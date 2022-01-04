Acer Predator Triton 500 SE Alder Lake CPU and RTX 3080 make it a gaming laptop monster

The Acer Predator Triton 500 SE is an updated version of the Acer Predator Triton 500 we reviewed almost two years ago. We got to see the "special edition" of the laptop last year during an Acer event and came away impressed. This current iteration announced during CES 2022 appears the same on the outside but it’s the beefy hardware hidden under the hood that makes it truly remarkable.

Configurations pack up to a 12th gen Intel Core i9 processor, an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 Ti laptop GPU and 32GB of 5200MHz LPDDR5 memory. Windows 11 and its host of gaming-friendly features, including Xbox Game Pass, come bundled with the laptop. Toss in up to 2TB of high-speed PCIe Gen 4 storage, and you have a rig that could wind up on our best gaming laptops list.

Here’s everything we know about the Acer Predator Triton 500 SE.

The Predator Triton 500 SE will be available in North America in March, starting at $2,299. There will be other configurations but we don’t know what their respective prices are at this time. Naturally, higher-end rigs will be more expensive than the base model.

Acer Predator Triton 500 SE: Specs

Price from $2,299 Display 16 inches (2560 x 1600, 240Hz) CPU 12th gen Intel Core i9 / i7 GPU Nvidia GeForce RTX 30 series RAM 32GB Storage Up to 4TB Ports 2 Thunderbolt 4 Type-C ports, 1 HDMI 2.1, 1 SD 7.0 card reader Size 14.1 x 10.3 x 0.78 - 0.80 inches Weight 5.51 pounds

Acer Predator Triton 500 SE: Design

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

The Predator Triton 500 SE is an elegant machine. Its thin all-metal design and clean aesthetics make it appear sturdy and sleek. At 14.1 x 10.3 x 0.78 - 0.80 inches and 5.51 pounds, it’s not exactly svelte. But the power housed under the hood will help you forgive its less-than-portable nature.

The minimalist design will prevent it from drawing too much attention in more professional business-like environments. Overall, it’s a refined-looking laptop.

Acer Predator Triton 500 SE: Display

Games always look better on larger screens and the Predator Triton 500 SE’s large 16-inch display will surely make your gaming experiences more immersive. The 240Hz refresh rate and 3ms response time – along with Nvidia G-Sync – will make titles run buttery smooth. The display can also reach 500 nits of brightness and hits 100% of the DCI-P3 color gamut.

The laptop has an unconventional 16:10 aspect ratio. While 2560 x 1600 pixels isn’t necessary for most games, it will be a noticeable benefit if you use the laptop for work since you’ll have more scrolling space when reading documents or articles on websites.

Acer Predator Triton 500 SE: Performance

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

All configurations of the Triton 500 SE come with 12th gen Intel Core i7 and i9 processors. They will also pack an Nvidia GeForce RTX 30 series GPU, with higher-end models featuring an RTX 3080 Ti laptop processor. Additionally, there will be configurations with up to 32GB of onboard LPPDR system memory, up to a 4TB NVMe SSD in RAID 0 (PCIe Gen 4) and 32GB of 5200 MHz LPDDR5 memory.

Numerous cooling features prevent the Predator Triton 500 SE from overheating. The laptop has a triple-fan system that includes two 5th gen AeroBlade 3D fans, each with 89 metal blades. Acer’s Vortex Flow technology helps redirect the airflow those fans generate to critical components. Strategically-placed thermal foam, liquid-metal thermal grease on the CPU and four heat pipes also improve cooling.

According to Acer, these cooling features will help you get the most out of the abundant battery life afforded by the large 98.98 Wh battery. The company did not reveal how long the battery is expected to last, however.

Acer Predator Triton 500 SE: Ports and connectivity

You’ll find a minimal number of ports on the Predator Triton 500 SE. There are two Thunderbolt 4 Type-C ports with support for DisplayPort and power delivery. An HDMI 2.1 port makes 4K at 120Hz possible by plugging into an external device. There’s also an SD 7.0 card reader for offloading content.

On the connectivity side, there is an Intel Killer 2.5 Ethernet controller, Intel Killer Wi-Fi 6E and Control Center 2.0 connectivity.

Acer Predator Triton 500 SE: Outlook

The Acer Predator Triton SE appears to earn its “Special Edition” moniker thanks to its powerful hardware, thin design and advanced cooling technologies. This is a device I wish I could have experienced first-hand since it has all the features I look for in a gaming laptop. I’m curious about its purported long battery life since the battery life of the regular Predator Triton 500 left much to be desired. But if this laptop can provide long gaming sessions with all the power it’s packing, then it’s one we’ll enjoy testing during our eventual review.