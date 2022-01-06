CES 2022 live blog Day 4: All the latest news and biggest announcements

CES 2022 is now well underway — in fact it's past the halfway point, with just two days left to go. But there's still plenty to look forward to, with dozens of events scheduled for today and tomorrow and with lots more for us to report on.

We've already seen an incredible number of new products launched, including a new Sony electric SUV, full 2022 TV lineups from Samsung, LG, Sony and more, laptops, monitors and PCs from Acer, Lenovo, Alienware and Asus and smart home devices from, well, everyone.

Phones have also been well represented, with the arrival of the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE, OnePlus 10 Pro and a couple of TCL handsets, and we've also seen a bunch of new headphones, speakers, smartwatches, routers and more. Oh, and a PC case that 'breathes' to cool itself.

While last year's CES event was strictly virtual, this show has gone ahead in physical form, although it does appear that attendee numbers are down. But while Tom's Guide has decided not to attend in person, we're still covering every second of the show to bring you all of the big announcements and events as they happen.

So, scroll down for all the news from CES 2022 Day 4 — and for full details about the CES 2022 schedule, exhibitors and more, head to our CES 2022 hub page.

CES 2022 major announcements

CES 2022 round-ups

CES 2022 keynote coverage