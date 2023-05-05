Google Pixel Watch 2 — what we know so far and hope to see

There’s a good chance that the Google Pixel Watch 2 is in the works. Following the debut Pixel Watch, the next-gen model could introduce upgrades that solidify Google’s efforts in the wearable market.

The Google Pixel Watch has a lot to offer as a first-generation device. It leverages Fitbit fitness-tracking features while supporting all the major Google apps, which is why we consider it one of the best smartwatches you can buy. But there’s room for Google to improve — in fact, there are several ways in which the Pixel Watch still needs to catch up to other Android smartwatches.

Hopefully some of those upgrades materialize with the Google Pixel Watch 2. There haven’t been any major Pixel Watch 2 rumors or leaks yet, so for now, here’s everything we know about a new Pixel Watch, from a possible release date and price to what we want to see.

Considering the Pixel Watch launched in October 2022 as the first Google-designed device of its kind, there’s not the same kind of established release schedule that we see for the Apple Watch and Samsung Galaxy Watch. That said, Google could announce the Pixel Watch 2 at a fall Made by Google event alongside the Pixel 8 series.

It’s also possible that the Google Pixel Watch 2 is teased during Google I/O 2023, taking place on May 10, 2023. Google confirmed the original Pixel Watch at last year’s I/O keynote, so we could see a similar announcement at this year’s event.

Google Pixel Watch 2 possible price

The first Google Pixel Watch started at $349 and went up to $399 for the LTE-capable model. This made it more expensive than the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 and close to the same price of the entry-level Apple Watch Series 8 (GPS, 41mm).

Since the Google Pixel smartphone prices generally undercut those from Samsung and Apple, we were a bit surprised by the Pixel Watch’s cost. If Google plans to keep the same price, we’d expect significant upgrades for the next-gen model. Those upgrades could include new size options, which would likely impact the pricing structure.

Google Pixel Watch 2: New features we hope to see

More size options: There’s only one size option for the Pixel Watch, 41mm. For many smartwatches, 41mm (or a close equivalent) is the smaller of two size options. This provides choice and flexibility, and is one of the reasons the Apple Watch is still the better choice between the Google Pixel Watch vs. Apple Watch Series 8. A larger size option would let users see their information more clearly, especially during workouts.

Smaller bezels: While the Pixel Watch is a good-looking smartwatch, it sports a thick bezel, making a good chunk of the display unusable. We can't help but think it's a missed opportunity to not incorporate a digital rotating bezel in that space. The next-gen Pixel Watch should look to maximize the watch’s surface area so users can be more productive from their wrists.

New health sensors: We’d like to see the next Pixel Watch include more health sensors. The Pixel Watch has a heart rate monitor and SpO2 sensor for reading your blood oxygen, It can also take ECGs and detect possible signs of atrial fibrillation, but that capability has become more commonly included on smartwatches. Other smartwatches and fitness trackers from the past year have been more ambitious, with skin temperature sensing on the newest Apple Watch and Galaxy Watch lineups or electrodermal activity readings on the Fitbit Sense 2.

Longer battery life: In our testing, the Pixel Watch lost 20% per hour with GPS-based activity tracking. We didn’t get a lot of 24-hour battery life days with it, and what’s worse, we had the battery die overnight and sabotage my sleep-tracking data. Ideally, the Pixel Watch 2's battery life will last closer to 2 to 3 days, varying with GPS use and features like the always-on display or LTE connectivity. Both Samsung and Apple improved their smartwatch battery life estimates, so Google should look to do the same next time around.