Google Pixel 8 Pro benchmark leak just revealed huge performance boost

Google's big official reveal of the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro is just over the horizon with its Made by Google event set to kick off on October 4th. But that doesn't mean the leaks have stopped rolling in. The latest comes from YouTuber M. Brandon Lee who, in an early hands-on with the Pixel 8 Pro, showed off some impressive performance metrics that indicate a big boost in power for Google’s Tensor G3 processor.

On Tuesday, Lee published the Pixel 8 Pro's Geekbench 6 scores, a CPU test for a device's overall performance. It's designed to show how effectively a device performs various tasks while using a single core or all of its cores together. The Tensor G3-powered Pixel 8 Pro scored 1,760 points on the single-core test and 4,442 points on the multi-core test. Compared to the Pixel 7 Pro’s 1,060 single-core and 3,046 multi-core scores in our testing, it's quite a boost.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Row 0 - Cell 0 Geekbench 6 Single-core Geekbench 6 Multi-core Google Pixel 8 Pro 1,760 4,442 Google Pixel 7 Pro 1,060 3,046 iPhone 15 Pro Max 2,783 6,945 iPhone 15 Pro 2,890 7,194 Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra 1,578 5,081 Asus ROG Phone 7 Ultimate 1,380 4,817 OnePlus 11 1,536 5,065

The Pixel 8 Pro also beat the Galaxy S23 Ultra on the single-core portion of the test and its Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip. But Samsung's flagship pulled ahead in multi-core performance.

Google's Pixel 8 Pro still trails significantly far behind the latest and greatest iPhones. The iPhone 15 Pro chalked up 2,890 single-core and 7,194 multi-core scores, while the iPhone 15 Pro Max came in at 2,783 single-core and 6,945 multi-core in our testing.

Of course, you also have to take into account the price gap between the two, with the Pixel 8 Pro rumored to start at $999, while the iPhone 15 Pro Max costs $1,199.

And while the Pixel 8 Pro may not have as much raw power as some of the other best Android phones, for the average user, it'll be more than enough to meet their needs day to day. The Tensor G3 processor is also expected to feature a new Mali-G715 GPU, which should improve gaming performance, while also running cooler than previous Google chips to keep your handset from running hot — a common complaint among many recent Pixel phones.

We should learn more about Google's plans for the Pixel 8 line shortly. Teasers for the Made by Google event confirm we'll not only see the company's latest smartphones, but the Pixel Watch 2 as well. The live stream kicks off Wednesday, October 4 at 10 a.m. ET/7 a.m. PT/3 p.m. BST on YouTube.