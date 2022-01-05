Ring in the new year with the best video doorbells from CES 2022

Among smart home devices announced at CES, video doorbells are among the most popular. At CES 2022, three new smart video doorbells have already been launched, each with a different hook, be it dual cameras, HomeKit compatibility, or a dirt-cheap price. Here’s a look at what’s been announced so far, when they'll be available and for how much, and their chances of making it on our list of the best video doorbells .

Wemo Smart Video Doorbell

(Image credit: Belkin)

Wemo’s smart video doorbell is interesting in the fact that it’s only one of these three new video doorbells that work with Apple’s HomeKit Secure Video; when it records an event, it’s sent to your encrypted iCloud account (starting at $0.99/month). Wemo’s model has a 4MP camera with a 178-degree field of view, which is wider than the Logitech Circle View Doorbell ’s 160-degree FOV. That means you should have a better chance at seeing packages, though Wemo doesn’t say whether its camera has a vertical or horizontal orientation.

In addition to storing your footage in the cloud, you also get person, pet, and vehicle detection, but not package detection — a feature missing in all HomeKit video doorbells. Judging by the press images, Wemo’s camera looks fairly attractive, but very chunky compared to Logitech’s video doorbell. It’s also $50 more expensive. Netatmo’s video doorbell (the third HomeKit-compatible model) is an even pricier $299, but also has local storage. All three models have to be hardwired, too.

Price: $249

Availability: Now

Abode Wireless Video Doorbell

(Image credit: Abode)

Abode makes one of the best DIY smart home security systems, but of late it’s been branching out into standalone devices that can operate independently. The Abode Wireless Video Doorbell makes a play for affordability with a low $79 price tag — that’s cheaper by $20 than the Ring Video Doorbell . However, Abode’s device still provides 2K video and a Starlight sensor for full-color night vision.

While the hardware itself is inexpensive, you’ll have to sign up for an Abode Standard Plan ($6/month) or an Abode Pro plan ($20/month) if you want to record and save video clips. (The Pro Plan also includes professional monitoring, among other things). At launch, the video doorbell will also be able to notify you when it detects a person; package and pet detection will also be supported in future updates.

I imagine that Abode priced its video doorbell this low to entice new users to its home security platform, but it looks like a good deal for existing customers, too.

Price: $79

Availability: April 2022

Eufy Security Video Doorbell Dual

(Image credit: Anker)

Eufy’s video doorbell is unusual in that it has not one, but two cameras — one that points straight at the visitor, and a second that angles downwards at the front of your door, so you can see if there are any packages. We’ve only seen this configuration in one other video doorbell, the Maximus Answer DualCam . While less elegant than a single-camera setup, it does allow for greater coverage and helps eliminate the distortion you get with very wide-angle camera lenses.

The top camera has a 2K resolution and a 160-degree field of view, while the lower camera has a 1080p resolution and a 120-degree FOV. In addition to person and package detection, it can also be trained to recognize familiar faces, such as family members. This battery-powered video doorbell should last up to six months on a charge. It connects to a Eufy Homebase (included) rather than Wi-Fi, and offers 16GB of free local storage.

Price: $259

Availability: February 8 (US)

