Google Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro preorders — everything you need to know

It won't be long until you can preorder the Google Pixel 8 or Pixel 8 Pro. Those two new phones are set to debut alongside the Pixel Watch 2 at the Made by Google hardware event this Wednesday (October 4). And the moment the 10 a.m. ET presentation wraps up, we'd expect preorders for the new products to go live.

While full pricing on the phones and the new watch won’t be confirmed until the event kicks off, handset leaks and past form from carriers gives us a fairly good idea of what to expect. So without further ado, here’s what we’re expecting when Google Pixel 8 preorders open in the coming days.

When will Google Pixel 8 preorders open?

While we don’t know for sure, it would be pretty surprising if Pixel 8 preorders didn’t open immediately after the October 4 Made by Google event.



Why are we so confident? Because this is exactly what Google did with the Pixel 7 at last year’s launch.

Preordering doesn’t mean the phone will be in your hands right away, of course. We’d expect a week’s delay, given Google's track record of rolling out new devices. That means these phones would wind up in early adopters’ pockets as early as October 11.

What kind of Google Pixel 8 preorder deals should we expect?

Again, this is based on past form, which is an imperfect guide. Nonetheless, these are the kind of deals we’re expecting.

PREDICTION: Save up to $700 with a trade in (Verizon)

In the past, Verizon has been pretty generous with its preorder incentives, offering up to $700 off when eager consumers trade in an old device. The full discount will depend on the desirability of the phone you’re trading in, and it’s usually requires you to sign up for an unlimited plan. But such a deal could still be an excellent way of trading up to the Pixel 8.

PREDICTION: Save up to $700 with a trade in (AT&T)

Not to be outdone, we expect AT&T will match Verizon with up to $700 on a traded in handset. Once again, this will likely require an unlimited data plan, which could be pricey, but should still be a decent saving if you have a valuable enough handset to save on the cost of your Pixel 8.

PREDICTION: Save up to $750 with a trade in, by buying directly from Google

If you’re in the market for an unlocked, SIM-free phone, then Google may offer the best deal of all. In the past, the company has offered some of the most competitive trade-in incentives, with a rebate of up to $750. Depending on the final price of the handset, that might be enough to buy a Pixel 8 outright…

Besides trade-ins, there may be other add-ons to tempt you to place a Pixel 8 preorder. Some reports claim you'll be able to get a Pixel Watch 2 for free when you preorder the Pixel 8 Pro from Google; similarly, there are also rumors that a Pixel 8 preorder throught Google would include a free set of Pixel Bud Pro wireless earbuds.

How much will the Google Pixel 8 cost?

There’s some bad news here, with Google tipped to be putting an extra $100 on the prices of both the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro.

That would mean a starting price of $699 for the Pixel 8, or $999 if you fancy the flagship Pixel 8 Pro.

Bear in mind that these are starting prices, and it’s likely that larger capacity devices will be available for more money — important to consider, given Google has never been a fan of expandable storage.

What are we expecting from the Google Pixel 8?

We’ve heard quite a lot about what to expect from the Pixel 8 family from leakers with historically strong track records.

First of all, we’re expecting both the regular and Pro models to be powered by Google’s new Tensor G3 processor. Rumors suggest it’s going to offer a major speed boost — possibly making the Pixel 8 more competitive with top Android phones in terms of raw power than we’ve seen before. The Tensor G3 may even offer mobile ray tracing for improved mobile gaming.

Perhaps more importantly, the chip is likely to go big on artificial intelligence, and we’ve had an early look at some of the neat party tricks this might result in. These include an Audio Magic Eraser tool, which can extract noisy background sounds from video, and a slightly creepy head swapping tool that can pick the best moments from a series of photos and stitch them together convincingly.

There’s also talk of a boost to 12GB RAM on the Pixel 8 Pro and camera upgrades aplenty. This might also be a phone to last you for the long haul with a possible seven years of Android updates.

Which handset should you preorder? Read our Pixel 8 vs Pixel 8 Pro guide for insights into the big differences we’re expecting.