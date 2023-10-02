Google Pixel Buds Pro new colors just leaked — and they match the Pixel 8

We know that the Pixel 8 and Pixel Watch 2 are due to launch this Wednesday (October 4), but they may not be the only hardware Google is showing off. It looks like the Pixel Buds Pro might be getting a slight design change, to better match the upcoming Pixel phones.

New renders from OnLeaks (via The Tech Outlook) show off the Pixel Buds Pro in two new colors — Bay Blue and Porcelain. For anyone paying attention to Pixel 8 colors news, those are two of the colors we expect to see the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro arrive in later this week.

Google has teased the possibility of some earbud news in an official teaser for the Made by Google event. The image was out of focus, but looking close enough reveals that it is indeed a wireless earbud. The bad news is that the color will apparently be the only new thing here, and the earbuds themselves will be otherwise identical to the Pixel Buds Pro that are already on sale.

(Image credit: OnLeaks/The Tech Outlook)

Which is kind of disappointing if you ask me. The most recent Pixel Buds Pro were a major improvement over previous attempts, but they certainly weren’t perfect. In our Pixel Buds Pro review we note that the buds have quite a loose fit and seem expensive for what you get — despite excellent sound, battery life and noise cancelation.

Considering the Buds Pro launched in May 2022, at Google I/O, it’s definitely not too early for a refresh — even if it is a minor one. Then again, this wouldn’t be the first time this happened, and Google did the same thing with the Sky Blue Pixel Buds A to match the “Sea” color Pixel 7a.

(Image credit: OnLeaks/The Tech Outlook)

We have heard rumors that Google could offer a free pair of Pixel Buds Pro with every Pixel 8 pre-order. Meanwhile, Pixel 8 Pro pre-orders will reportedly come with a free Pixel Watch 2 — whose precise color options are currently unknown.

Considering the existing Pixel Buds Pro colors sort of match the colors we’ve seen rumored, it makes sense that Google might want to try and have a matching set. At the very least it means early adopters can get their free gift in a color that doesn’t clash with their new phone.

We’re likely to find out for sure on Wednesday when the Made by Google event kicks off. In the meantime, you can read all about the Pixel Buds Pro in our Pixel Buds Pro review, and the latest news and updates on the Google Pixel 8 and Google Pixel 8 Pro in our hubs.