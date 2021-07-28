Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 is the curved mini-LED gaming monitor of your dreams

It seems that Samsung has put together an ultrawide gaming monitor that can match the color depth and contrast of some of the best OLED TVs on the market. However, it has a cost to match.

The Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 is a 49-inch super ultrawide monitor that's backed by mini-LED technology, the same tech that powers the iPad Pro 2021's display. The tiny LEDs allow the panel to have more finite local dimming control, close to that of an OLED, but with much higher brightness for enhanced HDR. But for those that had been holding out for an ultrawide gaming monitor to match the quality of an OLED, they will need to shell out $2,500 for the opportunity.

The Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 will probably be the most high-spec'd ultrawide ever when it launches on August 9. The 5,120 x 1,440 32:9 panel will feature an aggressive 1000R curve, a peak brightness of 2,000 nits, HDR 10+ certification, a 1,000,000:1 contrast ratio, a 1ms (grey-to-grey) response time, all with a refresh rate of 240Hz. And the monitor will include both FreeSync Premium Pro and Nvidia G-Sync support.

(Image credit: Samsung )

The Quantum mini-LEDs are just like those lighting Samsung's excellent QN90A Neo QLED TV. Our senior writer Kate Kozuch claimed the QN90A Neo was the best LCD TV on the market right now, even with uneven backlight issues and the lack of Dolby Vision support. Of course, unlike OLED, mini-LEDs can get a lot brighter, especially for well-lit rooms. So watching a movie with the windows open should be far more doable.

(Image credit: Samsung)

Like last year's Samsung Odyssey G9, the monitor will have a glossy white backplate with a center RGB ring light on the back. The rear "infinity core lighting system" will allow for 52 colors and five lighting effect options.

Pre-orders for the $2,499.99 Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 begin on July 29, with the monitor shipping on August 9.