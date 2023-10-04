Google Pixel 8 hands-on review: The smartest phone yet

The Google Pixel 8 could be the smartest phone yet with all of its new AI features, including Magic Editor and Best Take for photos. And you get a brighter display and more powerful Tensor G3 chip in a more compact design. Add in seven years of updates and you have a compelling flagship, but the $100 price hike stings.

The Google Pixel 8 just got a $100 price hike, and it could still be one of the best phone values around. Yes, $699 isn’t cheap. But look at the competition — the iPhone 15 starts at $799 and so does the Samsung Galaxy S23 .

Still, you have to be wondering whether the extra money over the Pixel 7 is worth it. I went hands-on with the Pixel 8 and it packs a number of improvements, including a brighter display with a 120Hz refresh rate, a more powerful Tensor G3 chip and all sorts of new AI camera tricks that will impress your friends. Plus, the ultra-wide camera now offers a proper macro mode.

The most impressive feature might be the seven years of OS and security updates Google is providing, making the Pixel 8 seriously future-proof. The Google Pixel 8 Pro has a bigger screen, telephoto zoom and pro-level camera controls for $999, but the regular Pixel 8 looks like a strong contender for best Android phone .

Here’s the pros and cons so far based on my hands-on time with the Pixel 8.

Google Pixel 8 Specs

Swipe to scroll horizontally Row 0 - Cell 0 Row 0 - Cell 1 Price $699 OS Android 14 Processor Tensor G3 RAM 8GB Storage 128GB, 256GB Display 6.2 OLED, 120Hz Rear cameras 50MP main (f/1.68) with 8x Super Res Zoom, 12MP ultrawide (f/2.2) Front camera 10.5MP (f//2.2) Video 4K up to 60 fps Battery 4,575 mAh Charging 30W Dimensions 5.9 x 2.8 x 0.4 inches Weight 6.6 ounces

Google Pixel 8 pre-orders start October 4, with the phones going on sale October 12. For more info, check out our Pixel 8 pre-order guide.

The Pixel 8 starts at $699, which is $100 more than the previous Pixel 7 . Some carriers did charge $699 last year but Google didn’t when ydou bought the phone as an unlocked device. With the Pixel 8, you get 128GB of storage standard, but you can upgrade to 256GB for $759.

Google Pixel 8 hands-on: Design and colors

The Pixel 8 is more compact than the Pixel 7, as the screen has shrunk slightly from 6.3 inches to 6.2 inches. You get a satin metal frame and polished black glass, but the design has softer edges so it’s more comfortable to hold and the bezels are a bit slimmer, too.

The Pixel 8 measures 5.9 x 2.8 x 0.4 inches and weighs 6.6 ounces, compared to 6.1 x 2.9 x 0.3 inches for the 6.9-ounce Pixel 7, so the new Pixel 8 is shorter, narrower and lighter but a bit thicker. Your Pixel 8 color options include Obsidian, Hazel and Rose, and I personally prefer the Rose option because it pops the most.

Google Pixel 8 hands-on: Display

The Pixel 8 is catching up to the competition with its Actua display, and that starts with a 6.2-inch panel that’s up 1,400 nits in brightness with HDR content and up to 2,000 nits of peak brightness. That’s a big jump from 1,000 and 1,400 nits, respectively, for the Pixel 7. For example, the iPhone 15 is rated for 1,600 nits with HDR content and 2,000 nits of peak brightness, and the Galaxy S23 is 1,200 and 1,750 nits.

I only used the Pixel 8 indoors during our hands-on session, but it was plenty bright when surfing the web and reviewing photos.

Another big display upgrade is the jump from a 90Hz refresh rate on the Pixel 7 to 120Hz, so you should expect even smoother scrolling and animations. Google lets you toggle between 60Hz and 120Hz, so it’s not dynamic like the Pixel 8 Pro. This is also an always-on display, so you can see the time and other info at a glance.

Google Pixel 8 hands-on: Cameras

The Pixel 8 camera hardware hasn’t changed much from last year’s phone, but you can certainly do a lot more with the cameras on this newer model. The main camera is still a 50MP sensor but with a slightly wider f/1.68 aperture (the Pixel 7 had f/1.85), so you can expect brighter looking images.

The 12MP ultrawide camera has a slightly bigger field of view (125.8 vs 114 degrees), but the bigger deal is that you can now capture macro close-ups with this lens. I took a few sample Macro Focus shots of some flowers and came away impressed with the level of detail in the photos.

The Pixel 8’s front camera technically has a lower resolution of 10.5MP (vs. 10.8MP before, but you do get a wider field of view (95° vs 92.8°).

Things get really interesting with the Pixel 8’s new software features. In addition to Magic Eraser and Photo Unblur, there’s now a Magic Editor feature which Google first previewed during Google I/O earlier this year. This lets you move or resize subjects in a photo or even change the time of day to, say, golden hour for a nice dusk-like appearance. I had fun moving one subject in a beach scene and making them so big it looked like they were 50 feet tall.

Another nifty Pixel 8 camera upgrade is Best Take, which leverages AI to fuse the best-looking faces in a group photo together for the best shot. In our demo this took several seconds to process, but the result was quite good with everyone facing forward. Plus, you can always choose a different look for individuals by tapping their faces.

On the video front, I was impressed by the new Audio Magic Eraser feature. The Pixel 8 is smart enough to separate the sound you måight want to hear (say an instrument) versus the background noise (like sirens) and you can use a slider to eliminate distracting sounds. Think of it as noise cancellation for video.

Google Pixel 8 hands-on: Tensor G3 and AI features

The Google Pixel 8 features Google’s new Tensor G3 chip, which packs a more powerful ARM v9 CPU and a beefed up GPU compared to the Tensor G2 inside the Pixel 7. But the headline feature is a boost in machine learning performance. In fact, Google says that the machine learning model on Pixel 8 with G3 is 10x more complex versus the Pixel 6.

So what can you do with all this intelligence? Google Assistant is much smarter than before, as it can summarize any web page you’re on with 3 bullet points or just read it aloud to you. In the Recorder app, the Pixel 8 can now summarize a recorded conversation for you in addition to transcribing it.

Meanwhile, the Call screen feature has an upgraded voice that sounds more natural, and it can understand the context of the call to deliver you the right information via an on-screen button you can tap, such as Leave Package by the Door or Confirm Appointment. Even the keyboard is getting smarter with the ability to proofread what you’ve written, which is a step above auto-correct.

If you’re worried about the Pixel 8 becoming obsolete after a year or two, don’t be. Google is promising a whopping 7 years of OS and security updates along with Feature Drops every few months.

Google previously offered just 3 years of OS updates and 5 years of security updates on the Pixel 7. And Samsung offers 4 years of full Android updates. Apple doesn’t have a formal policy, but based on the models we’ve seen discontinued after new iPhones launch, we’d say it’s about 5 years.

The Pixel 8 runs Android 14 , and the updated software offers a number of improvements and new features. For example, there’s a custom lock screen picker along with generative AI wallpapers for customizing your experience. A new Health Connect tool keeps all your fitness and health data secure in one place, and there’s a new magnifier feature that makes things easier to read for the vision impaired.

Google Pixel 8 hands-on: Battery life and charging

The Pixel 8 is powered by a 4,575 mAh battery, which is bigger than the 4,355 mAh battery in the Pixel 7. The Pixel 7 turned in a very short runtime in the Tom’s Guide battery test of 7 hours and 13 minutes, while the devices on our best phone battery life list last 11.5 hours or more. So we’re hoping to see a big improvement when we get a chance to fully test the Pixel 8.

There’s no change on the charging front, as Google promises a 50% charge in 30 minutes with a 30W USB-C charger. The charging rate is technically 27W, compared to 23W for the Pixel 7.

Google Pixel 8 hands-on: Outlook

The Google Pixel 8 looks like it does enough to keep up with the best phones , and even surpass them in some ways. The new AI powers from the Tensor G3 chip in particular are impressive, especially the camera features, and I’m glad Google gave this phone a brighter display and a 120Hz refresh rate.

I’m also happy to see a real macro mode on the Pixel 8, even though I wish there was a telephoto zoom lens on board like there is on the Galaxy S23. And the Pixel’s more compact design is nice at a time many companies are pushing for bigger and bigger screens. The Pixel 8 could be one of the best small phones out there.

My biggest questions for the Pixel 8 will have to wait until we do our full review and lab testing. How much faster is the Tensor G3 really compared to other flagships? And can this device last longer on a charge with its bigger battery? Stay tuned for our full results and final rating.