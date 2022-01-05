PSVR 2 full specs confirmed — here’s why I’m buying on day one

During its CES 2022 keynote Sony finally revealed the full specifications for its PSVR 2 virtual reality headset and also confirmed what the device will actually be called.

The PSVR 2 will be officially called, drumroll please, the PlayStation VR 2. While it’s a rather anticlimactic reveal, it’s what we’ve all been calling the previously under wraps device for the past 12 months so it makes sense that Sony would opt to stick with the most logical name possible.

One aspect of the device that certainly can’t be described as anticlimactic is its confirmed spec sheet. While we had a few tantalizing hints and leaks in the past we now know the PS5 peripheral will blow its predecessor out of the water.

After debuting some fresh details at CES 2022, an article was posted on the PlayStation Blog to summarize the slew of new information. For starters, alongside confirmation that the device will be called PSVR 2, we also learned that the previously showcased orbit-shaped controller will now be known as the PlayStation VR2 Sense controller.

(Image credit: Sony | Remix via Nick Bush)

The blog post also runs through the improvements that the PSVR 2 will offer compared to the original PSVR headset, which was released in 2016. The next-gen headset will offer significantly boosted visual fidelity with 4K resolution, HDR support and a 110-degree field of view.

The rumor that the PSVR 2 would sport a 4K OLED display has been confirmed, with an expected resolution per eye of 2000x2040 (a colossal leap from the original PSVR’s 960x1080 per eye). The headset will support framerates of up to 120Hz.

Foveated rendering, which lessens the details of assets in your peripheral vision to maximize available power, has also been confirmed. The device will offer headset-based controller tracking through an integrated camera embedded in the VR headset itself and will also be capable of eye-tracking.

Sony touched on the PSVR 2’s impressive range of sensory features. Headset feedback is the flagship addition, with a single built-in motor adding vibration to the headset. This can, for example, simulate the feeling of an object passing close to your head. This will be complemented by 3D Audio tech, and the haptic feedback and adaptive triggers offered by the PSVR 2 Sense controller.

PSVR 2 vs PSVR Specification PSVR PSVR 2 Display OLED OLED Resolution (per eye) 960x1080 2000x2040 Refresh Rate 90Hz, 120Hz 90Hz, 120Hz Field of View (approx) 100 degrees 110 degrees Cameras None Four in-built headset cameras Feedback None Single in-built motor Connection USB-A, HDMI USB-A, HDMI USB-C Audio Built-in microphone and stereo headphone jack Built-in microphone and stereo headphone jack

Frustratingly Sony didn’t round off this deeper dive into the PSVR 2 with any pricing or release date information (and it still hasn’t actually shown us what the headset will look like). However, based on the specs we’re expecting a $400-500 launch price, and a recent report suggests that the headset is currently on track for a 2022 release as it’s due to enter mass production soon.

Here’s why I’m completely sold on the PSVR 2

(Image credit: Sony Interactive Entertainment)

It’s fair to say that Sony has blown my (fairly modest) expectations out of the water with the reveal of the PSVR 2 full specs. I was certainly interested in the headset previously, but now I’m fully on board. Assuming I can score a pre-order, I’ll 100% be a day one adoptor.

The difference such a dramatic leap in resolution will make (from 960x1080 per eye to 2000x2040 per eye) cannot be overstated. While I enjoy using my current PSVR, I have serious eye strain problems caused by the low image quality. This tends to give me a wicked headache after around 45 minutes of play. Thankfully, this shouldn’t be a problem on the PSVR 2.

The improvements to how the headset actually tracks the user will be welcome as well. The original PSVR uses a single-camera light-based tracking system, which is pretty unreliable, to say the least. The PSVR 2 is ditching that in favor of a headset/controller-based tracking system that should be more accurate and won’t require the use of a camera mounted on your television either. Plus, it’ll actually allow you to face away from your television while fully immersed in the virtual world!

Sony again confirmed that the PSVR 2 will sport a streamlined single cable setup process, which is another much-needed addition. I often neglect to play my PSVR because actually connecting it to a console requires half a dozen cables and the use of a dedicated breakout box. I’ve seen some grumbles online about a lack of wireless support, but I can understand why Sony hasn’t gone down that route as it would significantly jack up the price.

I’m also thrilled to see that Sony has confirmed the first flagship exclusive for the PSVR 2: Horizon Call of the Moutain. A VR spin-off from the popular Horizon series, Call of the Moutain will be coming to the platform presumably around launch. A fantastic headset is no good without excellent software to play on it, so I’m pleased to see Sony already committing resources to create high-quality VR experiences.

The PSVR 2 won’t be the most powerful VR headset on the market, currently available devices like the HTC Vive Pro 2 already beat it, but that’s clearly not where the PSVR sits in the market. It’s a more accessible VR headset, designed for gamers who don’t have a beastly PC setup. In that regard, the PSVR 2 is arguable offering more than anyone could have reasonably hoped for.

At this point, my only hesitation about purchasing a PSVR 2 comes from the inevitability of stock shortages. Let’s not forget that more than a year on from launch the PS5 remains extremely hard to track down, the PSVR 2 is likely to be equally elusive when it launches. Fingers crossed I get a lucky break and don’t need to hunt PSVR 2 restocks for months just to get my hands on one.