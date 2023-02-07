What is Google Bard? Everything you need to know about ChatGPT rival

In a blog post (opens in new tab) on February 6, Google announced Bard, an AI chatbot. With ChatGPT taking the world by storm, it was expected that Google would be working hard on a response — and Bard appears to be its first shot at OpenAI’s chatbot.

We still don’t know a ton about Google’s new AI-powered tool; it’s limited to “trusted testers" at the moment with a public release in the near future. But there’s enough out there that we can answer some of the biggest questions about Bard AI.

Google Bard: What is it?

Google Bard is an AI chatbot, similar to ChatGPT and just like ChatGPT, it is powered by a language model to converse with users. Bard uses Language Model for Dialogue Applications (LaMDA) as its model — though it will start out using a stripped-down version of the massive language model for the initial testing phase.

We expect to hear more from Google regarding the future of its AI projects at a Paris event on February 8 that will be simulcast on YouTube (opens in new tab).

Google Bard: How does it work?

Much like with other chatbot AIs, Bard is designed to be conversational. That means users interact with it by typing in a query or request into a text box, and then the AI — in this case, Google Bard — will churn out a response using a conversational tone.

(Image credit: Google)

For example, if you ask Bard about “what new discoveries from the James Webb Space Telescope can I tell my 9-year-old about” it will search through the information it has been trained with and return with a response to your questions. In this case, that response will be a couple of discoveries from the JWST that you can tell your child about.

Google Bard: What can you do with it?

(Image credit: Google)

At the moment, we don’t know everything that Bard can do. But Google has provided us with a couple of examples:

Plan a friend’s baby shower

Compare two Oscar nominated movies

Get lunch ideas based on what’s in your fridge

This has it missing some capabilities that ChatGPT has — like the ability to write research papers, poems or code for a basic website — though there are a couple of caveats to that statement. First, Google hasn’t said everything Bard can and can't do yet. Second, Bard appears to be focused on being a tool to augment Google Search, so Google may simply not have it currently set up for functions that don’t directly provide better, more contextual search results.

Google Bard: Who can use it?

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

At the moment, only “trusted testers” can use Bard AI. So if you haven’t received an invite from Google, most likely you are stuck waiting with the rest of us.

There is good news though. Google says that AI-powered features will be coming to Google Search soon, so hopefully, we won’t be left waiting too much longer to test out Google Bard’s capabilities.

Google Bard: Is it free?

At the moment it appears that Bard will be free for now, though Google has yet to provide confirmation one way or the other. It would be surprising for Google to charge for the consumer-facing version (i.e. a version intended for everyday users) of Bard given that it doesn’t charge for Google Search, but given ChatGPT Plus exists as a subscription service from OpenAI-backed Microsoft, anything is possible.

Google Bard vs ChatGPT: What’s different?

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Right now the biggest differences are the language model used by the chatbots and access to the chatbot itself. ChatGPT uses GPT-3.5, a version of OpenAI’s Generative Pre-trained Transformer language model. It is currently available to the public in what OpenAI is referring to as a “research preview.” For more information about ChatGPT, make sure to check out our ChatGPT FAQs article.

Google Bard also uses a language model, but its model is called Language Model for Dialogue Applications (LaMDA). While there are nuanced differences between how the two models work, the biggest difference is that GPT-3.5 stopped being trained in 2021, and therefore some of its information is outdated — though a GPT-4 is expected to come soon with up-to-date training. Meanwhile, LaMDA is being constantly trained, so its information could be more accurate and up-to-date than what ChatGPT produces.

For now, Bard is still limited only to “trusted testers” though public access is expected to be announced in the “coming weeks.” So for now if you want to try out a chatbot AI, you’ll want to use ChatGPT or sign up for access to the new ChatGPT-powered Bing search engine announced by Microsoft on February 7.

Google Bard vs other Google AI projects

Google recently invested hundreds of millions of dollars into Anthropic, an AI startup similar to Microsoft-backed OpenAI. Here is Google’s current statement on how its AI projects tie into one another, including its Anthropic investment:

“Beyond our own products, we think it’s important to make it easy, safe and scalable for others to benefit from these advances by building on top of our best models. Next month, we’ll start onboarding individual developers, creators and enterprises so they can try our Generative Language API, initially powered by LaMDA with a range of models to follow. Over time, we intend to create a suite of tools and APIs that will make it easy for others to build more innovative applications with AI. Having the necessary compute power to build reliable and trustworthy AI systems is also crucial to startups, and we are excited to help scale these efforts through our Google Cloud partnerships with Cohere, C3.ai and Anthropic, which was just announced last week. Stay tuned for more developer details soon.”