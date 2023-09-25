Google Pixel 8 could get an iPhone 15-style price hike

You may be paying more than expected for a Google Pixel 8 or Pixel 8 Pro, as a "retail source" talking to 9to5Google claims you will have to part with $699 for the Pixel 8 and $999 for the Pixel 8 Pro.

At these prices, both phones would cost $100 more than the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro they're replacing. A similar increase could happen in the U.K. according to leaker Roland Quandt, who says the Pixel 8 will start at £699 and the Pixel 8 Pro at £999.

Anyone who's been paying attention to Google's recent phone pricing may have seen this coming. The mid-priced Google Pixel 7a also received a price hike when it launched earlier this year, moving to a $500 price point after the $450 Pixel 6a.

The good news for phone buyers is that even with the price of a Pixel 8 going up, either model would still be quite a bit cheaper than an equivalently sized iPhone 15 or iPhone 15 Pro Max. The two Pixels would however be priced uncomfortably close to the Samsung Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S23 Plus, which offer similar, if not superior features for a similar amount of money.

More Pixel 8 specs leak

At least if the Pixel 8 series does become more expensive, plenty of upgrades are tipped. As we've seen in previous leaks, and in a new big specs dump from leaker Kamila Wojciechowska and 91mobiles, quite a bit's changing or being added.

we ain't stopping with the leaks: look at the official specs, including new update promises, of the Pixel 8 and 8 Pro in another exclusive collaboration with 91mobiles! For even more information, read the thread 👇 https://t.co/iTJf4IIzijSeptember 25, 2023 See more

Other than the new rounder design, which Google's already teased heavily, the basic Pixel 8 is getting a new 6.2-inch OLED display with a 60 - 120Hz adaptive refresh rate, a larger 4,575 mAh battery and a new 10.5MP selfie camera. The Pixel 8 Pro will get the new front camera too, the leaks continue, but it'll also have a 1-120Hz 6.7-inch OLED display, an updated 48MP ultrawide camera, a new rear temperature sensor, and an even larger 5,050 mAh battery with 30W fast charging.

These physical changes to the phones, plus the alleged seven years of full software support, sound like worthwhile updates to the flagship Pixel models. But whether these are enough to justify the price hike to potential Pixel purchasers remains to be seen.

It's a short wait until we have an answer though. Made by Google is taking place next week on October 4, and Google's already said it's the date the new Pixels will be both announced and put up for pre-orders.