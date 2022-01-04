Run a perfect bath every time with the voice-controlled Kohler PerfectFill

Running the perfect bath just got a lot easier, thanks to the new Kohler PerfectFill system announced at CES 2022.

If you’re like me, you need to put aside some time to run a bath that's just right. I'll typically sit around and constantly check the temperature by hand as it fills, because the last thing I want after a hard day’s work is a tepid tub. Even if you find that perfect temperature straight from the faucet, there’s the depth to keep an eye on as well; a flood is not going to help you relax. As a result, running a good bath is actually more hassle than you’d think, especially when compared to taking a shower.

Kohler's PerfectFill drain system should solve that, by integrating your tub into your smart home. With a simple voice command, or via the linked Kohler Konnect app, the PerfectFill system will automatically draw your bath to the ideal temperature and depth — no monitoring needed.

(Image credit: Kohler)

This means you don’t need to waste time keeping an eye on the water — in fact, you don’t even have to go into the bathroom to turn a faucet. You could pre-plan your baths; for instance, asking for one while stretching as you finish working out. So there's no need to wait around — it will be ready when you are.

If more than one member of your household enjoys a soak, or you need a cooler temperature in the summer, you can save up to 10 pre-set bathing experiences.

Once you’re finished bathing, it can drain automatically from a simple voice command, too, making the whole experience as hassle-free as possible. The only thing you need to do is add the oils and bath bombs.

And if voice-commands aren’t your thing, you can also use the included touchscreen digital controller which can be wall-mounted next to the bath. This will certainly look impressive in any bathroom.

(Image credit: Kohler)

The only drawback to the Kohler PerfectFill is that it won't come cheap. You'll need a professional to install it, and the system itself will start at $2,700. So, it’s really only for those whose days revolve around that perfect bath experience (or the very rich). It will definitely save time if you love to take a bath, but at such a price it’s not particularly accessible for the wider market. It should also be flagged that it’s designed to be compatible with a Kohler spout and bath — so you might need a whole new tub to get this tech.

The PerfectFill will be available to order from Kohler from May 2022 and comes as a drain kit, including a valve, system controller and drain. It needs to be paired with a Kohler digital valve, Kohler spout (deck- or wall-mount) and compatible Kohler bath.