000 nits Processor Qualcomm SW5100, Cortex M33 co-processor RAM 2GB Colors Matte Black, Polished Silver, Champagne Gold Weight 31g / 1.1 ounces Connectivity 4G LTE, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 802.11n, NFC Compatibility Android 9 or newer Storage 32GB Water resistance IP68 Battery life 24 hours with always-on display

Google Pixel Watch 2 hands-on: Design and display

(Image credit: Future)

The Pixel Watch 2 has a very similar design to its predecessor. It comes in the same 41mm size but it's lighter at 31 grams (1.1 ounces), compared to 36 grams (1.27 ounces) for the first Pixel Watch. This is thanks to a lighter 100% recycled aluminum housing, which is also supposed to benefit what the watch feels like while sleeping.

Another plus is that the rotating side button feels smoother than before, which makes the Pixel Watch easier to use. And the domed glass is thinner without (hopefully) sacrificing durability.

(Image credit: Future)

The Pixel Watch 2 colors include matte black aluminum, polished silver, and gold aluminum, all of which come with their own active band with soft-touch coating. You can also choose from a new selection of metal slim bands.

I would have liked to see a larger size option, as the Apple Watch Series 9 comes in 41mm and 45mm flavors and the Galaxy Watch 6 comes in 40mm and 44mm. Similarly, it would be nice if the display brightness kept up with the competition. The OLED display itself on the Pixel Watch 2 is rated for 1,000 nits, which is the same as first Pixel Watch. The Apple Watch 9 and Galaxy Watch 6 pump out up to 2,000 nits of brightness, by comparsion.

Google Pixel Watch 2 hands-on: Health and Fitness

(Image credit: Future)

Google put most of its energy for the Pixel Watch 2 into a bunch of new and improved sensors and a much bigger focus on fitness and health. For example, I got to check out the new multi-path heart rate sensor that promises to be up to 40% more accurate. Because there's more LEDs and photodiodes on the underside of the Pixel Watch 2, you should get better readings.

In addition, there's a new cEDA (continuous electrodermal activity) sensor borrowed from the Fitbit Sense 2. This reader can pick up microscopic beads of sweat to determine your stress level. A skin temperature sensor is also on board to help identify "acute body response moments." And you can act on this information by logging your mode and getting suggestions from the Pixel Watch 2 on how to deal with stress, such as going for a walk or doing a guided breathing exercise.

Since lots of people often forget to stop a workout after finishing a run or bike ride, the Pixel Watch 2 now offers automatic workout start and stop reminders that detects 7 different workouts. Two other welcome workout features include heart zone training, complete with haptic and voice cues, and pace training for running. Again, these are things that have been available on the Apple Watch and Galaxy Watch, but at least the Pixel Watch is catching up.

Google Pixel Watch 2 hands-on: Safety features

(Image credit: Future)

In addition to the emergency SOS and fall detection features on the original Pixel Watch, the Pixel Watch 2 adds a welcome Safety Check feature to the mix. Once the timer you set expires, you'll be prompted to confirm you're okay. If you don't, your location will be automatically shared with your emergency contacts. You can also choose to share your location proactively for a certain period of time.

Another perk is Safety Signal. If you have a LTE Pixel Watch 2 model, Fitbit Premium members can get phone-free connectivity to safety features without having to activate a carrier plan.

Google Pixel Watch 2 hands-on: Performance and battery life

(Image credit: Future)

One of the biggest upgrades to the Pixel Watch 2 is under the hood. It packs a new quad-core Qualcomm SW5100 processor that boosts performance. During my hands-on time, I could swipe through screens without lag, and apps loaded quickly.

The battery life on the Pixel Watch 2 gets a bump as well. as it's rated for 24 hours with the always-on display on. The Pixel Watch could only get that runtime with that always-on display turned off.

Google Pixel Watch 2 hands-on: Software

(Image credit: Future)

Google hasn't made huge improvements with its Wear OS 4.0 software, but there's some notable upgrades. There's now dedicated Gmail and Calendar apps for staying on top of your inbox and schedule. And you can now access your fitness stats via Google Assistant. There's also a new At a Glance watch face complication that can deliver helpful info like traffic and weather.

The Fitbit app has also gotten an upgrade, with a streamlined interface. And the Pixel Watch 2 comes with a 6-month membership to Fitbit Premium for accessing all sort of workouts along with other perks like your Daily Readiness Score and mindfullness sessions.

Google Pixel Watch 2 hands-on: Outlook

(Image credit: Future)

The Pixel Watch 2 is definitely improved. I appreciate the lighter design, snappier performance and especially the new multi-path heart rate sensor. And I'm intrigued by the stress tracking to see how useful (or annoying) it could be on a daily basis.

However, I wish Google offered a larger display option like the competition and that it upped the brightness on the screen to keep up with the Apple Watch 9 and Galaxy Watch 6. Stay tuned for our full rated Pixel Watch 2 review once we've performed our testing.